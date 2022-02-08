총 AQ 호텔 객실 46 침실
파트너 병원 Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 래디슨 스위트 방콕 수 쿰윗 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 래디슨 스위트 방콕 수 쿰윗 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Room 32m²
฿30,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿15,348 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,849 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,498 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- ฿ 5,000 보증금
- 7-Eleven 구매
- HDMI 케이블
- 할랄 음식 옵션
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 넷플릭스
- 미혼 커플
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
Deluxe Room 40m²
฿31,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,848 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,049 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,098 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,299 - 1st Day Test & Go
주니어 스위트 55m²
฿36,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿20,248 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,949 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,098 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,799 - 1st Day Test & Go
One Bed Room Suite 65m²
฿44,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿37,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿27,648 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿21,349 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,098 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,799 - 1st Day Test & Go
방콕에서 추천하는 숙소 중 하나입니다. 수쿰윗 로드(Sukhumvit Road) 바로 옆에 있는 현대적인 건물에 자리한 Radisson Suites Bangkok Sukhumvit은 에어컨, 32인치 평면 TV 및 무료 Wi-Fi를 갖춘 넓은 객실을 보유하고 있습니다. 옥상 수영장과 피트니스 시설을 갖추고 있습니다.
Radisson Bangkok은 나나 방콕 스카이트레인과 수쿰윗 지하철역까지 무료 셔틀을 제공합니다. 시암 파라곤(Siam Paragon) 및 실롬 팟퐁(Silom Patpong)과 같은 인기 있는 지역은 약 4.8km 떨어져 있습니다.
천장부터 바닥까지 내려오는 대형 창문과 현대적인 인테리어를 자랑하는 넓은 객실은 노트북 금고와 차/커피 메이커를 갖추고 있습니다. 넓은 욕실에는 고급 세면도구와 레인 샤워기가 구비되어 있습니다..
어메니티 / 특징
- Test & Go Scheme includes :
- Stylish and comfortable room space start from 32 Sqm.
- Full board 3 meals including breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with selection of International, Indian and Thai menu
- One-way Airport pickup from BKK or DMK (shared seated under Social Distancing Guideline) on 1st day arrival only. Private Airport pickup can be arranged at an additional charge of THB 500
- Complementary Wi-Fi and more than 40 TV channels (both Thai and International)
- In room coffee and tea making facility
- 20% discount on In-Room dining
- 20% discount on Laundry service
- Microwave offer in the Jr. Suite & Above room types only
- Please Note the Following
- Additional Breakfast can be arranges at an additional THB 200 Per Breakfast
- No alcohol is allowed to be served in the room or ordered from outside on a delivery service.
- Special offer additional night Superior room start at THB1,750 net room only
- 1st Swab Package - 1 x COVID-19 Test by Piyavate Hospital, as per MOH guidelines, the test will happen on arrival day at the hospital, while going to the Hotel.
- 2nd Swab Package -1 x COVID-19 Test by Piyavate Hospital, as per MOH guidelines on day 5.
- Express RT-PCR screening test within 3 hours can be arranged at an additional charge of THB 2,800 per person (Advance reservation required)
- Free* Cancellation & unlimited amendments* - Terms & Condition Apply
- Documents Required:
- Flight Details
- Copy of your passport (s)
- Copy of Vaccine Certificate
- Copy Thai ID Card *need for Thai Citizens Only*
- Any pre-existing health conditions or food allergies.
- Expats living and working in Thailand under valid visa and residential permit are required to provide insurance coverage in Thailand with minimum coverage of $50,000 or a valid social security card
- or verified letter from employer.
- If paying by bank transfer, please send a copy of payment transfer slips, If paying by credit card. Completed credit card authorization form (Note, if not completed accurately will result in a delay to your booking, make sure to include scanned copy of card – hide VCC number)
- Documents required 2 days before arrival:
- Thailand Pass QR Code
- For all Nationalities required COVID-19 negative test report / Covid Free Certificate, result within 72 hours before arrival in Thailand
래디슨 스위트 방콕 수 쿰윗
의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 래디슨 스위트 방콕 수 쿰윗모든 리뷰보기
5.0 Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Good service at hotel and as well as the pickup from hotel..
- Very less waiting time
- Tasty food with variety of menu
- Nothing to declare negative
Great response and friendly service from Namfon and Honey.
I recommend this hotel for all my friends
4.7 Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Spacious and clean room. Small staff, but extremely efficient and responsive.
- Room service closes a bit early.
Great stay and great value for the money. I enjoyed my stay and would give the hotel a very positive recommendation.
4.3 One Bed Room Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- Very confy space with large bed and large room
Operation was efficient and staffs were nice. I loved staying there. I will use this hotel again!!!!
