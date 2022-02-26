총 AQ 호텔 객실 66 침실
파트너 병원 Vibharam Hospital, Laemchabang
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is a Direct Payment Partner.
When you book through our Direct Payment Partners you enjoy the following benefits:
Instant booking confirmation letters for Thailand Pass
Secure payment, and document collection
Hotel directly receives payment, and access to documents immediately for Thailand Pass approval
Quick Thailand Pass VIP service request, and discounts
Hotel Refund Policy
- Cancel 3 days prior to the arrival date and we can refund the balance amount paid.
- Processing charge for refund will be 500.- THB and not including bank fees if applicable.
- Unlimited changes to arrival date can be made 24 hours prior to the landing time.
- No Show 2,000 THB charge and balance can be refund deducting the charges and bank fees.
This hotel offers instant booking confirmation letters, and fast Thailand Pass approvals.
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
수페리어룸 스트리트 뷰 30m²
฿26,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿12,750 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,400 - 1 Day Test & Go
풍모
- ฿ 5,000 보증금
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 발코니
- 발코니(전체 액세스)
- 목욕통
- 커넥팅 룸
- HDMI 케이블
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 마이크로파
- 미혼 커플
- 소액 예금
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
- 요가 매트
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
슈페리어룸 풀뷰 30m²
฿27,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿13,450 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
스튜디오 룸 54m²
฿31,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿15,850 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
디럭스 자쿠지 54m²
฿26,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,450 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,400 - 1 Day Test & Go
Sunshine Garden Resort는 열대 녹지로 둘러싸인 조용한 숙박 시설을 제공하며, 파타야 중심부에서 차로 단 5 분 거리에 있습니다. 야외 수영장, 무료 주차장, 룸 서비스를 제공합니다.
Sunshine Garden Resort의 에어컨이 완비 된 객실은 수영장 또는 정원의 전망을 제공합니다. 각 객실에는 케이블 TV, 미니 바, 발코니 또는 테라스가 있습니다.
이 리조트는 터미널 21 파타야에서 800m, 센트럴 페스티벌 파타야 비치에서 1.9km 떨어져 있습니다. 하드 록 카페 파타야는 리조트에서 약 1.5km 떨어져 있습니다.
24 시간 프런트 데스크에서 수하물 보관 서비스를 이용하실 수 있습니다. 호텔은 환전 서비스와 구내 ATM 기계도 제공합니다.
Garden Terrace Restaurant은 캐주얼 한 분위기에서 정통 태국 요리와 세계 각국의 요리를 제공합니다. 풀 사이드 바는 상쾌한 칵테일과 가벼운 식사를 제공합니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- 15 일 동안 24 시간 근무하는 전문 간호 서비스
- 검역 15 일 진단서 발급과 함께 건강 검진 서비스
- 수술 용 마스크, 손 소독 용 알코올 1 병, 디지털 개인 온도계
- 검역 2 일, 6 일, 12 일에 인후 및 비 인두 면봉으로 COVID-19 탐지 서비스
- 전용 발코니가있는 객실
- 금연실 있음
- 아침, 점심, 저녁 식사를 포함한 풀 보드 식사
- 무제한 Wi-Fi 인터넷
- 30 개 이상의 태국 및 국제 케이블 채널이있는 LCD TV
- 커피, 차, 주전자,
- 매일 생수 2 병
- 1 일 2 벌 무료 세탁 및 2 차 SWAB 후 세탁물 수거
- 세탁 서비스 10 % 할인
- One way Airport pick up
- HDMI cord to connect TV with your laptop for online streaming movies
선샤인 가든 리조트
의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
모든 리뷰보기
3.9 Superior Room Street View
긍정적
네거티브
- quick no fuss test, room sleep, great buffet breakfast
it was ok, no fuss, friendly staff, because i was there for pcr test they left food outside door and ran away,, but they were very friendly, just didnt want to catch covid,, like us all
2.2 Superior Room Street View
네거티브
- Overcharged for room service.
- Kept waiting on checking out whilst reception stopped dealing with me to answer phone.
- Lost PCR test certificate.
Checked in for day one. Bellboy told me about room service. I asked if included in test&go he said yes until 10pm. Ordered food. Again on phone when ordering I asked if included and was told yes. Food arrived quickly. Quite nice and hot. Upon checking out was charged for food.
Day five. As the food was nice I thought I'd take the plunge and order again knowing I have to pay. Upon checking out was overcharged a small amount. But I didn't argue as the main issue was they lost my PCR test certificate. Whilst waiting reception guy then proceeded to answer phone and spend ten minutes talking to somebody about a booking the following day. I had a taxi waiting. More expense for me. After twenty minutes was asked for line contact so they could send it to me later. Several hours later no test certificate and they're not even reading my messages. I am not happy
1.7 Superior Room Pool View
네거티브
- 5 Stunden auf Abholung gewartet am Flughafen, und dann gibt es kein Essen im Hotel
Trotz bekannter Ankunftszeit am Flughafen , 5 Stunden gewartet auf das abholen und dann gab es kein Essen im Hotel..
