총 AQ 호텔 객실 120 침실
파트너 병원 Vibharam Laemchabang
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 J 인스파이어 드 호텔 파타야
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
디럭스 스튜디오 시티 뷰 38m²
฿24,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,600 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 발코니
- 목욕통
- 할랄 음식 옵션
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 마이크로파
- 넷플릭스
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
- 요가 매트
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
디럭스 시티 뷰 38m²
฿26,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿20,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
디럭스 풀뷰 38m²
฿28,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿16,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
프리미어 디럭스 풀뷰 42m²
฿30,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿18,200 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿18,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
주니어 스위트 82m²
฿49,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿39,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿33,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿29,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿25,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿17,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
최대 2 Adults, 3 Children, 1 Infant
패밀리 스위트 125m²
฿79,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿63,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿55,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿49,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿41,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿29,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿15,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
태국 파타야의 대체 국가 검역 (ASQ) 또는 대체 지역 검역 (ALQ)을위한 최선의 선택. 격리에 적응하면서 바로 휴가를 시작하십시오.
모든 객실에는 햇빛, 신선한 바다 공기, 멋진 파타야 전망을 즐길 수있는 전용 발코니가 있습니다. 패키지에 포함 된 공항 교통편 서비스가있는 방콕 수완 나품 공항에서 차로 단 90 분 거리에 있습니다.
훌륭한 호텔 시설과 친절한 서비스로 놀라운 휴가 경험의 시작을 저희와 함께 검역소로 만드십시오.
어메니티 / 특징
- J HOTEL PATTAYA
- TEST & GO PACKAGE
- 📌 5,900 THB 1 RT-PCR TEST
- 📌 3,900 THB : Extra Person
- ✅ Private pick up service.
- ✅ 1 RT-PCR test at hotel.
- ✅ 24 Hours test result guarantee.
- ✅ Accommodation included breakfast.
J 인스파이어 드 호텔 파타야
4.0 Deluxe Studio City View
긍정적
네거티브
- Pickup from airport was smooth and fast, Food was good, service is good and everything like check-in and 7/11 delivery went smooth. As I had to work remote it was lucky for me to be at the shadow side of the hotel. For me ok, but may be for other tourists not ok as this room had a small balcony and shadow side. I deliberately choose the cheapest room.
- I didn’t received a QR code from negative PCR tests from the hospital and hotel to upload in the morchana app.
- Reception and nurse didn’t know how to provide. I’ve got only the negative PCR tests on paper. Not a very big deal but as ASQ hotel you have to know and how to deliver.n
PS in general: I hope never to be in quarantaine again. Waste of time and money.
But look at the circumstances, this hotel was ok.
4.3 Deluxe City View
긍정적
네거티브
- Very friendly staff
- Very quiet area
- On site restaurant is good
- Pool area is nice
- Super quiet aircon!
- Food with the quarantine package is fairly basic
- Because of Covid the pool seating is limited
I wasn’t looking for a luxurious place to spend my short quarantine time so I opted to save as much as I could and got the city view room. The view was actually of the alley and back of the building next door so I really didn’t spend time on the nice little terrace.
I opted instead to spend a lot of time at the pool as soon as I was cleared after my first test.
Food was always on time each day. Plate, bowl, utensils, water already in the room on arrival.
Nice bathroom with ample hot water.
WiFi was flawless.
TV had great reception and plenty of channels to choose from. I latched onto the 24/7 movie channel in English.
I’d definitely go back if I had to do a quarantine bit again.
3.4 Premier Deluxe Pool View
긍정적 네거티브
Toilet cleaning should be done at least twice In week
Option of in-house/ordering food from outside should be provided with cost charged accordingly
4.0 Deluxe Studio City View
긍정적
네거티브
- The staff was really nice. It was Nice , that I had the balcony. the thaifood was good and the food came always at the right time and I got a yogamatt, eventhough I had to ask 3 times.the bed was very comfortable. I had a waterboiler and a microwave.
- I didn’t got any Informations about what I have to do and how the 10 days are going. Had to ask a lot within the week. From time to time the food was a bit oily, after 10 days the room was really dirty, also problems with ants from time to time, but I know that this is normal if foot falls down. I could have needed something to clean for the room.
I would go there again! I could enjoy the 10 days better than I expected and the balcony really helped and the thaifood option was mostly good food. The stuff and especially the nurse was very friendly and helped me with questions and everything.
0.8 Deluxe Studio City View
긍정적 네거티브
- No english speaking staff.
- Used water bottles in fridge.
- Made incorret room billing.
Hotel was a big disappointment. Used water bottles in fridge. Had In my bill a pizza I didn't order. No breafast. I asked a yellow taxi they got me a private car who wanted 500thb from hotel to Jomtien. Nothing to recommend.
4.3 Deluxe Studio City View
긍정적
네거티브
- Nice room, tests professional
- Half hour waiting time at airport
- Because of some mistake I have paid the bill 2 times from my VISA Card. Hotel speaks from refound to me, but until now (Dec. 28) I did not see any on my account
It was a fine stay . After travelling we needed the rest anyway and enjoyed also the breakfast the other day.
After getting my monthly account from VISA I reconised I had paid double. I had many discussions and still no money back
4.9 Deluxe Studio City View
긍정적
네거티브
- Service was Absolutely the Best. In and out Fast.
- Shower work good but sprayed everywhere so Shower head needs replaced or cleaned. Spray pattern everywhere. Not brother me much!
