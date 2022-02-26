PATTAYA TEST & GO

선샤인 가든 리조트 - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
업데이트 날짜 February 28, 2022
Sunshine Garden Resort
Sunshine Garden Resort - Image 1
Sunshine Garden Resort - Image 2
Sunshine Garden Resort - Image 3
Sunshine Garden Resort - Image 4
Sunshine Garden Resort - Image 5
총 AQ 호텔 객실 66 침실
파트너 병원 Vibharam Hospital, Laemchabang

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is a Direct Payment Partner.

When you book through our Direct Payment Partners you enjoy the following benefits:

  • Hot Instant booking confirmation letters for Thailand Pass

  • Hot Secure payment, and document collection

  • Hot Hotel directly receives payment, and access to documents immediately for Thailand Pass approval

  • Hot Quick Thailand Pass VIP service request, and discounts

Hotel Refund Policy
  • Cancel 3 days prior to the arrival date and we can refund the balance amount paid.
  • Processing charge for refund will be 500.- THB and not including bank fees if applicable.
  • Unlimited changes to arrival date can be made 24 hours prior to the landing time.
  • No Show 2,000 THB charge and balance can be refund deducting the charges and bank fees.

This hotel offers instant booking confirmation letters, and fast Thailand Pass approvals.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
수페리어룸 스트리트 뷰 30
฿26,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿12,750 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,400 - 1 Day Test & Go
풍모

  • ฿ 5,000 보증금
  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 발코니
  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 목욕통
  • 커넥팅 룸
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 마이크로파
  • 미혼 커플
  • 소액 예금
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 채식 식사
  • 작업 공간
  • 요가 매트
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
슈페리어룸 풀뷰 30
฿27,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿13,450 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
풍모

최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
스튜디오 룸 54
฿31,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿15,850 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
풍모

최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
디럭스 자쿠지 54
฿26,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,450 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,400 - 1 Day Test & Go
풍모

Sunshine Garden Resort는 열대 녹지로 둘러싸인 조용한 숙박 시설을 제공하며, 파타야 중심부에서 차로 단 5 분 거리에 있습니다. 야외 수영장, 무료 주차장, 룸 서비스를 제공합니다.

Sunshine Garden Resort의 에어컨이 완비 된 객실은 수영장 또는 정원의 전망을 제공합니다. 각 객실에는 케이블 TV, 미니 바, 발코니 또는 테라스가 있습니다.

이 리조트는 터미널 21 파타야에서 800m, 센트럴 페스티벌 파타야 비치에서 1.9km 떨어져 있습니다. 하드 록 카페 파타야는 리조트에서 약 1.5km 떨어져 있습니다.

24 시간 프런트 데스크에서 수하물 보관 서비스를 이용하실 수 있습니다. 호텔은 환전 서비스와 구내 ATM 기계도 제공합니다.

Garden Terrace Restaurant은 캐주얼 한 분위기에서 정통 태국 요리와 세계 각국의 요리를 제공합니다. 풀 사이드 바는 상쾌한 칵테일과 가벼운 식사를 제공합니다.

어메니티 / 특징

  • 15 일 동안 24 시간 근무하는 전문 간호 서비스
  • 검역 15 일 진단서 발급과 함께 건강 검진 서비스
  • 수술 용 마스크, 손 소독 용 알코올 1 병, 디지털 개인 온도계
  • 검역 2 일, 6 일, 12 일에 인후 및 비 인두 면봉으로 COVID-19 탐지 서비스
  • 전용 발코니가있는 객실
  • 금연실 있음
  • 아침, 점심, 저녁 식사를 포함한 풀 보드 식사
  • 무제한 Wi-Fi 인터넷
  • 30 개 이상의 태국 및 국제 케이블 채널이있는 LCD TV
  • 커피, 차, 주전자,
  • 매일 생수 2 병
  • 1 일 2 벌 무료 세탁 및 2 차 SWAB 후 세탁물 수거
  • 세탁 서비스 10 % 할인
  • One way Airport pick up
  • HDMI cord to connect TV with your laptop for online streaming movies
점수
3.6/5
아주 좋아
기반 27 리뷰
평가
우수한
5
아주 좋아
13
평균
5
가난한
4
무서운
0
선샤인 가든 리조트 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 선샤인 가든 리조트
모든 리뷰보기

🇬🇧david howells

검토 26/02/2022
도착 16/02/2022
3.9 Superior Room Street View
긍정적
  • quick no fuss test, room sleep, great buffet breakfast
네거티브
  • none really

it was ok, no fuss, friendly staff, because i was there for pcr test they left food outside door and ran away,, but they were very friendly, just didnt want to catch covid,, like us all

🇬🇧Denis

검토 25/02/2022
도착 24/02/2022
2.2 Superior Room Street View
네거티브
  • Overcharged for room service.
  • Kept waiting on checking out whilst reception stopped dealing with me to answer phone.
  • Lost PCR test certificate.

