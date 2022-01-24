PATTAYA TEST & GO

선샤인 힙 호텔 - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.2

559 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Sunshine Hip Hotel - Image 0
Sunshine Hip Hotel - Image 1
Sunshine Hip Hotel - Image 2
Sunshine Hip Hotel - Image 3
Sunshine Hip Hotel - Image 4
Sunshine Hip Hotel - Image 5
+29 사진
빠른 응답
฿5,000 예금
20 리뷰
총 AQ 호텔 객실 65 침실
파트너 병원 Vibharam Laemchabang Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 매우 높은 수요 right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 이 호텔은 135 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉선샤인 힙 호텔 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 선샤인 힙 호텔 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
슈페리어룸(리미티드 뷰) 23
฿21,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 마이크로파
  • 미혼 커플
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 요가 매트
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
슈페리어룸(시티뷰) 23
฿23,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,200 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모

  • ฿ 5,000 보증금
  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 목욕통
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 마이크로파
  • 미혼 커플
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 요가 매트
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
디럭스 룸 23
฿23,700 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,700 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모

  • ฿ 5,000 보증금
  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 마이크로파
  • 미혼 커플
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 요가 매트
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
프리미엄 룸 27
฿31,800 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,600 - 7 Day AQ
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모

  • ฿ 5,000 보증금
  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 목욕통
  • HDMI 케이블
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 마이크로파
  • 미혼 커플
  • 흡연실 있음
  • 요가 매트

파타야 북부에 위치한 선샤인 힙 호텔은 여행객들에게 최고 인기있는 곳입니다. 여기에서 손님들은 활기찬 도시가 제공하는 모든 것에 쉽게 접근할 수 있습니다. 편리한 위치 덕분에 이 호텔은 도시의 필수 관광 명소로의 쉬운 접근을 제공합니다. 선샤인 힙 호텔 숙박시설은 흠 잡을데 없는 서비스와 필수적인 모든 오락시설을 활기찬 여행자들에게 제공합니다. Wi-Fi (무료/전 객실), 24시간 경비 서비스, 일일 청소 서비스, 24시간 프런트 데스크, Wi-Fi (공공 장소) 등이 본 숙소의 특색을 더합니다. 대부분의 객실에서 평면 TV, 옷걸이, 무료 인스턴트 커피, 리넨, 거울 등을 제공합니다. 피트니스 매니아이든 힘든 하루를 보낸 후 긴장을 풀 수 있는 방법을 찾고 있든 상관없이 야외 수영장과 같은 최고 수준의 레크리에이션 시설에서 즐거운 시간을 보내실 수 있습니다. Sunshine Hip Hotel은 파타야의 고급 호텔 숙박을 위한 원스톱 목적지입니다.

점수
4.2/5
아주 좋아
기반 20 리뷰
평가
우수한
6
아주 좋아
11
평균
3
가난한
0
무서운
0
선샤인 힙 호텔 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 선샤인 힙 호텔
모든 리뷰보기

🇩🇪Waldemar Lutz

검토 24/01/2022
도착 08/01/2022
4.1 Superior Room (Limited View)
긍정적     
  • Hotel team has provided a pleased welcome and a very positive impression to me. Great service.
네거티브
  • Did not have any negative observation.

Thank you for the warm welcome to the whole Hotel team, back to Thailand. Type of Break fast could be improved and serve warm.

🇩🇪T. Burkle

검토 23/01/2022
도착 03/01/2022
3.1 Superior Room (Limited View)
긍정적     
  • Employee
  • PCR-Test
  • Room
네거티브
  • meal
  • some very loud noise near my room the whole night (transformer?)

Really warm welcome, good clean room and bath. If there was no a noise level, for this price i would defiinitely recommend it

🇫🇮Osmo Tirkkonen

검토 08/01/2022
도착 04/12/2021
3.7 Superior Room (Limited View)
긍정적     
  • Friendly staff
네거티브
  • Practice with antigen test after 7 days. Some were given a test according to others no.

A fully functional package. Received food ordered from outside. And the notifications work well. ,....

🇧🇪Van Butsele luc

검토 05/01/2022
도착 19/12/2021
3.7 Superior Room (Limited View)

Everything was clear and ok good service the food was ok and the room was clean.They did a good job and quickly Thank you very much

🇺🇸Ronnie Pereira

검토 28/12/2021
도착 08/12/2021
4.8 Superior Room (Limited View)
긍정적     
  • When I got there the test was given to me and within 8 hours I got my results back
네거티브
  • None all good

Everything was good from pick up till I left I would recommend them to anyone who ask me, hope to be back

🇬🇧David Cotterell

검토 24/12/2021
도착 06/12/2021
4.3 Premium Room
긍정적     
  • Room excellent worth the cost on the upgrade
  • Room was spotless
  • Staff very friendly and helpful
  • Informed me straight away on the PCR results
네거티브
  • The breakfast was terrible

The hotel staff from arriving to leaving made you feel welcome, the process of testing was straight forward enough and set up in a logical sequence for completing your quarantine.

I would suggest taking your own snacks before arriving, water, tea and coffee readily available in your room.

One nights stay was fine and I enjoyed a decent night's sleep. The staff informed you when your PCR results are in and even booked the taxi to take us to our next hotel.