3.2 Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Location
- Desk is good
- Bed comfortable
- They bring food to your door
- FORGET TO SERVE FOOD
- Poor organization
- Team stressed out
- Internet terrible, asked for booster, they lied to me
- Not the value for what you pay for
They forgot my breakfast 2x and the food I ordered once. Luckily I was only there for 7 days Sandbox. Can't imagine what Quarantine would be, wouldn't put my sanity into their hands. I asked many times for a booster for internet, was answered "sure", yes Sir" many times but nothing happened. Overall, bad experience. Location is great though, and most of the staff is willing to do their best. I recon it is much worse in other hotels. Breakfast food is OK.
4.3 Junior Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- Nice variety of food for each meal (Thai, Indian, western)
- Very spacious and comfortable furniture
- All steps from check-in/arrival to check-out/departure were smooth and hassle free
- Good selection of international TV stations provided
- Nurses were attentive and courteous during mandatory monitoring and testing activities
- Paint fumes due to some renovations required moving to a different floor during my stay
- Very weak wifi signal made it difficult to work / access internet unless seated/standing next to router
- No regular cleaning, changing linens/towels, or restocking of consumable items (soaps, drinking water, etc)
- No balcony in the room
I was very happy to stay at the Radisson Suites and I would like to extend my thanks to all of the staff who contributed to making my stay comfortable. It's difficult to tell from the photos on the website, but it seems that my reservation received a complementary upgrade (from junior suite to one-bedroom) and this was highly appreciated. I am a regular traveler to Thailand and I would consider staying at the Radisson Suites again during future mandatory ASQ periods.
2.9 Superior Room
긍정적 네거티브
- Reception did not inform about test result, I called reception and they said result has arrived and it is ok
When staying in Bangkok for a longer time I consider seriously to stay in this hotel. unfortunately nowadays far planning is not possible
4.9 Junior Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- Great room with balcony...excellent food and quick to respond to requests.
Really enjoyed my stay here but could have done with some proper crockery rather than plastic everything.
Staff were superb and made the experienxe as easy as possible.
Very good!
4.8 One Bed Room Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- Free upgrade to 1 bed suite
- Good wifi
- Good selection of hot drinks with kettle
- Very quick 1/2 hour to get over test on way to hotel.
- Results back next morning but call at 10.45 pm.
- Quiet hotel
- Very organised at reception.
- 1st meal delivered about an hour after arrival
- Good choice for all 3 meals
- Helpful staff
- Food was a little cool but microwave provided.
- 2nd meal wasn't what I ordered ,expecting indian with Nan bread
- Should have ordered different eggs for breakfast.
- I had to ask for a copy of my results in the morning.
- No clear signs of where to check out in the morning
Overall my stay at the Radisson suites was good, I'd been readding all sorts of nightmares on Facebook. It was a little disorganised at the airport, when I came out of customs it wasn't very clear where to go for my ride, once sorted it was prompt travel.to a local hospital where the pcr test was done in the mini van after checking details and then to.the hotel.
As soon as I exited the van I was quickly checked in and asked to add them to my whatsapp account by QR code and then my meals quickly selected and then shown to my room, I seem to remember I only paid 5099 baht for a superior room.but I ended up.with a 1 bed suite 😊.
Good aircon in the room with free water, mixture.of hot drinks, fridge and microwave(came in handy the meals were a little cool on delivery) .1st meal.arrived in less than an hour with a ring at the door bell, 2nd was about 2 hours later at 6pm.
I was asleep.when the phone went with my.test results about 10.45pm😖.
Breakfast arrived at about 8am and I think they were scrambled but not very tasty( knew I should have brought the HP)
I sent a message to.reception asking for my results confirmation and received that about 1 hour later.
I came down to check out and I don't know if it was me or not but I didn't see a sign for reception and stumbled on it.
But once checked they quickly assisted me to get a taxi to my next hotel.
3.8 Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- When do the booking, Khun Jenny is a very helpful lovely lady. Quick response
- The front desk staff seems to be very chill, could be more professional though. The lobby can be more bright.
Khun Jenny always responds and is very efficient. Her positive, efficient working attitude really helps me to meet the requirement of Thailand Pass.
The bed is comfy, room us clean. Khun Jenny always makes sure my test report come out on time do I can check out on time. Thank you Khun Jenny
2.8 Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- I was upgraded in a large room which was fortunate considering the average confort of the place.
- To breathe fresh and clean air was impossible: the room is not cleaned for 15 days, we cannot open windows or having fresh air for 15 days, is the air condition disinfected? Are the staff vaccinated or tested? The hospital did not give assurance concerning healthy conditions of the hotel.