Checked in for day one. Bellboy told me about room service. I asked if included in test&go he said yes until 10pm. Ordered food. Again on phone when ordering I asked if included and was told yes. Food arrived quickly. Quite nice and hot. Upon checking out was charged for food. Day five. As the food was nice I thought I'd take the plunge and order again knowing I have to pay. Upon checking out was overcharged a small amount. But I didn't argue as the main issue was they lost my PCR test certificate. Whilst waiting reception guy then proceeded to answer phone and spend ten minutes talking to somebody about a booking the following day. I had a taxi waiting. More expense for me. After twenty minutes was asked for line contact so they could send it to me later. Several hours later no test certificate and they're not even reading my messages. I am not happy

🇩🇪Mike Franetzki

검토 02/01/2022
도착 17/12/2021
1.7 Superior Room Pool View
네거티브
  • 5 Stunden auf Abholung gewartet am Flughafen, und dann gibt es kein Essen im Hotel

Trotz bekannter Ankunftszeit am Flughafen , 5 Stunden gewartet auf das abholen und dann gab es kein Essen im Hotel..

🇬🇧Geoffrey deMoll

검토 20/12/2021
도착 04/12/2021
2.3 Superior Room Street View
긍정적
  • Nothing
네거티브
  • This one s supposed to about COVID but there airport taxi was trying to put me in mini bus with 4 strangers, because I refused he would not find taxi for me till I went to airport information and ask to call police. Then he got me taxi total time 2 hour. I reported it to hotel and never got back to me. I will make sure they lose there asq+ when I go home

This one s supposed to about COVID but there airport taxi was trying to put me in mini bus with 4 strangers, because I refused he would not find taxi for me till I went to airport information and ask to call police. Then he got me taxi total time 2 hour. I reported it to hotel and never got back to me. I will make sure they lose there asq+ when I go home

🇰🇼YOUSEF ALQALFAS

검토 19/12/2021
도착 03/12/2021
3.7 Superior Room Pool View
긍정적
  • All was okay
네거티브
  • Meal was bad in terms of quantity , Couldn't get extra food or buy/deliver altho They provided extra water

Meal was bad in terms of quantity , Couldn't get extra food or buy/deliver. They provided extra water.

🇩🇪Christoph Ludes

검토 13/12/2021
도착 27/11/2021
3.5 Studio Room
긍정적
  • WLAN war gut
  • Auf Anfrage bekam ich noch 2 zusätzliche Flaschen Wasser umsonst
  • Service war gut
네거티브
  • Das Essen am Abend war kalt

Von Abholung am Flughafen, bis zum PCR test im Hotel verlief alles super. Da wir erst am 15:30 ankamen, wurde uns das Ergebnis erst am nächsten Morgen um 7 Uhr bekannt gegeben. 1 Tag Test&Go im Studio Room kostet 5.125 baht. Im Preis war alles enthalten

🇸🇪Jan Gerdin

검토 13/12/2021
도착 26/11/2021
3.0 Superior Room Street View
긍정적
  • Fast PCR test
네거티브
  • Bad respons after I pay 1 day package.
  • Reception call me and woke me up at 05:00.
  • Spiderweb all over the chairs on the balcony.
  • No towels in my room.
  • No cutlery when food arrived

Bad respons after I pay 1 day package. 3 days after I got respons that they did not receive any money. After 1 week they say that my money was received 1 week ago.R

8 hours after PCR test, at 17:00 O'clock, I got result that I was negativ. But then reception woke me up at 05:00 in the morning to tell me the same again.

But wifi strong and nice vestibule at the entrance.

🇬🇧Paul Ashley knight

검토 12/12/2021
도착 23/11/2021
4.2 Superior Room Pool View
긍정적
  • Very well organized & good value for money
네거티브
  • Food was lukewarm at best

A very good hotel well organized good room good wifi & daily quick response time with results only negative point is the food but I did bring my own

🇸🇪Bo Christer Stengard

검토 11/12/2021
도착 23/11/2021
3.8 Superior Room Pool View
긍정적
  • Balcony, nice poolview
네거티브
  • Breakfast could be much better

Nice hotel but a little bit old. Good room on ground floor. Balcony and nice view over the garden and the pool. The breakfast could be much better !!!

