총 AQ 호텔 객실 75 침실
파트너 병원 Vibharam Laemchabang
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
이 호텔은 20 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!
예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 호텔 J 파타야 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 호텔 J 파타야 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
주니어 스위트 80m²
฿45,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿37,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿25,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿24,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿21,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 발코니
- 목욕통
- 커넥팅 룸
- 패밀리 스위트
- HDMI 케이블
- 할랄 음식 옵션
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 거실
- 마이크로파
- 넷플릭스
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
- 요가 매트
최대 2 Adults, 3 Children, 1 Infant
패밀리 스위트 125m²
฿71,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿57,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿42,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿43,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿42,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿26,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 발코니
- 목욕통
- 커넥팅 룸
- 패밀리 스위트
- HDMI 케이블
- 할랄 음식 옵션
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 거실
- 마이크로파
- 넷플릭스
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
- 요가 매트
최대 4 Adults, 4 Children, 2 Infants
그랜드 디럭스 패밀리 스위트 160m²
฿79,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿65,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿49,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿52,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿42,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿35,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿19,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿14,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 발코니
- 목욕통
- 커넥팅 룸
- 패밀리 스위트
- HDMI 케이블
- 할랄 음식 옵션
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 거실
- 마이크로파
- 넷플릭스
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
- 요가 매트
태국 파타야의 대체 국가 검역 (ASQ) 또는 대체 지역 검역 (ALQ)을위한 최선의 선택. 격리에 적응하면서 바로 휴가를 시작하십시오.
모든 객실에는 햇빛, 신선한 바다 공기, 멋진 파타야 전망을 즐길 수있는 전용 발코니가 있습니다. 패키지에 포함 된 공항 교통편 서비스가있는 방콕 수완 나품 공항에서 차로 단 90 분 거리에 있습니다.
훌륭한 호텔 시설과 친절한 서비스로 놀라운 휴가 경험의 시작을 저희와 함께 검역소로 만드십시오.
어메니티 / 특징
- J HOTEL PATTAYA
- TEST & GO PACKAGE
- 📌 6,500 THB 1 RT-PCR TEST
- 📌 4,500 THB : Extra Person
- ✅ Private pick up service.
- ✅ 1 RT-PCR test at hotel.
- ✅ 24 Hours test result guarantee.
- ✅ Accommodation included breakfast.
호텔 J 파타야
의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 호텔 J 파타야모든 리뷰보기
3.5 Junior Suite
긍정적 네거티브
- No actual negative about the staff
The food is my only problem, here. The choice of food may please others ,but i find it a bit unbalanced. But the staff are excellent. Very kind and helpful. My advice, the menu should be revised.
5.0 Junior Suite
긍정적
Happy to book that hotel. Easy to pay. Covid test ok in that hotel. Everything was perfect. I will come back again for sure.
4.0 Junior Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- Nice and friendly staff who helps and want to please you in many ways.
- There are a ton of HD TV Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube.. and more.
- There is no buffet but a lot can be done with the daily menu card with give you always 2 options.
Hotel J Residence Pattaya ALQ is a good and nice Hotel to stay. Personal are very friendly and helpful. If I have to stay again in a ALQ facility (I do not hope so), it will be for sure, Hotel J.
With regards, Fred Faas
4.8 Family Suite
긍정적
- Netflix and youtube on the smart TV, no need for subscription
- good internet
- good food and plenty of food
- able to order from hotel for outside items when needed
- family room was very spacious
The hotel was very comfortable and addressed any needs that came up quickly. Considering it was quarantine the staff worked very hard to make sure we are comfortable. The food was more than we needed. the quality of the food was good and the large rooms with balcony helped us feel less confined during our quarantine.
3.8 Junior Suite
긍정적 네거티브
이것은 머물기에 좋은 호텔이었습니다. 직원이 너무 도움이되고 재미있습니다. 그들은 7-11에 가서 당신에게 약간의 간식을 데리러 올 것입니다. 음식은 좋았고 항상 정시에. 큰 발코니는 훌륭했고 문을 열면 외부에있는 것처럼 느껴졌습니다!