Great service 👏 👍 👌

🇬🇧Timothy Mutimer

검토 23/12/2021
도착 06/12/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • Got my pcr.
  • Friendly staff
네거티브
  • No gfood available from 2pm till next morning.
  • Breakfast left outside door with no knock to let know it was there.
  • Breakfast cold and not good.
  • Pick up at airport is shared van with others off other flights.
  • Phoned at 12.pm to tell covid results ( surely could have waited till morning )

Got my pcr. Friendly staff No food available from 2pm till next morning. Breakfast left outside door with no knock to let know it was there.
Breakfast cold and not good. Pick up at airport is shared van with others off other flights.
Phoned at 12.pm to tell covid results ( surely could have waited till morning )

🇩🇪matthias kuckei

검토 16/12/2021
도착 30/11/2021
4.3 Superior Room (Limited View)
긍정적     
  • Wifi
  • Bathroom
  • Service

It was a nice stay for 9 hour. Always again . Great staff and great rooms. Wifi work very well. Thank you

🇬🇧Ralph Speight

검토 10/12/2021
도착 24/11/2021
4.8 Superior Room (City View)
긍정적     
  • Well organised and fast.
네거티브
  • None.

All went very well,test as soon as we arrived,ample rooms . Only there a short time,so,great service and friendly staff.

🇩🇪Roth Grigori Helmut

검토 05/12/2021
도착 18/11/2021
4.3 Superior Room (City View)

Very helpfoul and nice people. The covid Test was ready After 4 Hours. Thank you very much for the Food service.

🇺🇸Mark Thomas

검토 30/11/2021
도착 10/11/2021
4.4 Superior Room (Limited View)
긍정적     
  • Fast
  • Professional
  • Clean
  • Highly recommend
네거티브
  • None

Arrival in Thailand 23:30 at night transportation waiting. Air conditioned ride to hotel in Pattaya. Quick swab test some sleep and breakfast served and free to go by 10:30am 😊👍❤️🌴🌏

🇸🇪Jose Villar

검토 27/11/2021
도착 11/11/2021
3.7 Superior Room (Limited View)
긍정적     
  • Clean room with everything you need.
네거티브
  • No balcony

I got PCR results after 6 hours. This will make me come back to this hotel next time! Arrived in the morning was able to leave the room in the evening!

🇫🇷Rousseau Michel

검토 26/11/2021
도착 04/11/2021
5.0 Superior Room (Limited View)
긍정적     
  • Taxi from aéroport to hotel Quick test.
네거티브
  • No taxi to go out of hotel

Perfect. Nice people. Aisy for booking. Situation of hotel good place.. good prince. I recommande Thierry hotel

🇩🇪Jürgen Werkhausen

검토 26/11/2021
도착 09/11/2021
4.4 Superior Room (City View)
긍정적     
  • Freundliches Personal
  • Gut durchorganisiert
  • Sauber
네거티브
  • War alles okay

Für eine Übernachtung kann ich das Hotel sehr empfehlen. Preis Leistung ist völlig in Ordnung. Für einen längeren Aufenthalt würde ich ein Zimmer mit Balkon buchen.

🇫🇮veijo räisänen

검토 20/11/2021
도착 01/11/2021
2.6 Superior Room (Limited View)
네거티브
  • No food 1 day and breakfast is bad ,

🇫🇷Dominique Miccolis

검토 19/11/2021
도착 01/11/2021
3.8 Superior Room (Limited View)
긍정적     
  • Staff friendly and comprehensive
네거티브
  • Unable to use the facilities of the hotel despite the fact my PCR test was negative

Hotel suitable only for AQ. I hope it’s different during normal time. Anyway, it’s very well located in SOI 1, few meters from the beach and close to many facilities and mall center

🇫🇮Matti Juhani Siren

검토 09/11/2021
도착 01/11/2021
4.3 Superior Room (Limited View)
긍정적     
  • There was all you needed, good service, smooth transfer from airport
네거티브
  • Staff was busy at times, a big workload, might benefit from more personnel

Driver was ready at the airport, no waste of time there. PCR test taken immediately at check in, got result in 10 hours. Food was fine. A bit hassle at checkout, some delay due to misunderstanding if I was cleared to go, when they were dealing with lots of other tasks at the same time.

🇨🇭Ferrari Marie Christine

검토 20/10/2021
도착 16/10/2021
4.9 Superior Room (Limited View)
긍정적     
  • Nourriture excellente
네거티브
  • Prise de température deux fois par jour

Très bon accueil, personnel aux petits soins, bonne organisation à l’arrivée, nourriture excellente

🇺🇸Daniel Whiteside

검토 09/10/2021
도착 06/10/2021
4.8 Superior Room (Limited View)
긍정적     
  • SHH really take care of everything thing for you.
네거티브
  • Us being locked down is not the hotel’s fault. They make the transition as easy as possible.

From intake to checkout, Sunshine Hip Hotel makes everything as simple and seamless as possible. Highly recommended.

Contact me if you have specific questions @dw[email protected]

🇹🇭SAITHIP SASORN

검토 02/09/2021
도착 16/08/2021
5.0 Superior Room (Limited View)
긍정적     
  • Excellent all round service, with efficient and helpful staff
네거티브
  • No balconies or outside space

The staff were helpful and friendly, the booking service and communications first class. Quarantine security and testing were professional. The range of food choices was excellent and overall value was very good.

Hotel Offer Brochure

음식 메뉴 이미지

주소 /지도

436/615 Moo 9 Soi1 Beach Road, North Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

