총 AQ 호텔 객실 65 침실
파트너 병원 Vibharam Laemchabang Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in 매우 높은 수요 right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
이 호텔은 135 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!
예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 선샤인 힙 호텔 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 선샤인 힙 호텔 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
슈페리어룸(리미티드 뷰) 23m²
฿21,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- HDMI 케이블
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 마이크로파
- 미혼 커플
- 흡연실 있음
- 요가 매트
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
슈페리어룸(시티뷰) 23m²
฿23,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,200 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- ฿ 5,000 보증금
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 목욕통
- HDMI 케이블
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 마이크로파
- 미혼 커플
- 흡연실 있음
- 요가 매트
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
디럭스 룸 23m²
฿23,700 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,700 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- ฿ 5,000 보증금
- 7-Eleven 구매
- HDMI 케이블
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 마이크로파
- 미혼 커플
- 흡연실 있음
- 요가 매트
최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
프리미엄 룸 27m²
฿31,800 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,600 - 7 Day AQ
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- ฿ 5,000 보증금
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 목욕통
- HDMI 케이블
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 마이크로파
- 미혼 커플
- 흡연실 있음
- 요가 매트
파타야 북부에 위치한 선샤인 힙 호텔은 여행객들에게 최고 인기있는 곳입니다. 여기에서 손님들은 활기찬 도시가 제공하는 모든 것에 쉽게 접근할 수 있습니다. 편리한 위치 덕분에 이 호텔은 도시의 필수 관광 명소로의 쉬운 접근을 제공합니다. 선샤인 힙 호텔 숙박시설은 흠 잡을데 없는 서비스와 필수적인 모든 오락시설을 활기찬 여행자들에게 제공합니다. Wi-Fi (무료/전 객실), 24시간 경비 서비스, 일일 청소 서비스, 24시간 프런트 데스크, Wi-Fi (공공 장소) 등이 본 숙소의 특색을 더합니다. 대부분의 객실에서 평면 TV, 옷걸이, 무료 인스턴트 커피, 리넨, 거울 등을 제공합니다. 피트니스 매니아이든 힘든 하루를 보낸 후 긴장을 풀 수 있는 방법을 찾고 있든 상관없이 야외 수영장과 같은 최고 수준의 레크리에이션 시설에서 즐거운 시간을 보내실 수 있습니다. Sunshine Hip Hotel은 파타야의 고급 호텔 숙박을 위한 원스톱 목적지입니다.
선샤인 힙 호텔
의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 선샤인 힙 호텔모든 리뷰보기
4.1 Superior Room (Limited View)
긍정적
네거티브
- Hotel team has provided a pleased welcome and a very positive impression to me. Great service.
- Did not have any negative observation.
Thank you for the warm welcome to the whole Hotel team, back to Thailand. Type of Break fast could be improved and serve warm.
3.1 Superior Room (Limited View)
긍정적 네거티브
- meal
- some very loud noise near my room the whole night (transformer?)
Really warm welcome, good clean room and bath. If there was no a noise level, for this price i would defiinitely recommend it
3.7 Superior Room (Limited View)
긍정적 네거티브
- Practice with antigen test after 7 days. Some were given a test according to others no.
A fully functional package. Received food ordered from outside. And the notifications work well. ,....
3.7 Superior Room (Limited View)
Everything was clear and ok good service
the food was ok and the room was clean.They did a good job and quickly
Thank you very much
4.8 Superior Room (Limited View)
긍정적
네거티브
- When I got there the test was given to me and within 8 hours I got my results back
Everything was good from pick up till I left
I would recommend them to anyone who ask me, hope to be back
4.3 Premium Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Room excellent worth the cost on the upgrade
- Room was spotless
- Staff very friendly and helpful
- Informed me straight away on the PCR results
- The breakfast was terrible
The hotel staff from arriving to leaving made you feel welcome, the process of testing was straight forward enough and set up in a logical sequence for completing your quarantine.
I would suggest taking your own snacks before arriving, water, tea and coffee readily available in your room.
