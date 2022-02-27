총 AQ 호텔 객실 200 침실
파트너 병원 Vibharam Laemchabang Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Hotel Refund Policy
Cancellation:
a. The hotel strictly requires written cancellation notice and official supported documents at least 3 days (not include arrival day) notification prior to the arrival, 100% refundable, only for the following cases:-
i. Thailand Pass issues, non-approval VISA, require written notice from the embassy
ii. Pre-COVID test with positive result, require the official test result paper
iii. Flight cancellation/airport closure, require supported message, notice, or document from the airline
iv. Country lockdown, require supported document, news or other related materials
v. Hospitalization or accident, require official hospitalization letter from the hospital
b. All other reasons besides stated above, 100% charges of total package, and non-refundable
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
디럭스 룸 30m²
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 발코니
- 커피 머신
- 패밀리 스위트
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 마이크로파
- 야외 시설
- 흡연실 있음
- 수영장
- 채식 식사
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
그랜드 디럭스 40m²
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 발코니
- 목욕통
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 마이크로파
- 야외 시설
- 흡연실 있음
- 수영장
Booking.com 파타야 센트럴 추천 숙소 Hotel Amber Pattaya는 파타야 센트럴에 레스토랑, 피트니스 센터, 바와 정원을 보유하고 있습니다. 이 4 성급 호텔은 룸 서비스와 탁아 서비스를 제공합니다. 이 호텔은 도시 전망, 야외 수영장, 24 시간 프런트 데스크를 갖추고 있으며, 숙소 전역에서 무료 Wi-Fi를 제공합니다.
호텔의 객실은 휴식 공간, 평면 위성 TV 및 헤어 드라이어와 샤워 시설이 구비 된 전용 욕실을 갖추고 있습니다. 모든 객실에는 냉장고가 제공됩니다.
Hotel Amber Pattaya는 매일 아침 일품 요리 조식을 제공합니다.
이 숙박 시설은 사우나와 일광욕 테라스를 갖춘 4 성급 숙박 시설입니다.
Hotel Amber Pattaya 인근의 인기 명소로는 파타야 비치, 하버 파타야 메가 펀 몰, 더 애비뉴 파타야 등이 있습니다. 가장 가까운 공항은 호텔에서 30km 떨어진 U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya International이며, 숙소는 유료 공항 셔틀 서비스를 제공합니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- Free transportation (pick up from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Hotel Amber Pattaya)
- Private room with balcony and other in-room amenities
- 무료 고속 인터넷 접속
- Complimentary meals including breakfast
- Smart cable TV with local and international channels
- 매일 생수 2 병, 커피 및 차
- Incl. RT-PCR test COVID-19 screening test conducted on property on day 1
- Free 24 hours transportation service to the hospital
- 24 hours doctor consulting via telemedicine service
- 하루 2 회 온도 확인
- 24 hours standby nursing service
- Medical room at the hotel
Amber Hotel 파타야
의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Amber Hotel 파타야모든 리뷰보기
5.0 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- All good, would definitely stay there again.
Transfer from BKK airport all good and pre arranged by hotel, got tested when arrived at hotel and all paperwork sorted, told to go straight to room and wait for a WhatsApp message with results, could take up to 10 hours but arrived within 8 hours, room service was faultless all day, I stayed in the same hotel to do my day 5 test also.
4.8 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Es war alles sehr gut organisiert
- Es gab keine Nachteile. Evtl wären ein paar ausländische TV Sender nicht verkehrt gewesen.
Alles war sehr gut organisiert gewesen. Das Essen war in Ordnung, vielleicht sollte das Frühstück etwas nach europäischen Geschmack ausgerichtet werden. Dies ist aber Ansichtssache.
4.7 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Wonderful clean and smart hotel with friendly and helpful staff, would have liked to stay longer but could not as quarantine hotel
- Food not great, but acceptable
This is a great modern hotel, perfectly situated but peaceful and relaxing with truly wonderful caring staff.
5.0 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Excellent there was not one thing I could complain about I stay 14 days quarantine in my own country worst experience I had staying 7 days quarantine in Amber hotel Pattaya was a breeze.
- There’s isn’t any negative things from the pick up at the airport to the end of my seven days was positive.
Again like to thank the staff and Amber hotel for make me feel comfortable I like to thank the nurse who to a swap thank you . The hospitality of the hotel was great
5.0 Grand Deluxe
긍정적
- Clean rooms and friendly staff
The food was very yummy and you will not get hungry,actually it was to much food for one person,but better get much then to little
4.7 Deluxe Room
I had a very very good service and the food is excellent and very very well received by the staff I enjoyed my experience with this hotel group thank you very much to the managers of this hotel
4.3 Deluxe Room
긍정적
No ja much to say, but need say something. All go good. I get what i need and be happy for my short wisit
4.8 Grand Deluxe
긍정적
네거티브
- Nice Clean Room
- Bed comfortable
- TV has international channels
- Great Shower
- Food excellent
- Great Wi-Fi
- Balcony
- Balcony View of shrubbery
- Could do more on single use plastics
Having to do 14 days quarantine at The Hotel Amber in Pattaya, location excellent, the service was second to none and the staff responded very quickly to any situation. I hope to revisit once things get back to normal. All in all if you're doing quarantine I highly recommend Amber Hotel Pattaya.