2.3 Superior Room Street View
긍정적네거티브
- This one s supposed to about COVID but there airport taxi was trying to put me in mini bus with 4 strangers, because I refused he would not find taxi for me till I went to airport information and ask to call police. Then he got me taxi total time 2 hour. I reported it to hotel and never got back to me. I will make sure they lose there asq+ when I go home
This one s supposed to about COVID but there airport taxi was trying to put me in mini bus with 4 strangers, because I refused he would not find taxi for me till I went to airport information and ask to call police. Then he got me taxi total time 2 hour. I reported it to hotel and never got back to me. I will make sure they lose there asq+ when I go home
3.7 Superior Room Pool View
긍정적네거티브
- Meal was bad in terms of quantity , Couldn't get extra food or buy/deliver altho They provided extra water
Meal was bad in terms of quantity , Couldn't get extra food or buy/deliver. They provided extra water.
3.5 Studio Room
긍정적
네거티브
- WLAN war gut
- Auf Anfrage bekam ich noch 2 zusätzliche Flaschen Wasser umsonst
- Service war gut
- Das Essen am Abend war kalt
Von Abholung am Flughafen, bis zum PCR test im Hotel verlief alles super.
Da wir erst am 15:30 ankamen, wurde uns das Ergebnis erst am nächsten Morgen um 7 Uhr bekannt gegeben.
1 Tag Test&Go im Studio Room kostet 5.125 baht.
Im Preis war alles enthalten
3.0 Superior Room Street View
긍정적네거티브
- Bad respons after I pay 1 day package.
- Reception call me and woke me up at 05:00.
- Spiderweb all over the chairs on the balcony.
- No towels in my room.
- No cutlery when food arrived
Bad respons after I pay 1 day package. 3 days after I got respons that they did not receive any money. After 1 week they say that my money was received 1 week ago.R
8 hours after PCR test, at 17:00 O'clock, I got result that I was negativ. But then reception woke me up at 05:00 in the morning to tell me the same again.
But wifi strong and nice vestibule at the entrance.
4.2 Superior Room Pool View
긍정적
네거티브
- Very well organized & good value for money
- Food was lukewarm at best
A very good hotel well organized good room good wifi & daily quick response time with results only negative point is the food but I did bring my own
3.8 Superior Room Pool View
긍정적네거티브
- Breakfast could be much better
Nice hotel but a little bit old. Good room on ground floor. Balcony and nice view over the garden and the pool. The breakfast could be much better !!!
4.1 Superior Room Street View
긍정적네거티브
- Calling me on the phone at 5am to tell me my test was positive I did not wish to be woken at this time after a long flight
I had to wait for an hour and a half for my taxi at bkk airport to take me to the hotel which I then had to share with another guest I did not pay to share with another guest my booking was for me alone also what would happen if this guest had covid I thought this was a disgrace and for this I give the hotel service minus ➖ 10 if I was in the UK I would have demanded my money back and got it would advise against using this hotel because of the taxi the cold food and the 5am phone call to my room to tell me I was positive covid I needed 💤 sleep after a long flight
4.8 Superior Room Street View
긍정적
네거티브
- quick check in and test /results
great hotel transfer from the airport very good would recommend to any travellers food was good and enjoyable
1.7 Superior Room Street View
네거티브
Just can’t believe that this hotel in SHA standard. Call quite early 5 am for the Covid test results.
2.8 Superior Room Pool View
긍정적
네거티브
- Good pickup
- nice balcony
- good fridge
Very good the individual pick from the airport, testing was done very well and the room was OK. Friendly staff
2.8 Superior Room Pool View
긍정적
네거티브
- IT was clean. Friendly people. Passable to walk around in the Hotel after 2nd Day.
- Not allowed to use the Swimmingpool. Not allowed to buy a beer per 1 Day. Alcohol absolut forbidden. The wifi mostly Not available.
7 days in a Quarantäne Hotel without a funktionale wifi is not ok. Not possible to watch a movie by pay tv. Mostly Not passable for a Video call. And so on...
3.5 Superior Room Street View
긍정적
네거티브
- Room view. Good bed. Airco good. Bathroom nice;
- Food could be a little better. Wifi not stable
The hotel was correct. Nice room with nice view. Quiet and a comfortabel bed. Airco was quiet and worked fine; The food was more then enough but could be al little bit more refined. Nice correct staff. The Wifi was not very stable.
3.1 Superior Room Street View
긍정적네거티브
Ok ok ...............................................................................
....
4.3 Superior Room Street View
긍정적
네거티브
- Clean, Comfortable, Balcony, 7 x 5 m room
I spent 14 days of quarantine in this hotal. It was a right choice. The balcony was a must and it really helped to live quarantine with no stress.
The personel was very helpful.
4.5 Studio Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Excellent service
- Very helpful staff
- Great communication
- Comfortable room
- Lots of food
- Some delicious food
- Some food wasn't that great, but the restaurant was happy to change the dish for us.
The size of the room, excellent price, and use of the porch to enjoy the outdoors made our quarantine time fly by. We enjoyed resting and relaxing for the whole 10 days.
3.9 Superior Room Pool View
Since the hotel only had ASQ guests, it would have been possible to get to the pool especially after two tests
4.3 Superior Room Street View
긍정적
네거티브
- Good room comfortable bed
- Good fast service
- Good nurse taking test very careful
- Internet very good
- Only negative was the food but not a big problem for me you can order grab and 7/11
Very good stay i would recommend it. Nice and quiet room. Good bed and fast service. God nurse taking test