- The food is a bore and timing absurd: breakfast just before 9 am (so late) and dinner around 5.30 pm (so early).
I understand that this is the law but this experience was totally disappointing, costly and, in my view, unnecessary as I was fully vaccined (Pfizer) and negatively tested.
And after the last PCR test result, we must stay one more night which is pointless. I receive my invoice on WhatsApp: it mixes accommodation and ASQ service (not detailed), which is inappropriate for claiming insurance payback. The staff said that there is no choice.
4.7 Junior Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- Great Service
- Excellent Communication before arrival and during stay
- Huge Room / Suite
- Cleanliness
- Professional and ver friendly Staff
- Good size food portions
- Ability to order from outside and quick delivery
- Good sized kitchen with microwave
- Ability to hire fitness equipment
- Great sized work desk station
- Very comfortable bed
- Wifi was a bit erratic and slow but have found this in many ASQ hotels I have stayed in before.
Highly recommend the Junior Suite room, which I had a good view, with the floor to ceiling windows, both in the living room and bedroom.
1.9 One Bed Room Premier
긍정적
네거티브
- Room is very spacious and the shower was excellent!
- Bed was comfy
- Wifi terrible
- Food terrible, the Thai food was inedible, the Indian food was ok, but you don’t want to eat Indian food all the time!
- Furniture worn
- No window to open, so you basically stay looked up in your room with no chance of fresh air for 2 weeks!
The food, the lack of fresh air and the extremely poor WiFi were the biggest drawbacks especially if you are locked 🔒 up for 2 weeks!
4.4 Junior Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- The room size was pretty good, bed very comfortable, good air conditioner. The food was good and big portions. They also have good indian food, which was the main reason we booked this hotel. They provide router in the room if there is problem with wi-fi, which is great. You can also order food and snacks from outside, which is a big plus. They also had some complimentary snacks and drinks when we arrived.
- The only thing: there was no view from the window in our suite because of the other building blocking the view. If you don't care about view, then the stay at this hotel is awesome. Or you can ask for the room with the view.
First of all the big shout out to the staff and nursing team. Everybody was very nice and helpful. The customer service is excellent, everybody cares about you! Great job, thank you for taking care of us!!!
4.2 Junior Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- 1.Room comfort , adequate facilities
- 2.Strictly rule for quarantine
- 3.Very Good service - for some of staff
- 1.Service is not consistently, esp lady staff not so friendly , unlike man staff is very good
- 2.Food just simple and half is Indian food , room service food not available for all menu
Overall is good but can improve some esp service for lady staff , variety food menu and available for room service
4.8 Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- 음식 옵션은 훌륭하고 음식은 매우 맛있었습니다.
- 방은 운동을 할 만큼 충분히 컸습니다
- 슈퍼 클린
- 내 모든 소원이 덮여 있었다
- WiFi에 문제가 있었기 때문에 그들은 심지어 내 방에 라우터를 설치했고 30분 만에 해결했습니다.
- Windows가 열리지 않음
- 음식은 때때로 내 입맛에 약간 기름졌습니다.
다음에 ASQ에 머물러야 한다면 다시 한 번 Raddison을 선택할 것입니다. 훌륭한 서비스, 훌륭한 음식. 그들은 드래그 검역이 무엇인지 알고 있으며 가능한 한 당신을 돕습니다.
3.8 Superior Room
긍정적 네거티브
경험은 전반적으로 긍정적 이었지만 Wi-Fi는 끔찍하고 켜짐 및 꺼짐이 있었고 스위트의 일부 영역에서는 매우 약했습니다. 우리가 원했던 유일한 시간은 오후 8시 30분 이후였고 이용할 수 없었기 때문에 우리는 룸서비스를 한 번 사용하지 않았습니다. 그들은 우리에게 러닝머신을 줬지만, 우리는 그것이 내는 소음에 대해 불평을 했습니다. 그래서 우리는 거의 그것을 사용하지 않았습니다. 가성비 면에서는 조금 아쉬웠습니다.
5.0 Two Bed Room Premier
아주 좋은 호텔! 정말 감사합니다! 편안합니다! 매우 넓은 방! 우리는 메뉴와 음식도 좋아했습니다! 호텔을 매우 청소하십시오!
4.9 Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- 직원 전문성
- 음식의 질과 다양성
- Materass, 수건 및 침대 시트의 품질
- 창에서보기, 건물 만 볼 수 있음
- 스마트 TV 없음
우수한 서비스
공항 픽업, 케이터링, 의료 서비스, 리셉션 및 매일 필요한 외부 쇼핑.
스마트 TV가 없습니다. TV는 매우 오래되었고 주문형 영화는 상당히 비쌉니다.