4.1 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Very good service.
- The staff was friendly and helpful to almost all my needs.
- Good bed
- Good food.
- Very little space for putting your plates when eating
- Difficult to sit when eating
- There should be a table chair (with a back support) in the room
- Missed a sponge for cleaning the plates and cutlery, had to use my hands as in the woods and wilderness
All in all a good stay taking in mind the circumstances. One of the staff even sent me a note regretting her English language. No need to, the staff did an excellent job.
1.2 Deluxe Room
I am a man no hair but Room are so dirty by long hair is everywhere seem like they not clean it before give to new customer.You have to clean by your self even in ASQ Latter from hotel they said have service.Food when they give are so cold you have to put in Microwave or you have to order from out side. After you have a covid test also you cannot go out even 10 minuten
4.0 Deluxe Room
긍정적네거티브
- รสชาดไม่ค่อยดี อาหารไม่หลากหลาย
การบริการดี ห้องพักสะอาดน่าอยู่ อาหารไม่มีรสชาด หมอน ผ้าเช็ดตัวมีกลิ่นเหม็นอับตั้งแต่วันแรกที่เข้าพัก หมอนแข็ง ทำให้นอนหลับไม่สบาย
4.2 Deluxe Room
긍정적
thanks to all the staff at amber , and stay safe , thanks so much for your hospitality, khap khun ma krup
5.0 Deluxe Room
긍정적
- 매우 친절하고 반응이 빠른 직원
- 편안한 객실
- YouTube TV
- 발코니
- 좋은 샤워
여기에 머무는 것을 즐겼습니다. 검역이 필요한 사람에게 이곳을 추천합니다. 좋은 곳.
4.5 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- TV 영화가 표시되고 Formula F1이 표시되며 뉴스 및 기타 모든 것이 표시됩니다.
Amber 호텔은 가격 대비 품질이 훌륭합니다. 좋은 음식, 샤워 시설, 위생 시설, 화장실, 훌륭하고 간단합니다. 그리고 발코니를 잊지 마세요.
4.8 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- 전문 직원. 연락이 오면 빠르게 답변해 주었습니다.
- 정말 편안한 방, 침대는 푹신하고 냉방 시설.
- 욕실/샤워실은 정말 현대적입니다.
- 나는 수영장이 보이는 발코니에 앉아있는 것을 즐겼습니다. 수영장에는 흐르는 물과 소리가 진정됩니다.
- 어떤 날은 제공된 음식이 정말 좋았고 어떤 날은 괜찮았습니다. 그러나 직원은 테이크 아웃 주문으로 신속합니다.
- 나는 WE*가 더 많이 재활용할 수 있다고 믿습니다. 플라스틱 용기를 많이 봤습니다.
아무도 자가격리를 원하지 않지만 @ Hotel Amber 상황에 맞게 최선을 다하고 있습니다. 이 지역은 조용하고 공기 질이 정말 좋습니다. 나는 우리가 정상으로 돌아오면 확실히 다시 여기에 머물 것입니다.
2.0 Deluxe Room
긍정적네거티브
- 여가 활동을 위해 방을 떠날 가능성이 없습니다.
- 표준보다 훨씬 낮은 음식 메뉴
- 15 일 동안 방 청소가 필요 없습니다!
에볼라 병원에서 벌처럼 느껴졌습니다. 고객이 실제로 인간이라는 사실이 두려움에 휩싸였습니다. 청소하지 않고 16 일 동안 한 방에 갇히게하려면 어떻게해야합니까? 총 투숙객은 4 번의 부정적인 테스트를 받아야합니다. 여행 전 1 회, 첫날 1 회, 5 일째 1 회, 12 일째 1 회. 오버 슈팅?
3.8 Deluxe Room
나는 서비스에 만족했지만 어쨌든 7 일이 깁니다! 다음에 태국에 돌아 오면 더 이상 qauaranten이 없을 것입니다!
4.2 Grand Deluxe
긍정적네거티브
나는 상당히 즐거운 10 일 동안 머물렀고, WiFi는 훌륭했고 방은 편안했습니다. 나는 운이 좋았고 발코니에서 파타야의 대부분을 볼 수있었습니다.
5.0 Grand Deluxe
긍정적네거티브
불만없이 모든 것이 좋고 수용 가능합니다. 우리가 선택한 메뉴가있는 음식이 1 일 또는 2 일 동안 정확하지 않다는 것입니다. 여태까지는 그런대로 잘됐다.
3.2 Grand Deluxe
긍정적네거티브
- 음식은 가난하고 적은 부분은 많이 오르지 만 채소 나 고기는 거의 없습니다.
여기 검역소에서 단 10 일 동안 운이 좋았지 만 발코니가있는 멋진 깨끗한 큰 방이지만 음식이 좋지 않았습니다.