🇮🇪John derek Hawkins

검토 05/12/2021
도착 18/11/2021
4.1 Superior Room Street View
긍정적
  • Helpfull staff
네거티브
  • Calling me on the phone at 5am to tell me my test was positive I did not wish to be woken at this time after a long flight

I had to wait for an hour and a half for my taxi at bkk airport to take me to the hotel which I then had to share with another guest I did not pay to share with another guest my booking was for me alone also what would happen if this guest had covid I thought this was a disgrace and for this I give the hotel service minus ➖ 10 if I was in the UK I would have demanded my money back and got it would advise against using this hotel because of the taxi the cold food and the 5am phone call to my room to tell me I was positive covid I needed 💤 sleep after a long flight

🇬🇧Ian joseph Nolan

검토 04/12/2021
도착 14/11/2021
4.8 Superior Room Street View
긍정적
  • quick check in and test /results
네거티브
  • none

great hotel transfer from the airport very good would recommend to any travellers food was good and enjoyable

🇹🇭Thanya Wongsatsai

검토 25/11/2021
도착 09/11/2021
1.7 Superior Room Street View
네거티브
  • To old and dirty.

Just can’t believe that this hotel in SHA standard. Call quite early 5 am for the Covid test results.

🇦🇹Anton Traunfellner

검토 21/11/2021
도착 05/11/2021
2.8 Superior Room Pool View
긍정적
  • Good pickup
  • nice balcony
  • good fridge
네거티브
  • only one meal

Very good the individual pick from the airport, testing was done very well and the room was OK. Friendly staff

🇩🇪Alexander Gampp

검토 02/11/2021
도착 29/10/2021
2.8 Superior Room Pool View
긍정적
  • IT was clean. Friendly people. Passable to walk around in the Hotel after 2nd Day.
네거티브
  • Not allowed to use the Swimmingpool. Not allowed to buy a beer per 1 Day. Alcohol absolut forbidden. The wifi mostly Not available.

7 days in a Quarantäne Hotel without a funktionale wifi is not ok. Not possible to watch a movie by pay tv. Mostly Not passable for a Video call. And so on...

🇧🇪erik evenepoel

검토 31/10/2021
도착 15/10/2021
3.5 Superior Room Street View
긍정적
  • Room view. Good bed. Airco good. Bathroom nice;
네거티브
  • Food could be a little better. Wifi not stable

The hotel was correct. Nice room with nice view. Quiet and a comfortabel bed. Airco was quiet and worked fine; The food was more then enough but could be al little bit more refined. Nice correct staff. The Wifi was not very stable.

🇨🇨Jesse only

검토 17/10/2021
도착 01/08/2021
3.1 Superior Room Street View
긍정적
  • Ok
네거티브
  • Ok

Ok ok ...............................................................................

....

🇫🇷Almas CHALABAEV

검토 17/10/2021
도착 11/09/2021
4.3 Superior Room Street View
긍정적
  • Clean, Comfortable, Balcony, 7 x 5 m room
네거티브
  • None

I spent 14 days of quarantine in this hotal. It was a right choice. The balcony was a must and it really helped to live quarantine with no stress. The personel was very helpful.

🇨🇦Matthew Thompson

검토 12/10/2021
도착 25/09/2021
4.5 Studio Room
긍정적
  • Excellent service
  • Very helpful staff
  • Great communication
  • Comfortable room
  • Lots of food
  • Some delicious food
네거티브
  • Some food wasn't that great, but the restaurant was happy to change the dish for us.

The size of the room, excellent price, and use of the porch to enjoy the outdoors made our quarantine time fly by. We enjoyed resting and relaxing for the whole 10 days.

🇫🇮Tuomo Olavi Haapea

검토 09/10/2021
도착 22/09/2021
3.9 Superior Room Pool View

Since the hotel only had ASQ guests, it would have been possible to get to the pool especially after two tests

🇸🇪Asa lindgren

검토 28/08/2021
도착 12/08/2021
4.3 Superior Room Street View
긍정적
  • Good room comfortable bed
  • Good fast service
  • Good nurse taking test very careful
  • Internet very good
네거티브
  • Only negative was the food but not a big problem for me you can order grab and 7/11

Very good stay i would recommend it. Nice and quiet room. Good bed and fast service. God nurse taking test

주소 /지도

240/3 Moo 5, North Pattaya Circle, Pattaya, 20150 Pattaya North, Thailand

 