One nights stay was fine and I enjoyed a decent night's sleep. The staff informed you when your PCR results are in and even booked the taxi to take us to our next hotel.
Great service 👏 👍 👌
3.3 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Got my pcr.
- Friendly staff
- No gfood available from 2pm till next morning.
- Breakfast left outside door with no knock to let know it was there.
- Breakfast cold and not good.
- Pick up at airport is shared van with others off other flights.
- Phoned at 12.pm to tell covid results ( surely could have waited till morning )
Got my pcr.
Friendly staff
No food available from 2pm till next morning.
Breakfast left outside door with no knock to let know it was there.
Breakfast cold and not good.
Pick up at airport is shared van with others off other flights.
Phoned at 12.pm to tell covid results ( surely could have waited till morning )
4.3 Superior Room (Limited View)
긍정적
It was a nice stay for 9 hour. Always again . Great staff and great rooms. Wifi work very well.
Thank you
4.8 Superior Room (City View)
긍정적 네거티브
All went very well,test as soon as we arrived,ample rooms . Only there a short time,so,great service and friendly staff.
4.3 Superior Room (City View)
Very helpfoul and nice people. The covid Test was ready After 4 Hours. Thank you very much for the Food service.
4.4 Superior Room (Limited View)
긍정적
네거티브
- Fast
- Professional
- Clean
- Highly recommend
Arrival in Thailand 23:30 at night transportation waiting. Air conditioned ride to hotel in Pattaya. Quick swab test some sleep and breakfast served and free to go by 10:30am 😊👍❤️🌴🌏
3.7 Superior Room (Limited View)
긍정적
네거티브
- Clean room with everything you need.
I got PCR results after 6 hours. This will make me come back to this hotel next time!
Arrived in the morning was able to leave the room in the evening!
5.0 Superior Room (Limited View)
긍정적
네거티브
- Taxi from aéroport to hotel Quick test.
- No taxi to go out of hotel
Perfect. Nice people. Aisy for booking. Situation of hotel good place.. good prince. I recommande Thierry hotel
4.4 Superior Room (City View)
긍정적
네거티브
- Freundliches Personal
- Gut durchorganisiert
- Sauber
Für eine Übernachtung kann ich das Hotel sehr empfehlen.
Preis Leistung ist völlig in Ordnung.
Für einen längeren Aufenthalt würde ich ein Zimmer mit Balkon buchen.
2.6 Superior Room (Limited View)
네거티브
- No food 1 day and breakfast is bad ,
3.8 Superior Room (Limited View)
긍정적
네거티브
- Staff friendly and comprehensive
- Unable to use the facilities of the hotel despite the fact my PCR test was negative
Hotel suitable only for AQ. I hope it’s different during normal time.
Anyway, it’s very well located in SOI 1, few meters from the beach and close to many facilities and mall center
4.3 Superior Room (Limited View)
긍정적
네거티브
- There was all you needed, good service, smooth transfer from airport
- Staff was busy at times, a big workload, might benefit from more personnel
Driver was ready at the airport, no waste of time there. PCR test taken immediately at check in, got result in 10 hours. Food was fine. A bit hassle at checkout, some delay due to misunderstanding if I was cleared to go, when they were dealing with lots of other tasks at the same time.
4.9 Superior Room (Limited View)
긍정적 네거티브
- Prise de température deux fois par jour
Très bon accueil, personnel aux petits soins, bonne organisation à l’arrivée, nourriture excellente
4.8 Superior Room (Limited View)
긍정적
네거티브
- SHH really take care of everything thing for you.
- Us being locked down is not the hotel’s fault. They make the transition as easy as possible.
From intake to checkout, Sunshine Hip Hotel makes everything as simple and seamless as possible. Highly recommended.
Contact me if you have specific questions @dw[email protected]
5.0 Superior Room (Limited View)
긍정적
네거티브
- Excellent all round service, with efficient and helpful staff
- No balconies or outside space
The staff were helpful and friendly, the booking service and communications first class. Quarantine security and testing were professional. The range of food choices was excellent and overall value was very good.