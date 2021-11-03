총 AQ 호텔 객실 130 침실 파트너 병원 Vibharam Laemchabang Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. 이 호텔은 78 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 아덴 호텔 앤 레지던스 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 아덴 호텔 앤 레지던스 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Booking requests for Arden Hotel and Residence are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



Hotel Refund Policy Cancellation: a. The hotel strictly requires written cancellation notice and official supported documents at least 3 days (not include arrival day) notification prior to the arrival, 100% refundable, only for the following cases:- i. Thailand Pass issues, non-approval VISA, require written notice from the embassy ii. Pre-COVID test with positive result, require the official test result paper iii. Flight cancellation/airport closure, require supported message, notice, or document from the airline iv. Country lockdown, require supported document, news or other related materials v. Hospitalization or accident, require official hospitalization letter from the hospital b. All other reasons besides stated above, 100% charges of total package, and non-refundable

본 숙소(아덴 호텔 앤 레지던스)는 파타야의 편리한 위치에 있습니다. 도심은 단 0.5km 떨어져 있으며 공항은 50분 이내의 거리에 있습니다. 편리한 위치를 자랑하는 이 호텔은 도시의 필수 관광 명소로의 쉬운 접근을 제공합니다. 아덴 호텔 앤 레지던스 숙박시설은 흠 잡을데 없는 서비스와 필수적인 모든 오락시설을 활기찬 여행자들에게 제공합니다. Wi-Fi (무료/전 객실), 24시간 경비 서비스, 난로, 키친, 24시간 프런트 데스크 등이 본 숙소의 특색을 더합니다. 이곳에 머무는 동안 고품질의 객실 시설을 경험해 보십시오. 일부 객실에서는 평면 TV, 추가 욕실, 추가 화장실, 사물함, 거울 등을 제공합니다. 피트니스센터, 사우나, 실외 수영장, 마사지, 어린이용 수영장 등을 포함한 본 숙소의 레크리에이션 시설은 긴장을 풀고 긴장을 풀 수 있도록 설계되어 있습니다. 앳 마인드 익스클루시브 파타야 숙박시설은 손님들의 쾌적한 휴식을 위해 각 시설과 서비스를 제공합니다.

어메니티 / 특징 Free transportation (pick up from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Arden Hotel and Residence)

Private room with balcony and other in-room amenities

Complimentary high-speed internet access

Complimentary meals including breakfast

Smart cable TV with local and international channels

2 Bottles of drinking water, coffee and tea daily

Incl. RT-PCR test COVID-19 screening test conducted on property on day 1

Free 24 hours transportation service to the hospital

24 hours doctor consulting via telemedicine service

Temperature check 2 times per day

24 hours standby nursing service

Medical room at the hotel