From airport to hotel test and go, went perfectly! I arrived early at 12 noontime, had great room service only stayed 7 hours, home by 7:30 pm. Staff here including parking attendants Super good people, Highly Recommend this SHA+ for all. Thank you for the treatment I received, my friend will be staying with you on January 7, he will like it I know.
4.5 Deluxe Studio City View
Everything was perfect organized. It was realy quick at the airport. The taxi was ready. And in the hotel it went really smood. The staff is verry well trained.
4.3 Deluxe Studio City View
긍정적
- Pickup at the airport with good driver
- Well organized reception at the hotel for PCR test.
- Nice breakfast
The hotel were very responsive when answering emails and everything was well organized. Will definitely stay again at this hotel.
3.8 Deluxe Studio City View
긍정적 네거티브
- I pay 14 week 38.000 Baht but have to stay only 7 days. Refound of the hotel very complicated. Get only 10.000 Baht back and have to go with tourist police to get a word about refound.
there is nothing more to comment tttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttt?????????
3.7 Deluxe Studio City View
긍정적
네거티브
- 여기에서 16일 동안 격리 경험.
- 침대는 허리 통증 완화를 위한 확고한 스위트입니다.
- 음식도 좋고, 양도 많고 선택의 폭이 많지 않고 2주 동안 반복되지만, 같은 식사가 지겹다면 식사 대신 과일이나 샐러드를 요청할 수 있으며, GRABFOOD를 통해 음식을 확인할 수도 있습니다. 7 /11 또는 LINEMAN APP 그러나 u hv 원하는 것을 스크린샷으로 보낸 다음 LINE을 통해 리셉션으로 보내 주문을 직접 주문할 수 없습니다.
- 나는 호텔에서 인터넷을 사랑합니다 저녁 식사도 빠르고 무료 Netflix 계정도 있습니다
- 욕조가 깨끗합니다.
- AC는 새로운 상태의 신선한 공기입니다.
- 물이 끝나면 큰 병의 물을 무제한으로 주문할 수 있습니다.
- 필요한 것은 무엇이든 접수원에게 말씀하시면 됩니다.
- 나는 그들의 환대, 좋은 서비스를 사랑합니다.
- 나에게 전반적으로 괜찮습니다. 직원은 음식을 마칠 수 없다면 전자 레인지에 데울 수 있습니다. 또는 외부에서 룸서비스로 음식을 주문할 수도 있습니다. 그러나 16일 동안 머물면서 수영장 전망을 갖는 것이 더 나을 수 있으므로 수영장 전망을 예약하는 것이 좋습니다.
- 내가 말해야 할 몇 가지만.
- 객실에 청소 장비가 제공되지 않습니다. 그리고 격리 기간 동안 사람들이 당신의 방을 청소하러 오는 것을 허용하지 마십시오.
- 방에서 나오거나 비상시에만 가능한 PCR 검사입니다.
- 도시 전망이 있는 방(36제곱미터)은 보기에 좋지 않습니다.
- 작은 냉장고. 그리고 샤워기가 낡았습니다.
- 별도의 아침, 점심, 저녁 식사 없이 하루 6가지 메뉴 중 3가지를 선택할 수 있는 식사만 가능합니다.
- 청소 장비를 제공합니다.
4.5 Deluxe Pool View
긍정적
네거티브
- 발코니, 주전자, 냉장고, 전자레인지 및 매우 친절한 직원
- 2주 동안 같은 음식 메뉴를 먹었고 칼로 과일을 자를 수 없었습니다.
전반적으로 매우 좋은 경험, 직원은 매우 도움이되었고 칼을 제외하고 내가 요청한 모든 것을 제공했습니다. (과일을 자르다)
음식은 괜찮 았지만 해산물이나 조개류를 먹지 않기 때문에 더 많은 옵션이있을 수있었습니다. 나는 나와 함께 두 살짜리 아이가 있었고 그는 그를 먹게하는 것이 매우 어려운 것을 좋아하지 않았습니다.
방은 깨끗하고 편안했고 요청시 깨끗한 시트와 수건을 제공했습니다.
발코니가 있어서 야외에 앉을 수 있어서 좋았습니다.
내가 유일하게 좋아하지 않는 것은 알코올 규제가 없다는 것, 이것이 가장 성가신 일이라고 말하고 싶습니다.
4.0 Premier Deluxe Pool View
긍정적
네거티브
- 발코니에 앉아 신선한 공기를 마실 수 있습니다.
- 태국 - 예방 접종을 받은 사람들에 대한 격리.
좋은 직원, 직원에게 연락하는 것은 매우 쉽고 빠른 응답입니다. 코로나 검사가 새벽 6시라는게 참 신기하네요.... 그리고 3번 검사 후 뭘 기다리나요.. 3일만 기다리면...
4.7 Deluxe Studio City View
긍정적
네거티브
- 아주 편안한
- 매우 조용한 호텔
- 매우 깨끗한 방
- NETFLIX는 14일간 격리 의무화
- 발코니는 정말 감사합니다
- 모든 직원이 매우 친절합니다
- 모든 직원은 엄격한 COVID 규칙을 준수합니다
이 호텔을 AQL로 정말 추천합니다. 발코니도 매우 높이 평가되는 포인트입니다. 아침, 점심 및 저녁 식사는 신선한 공기와 함께 합니다.
4.0 Deluxe Studio City View
긍정적 네거티브
- 객실 전망은 예약 확인과 동일하지 않았습니다.
방은 더 깨끗해야합니다. 인터넷과 케이블 TV는 특히 넷플릭스가 제공하는 꽤 좋은데...그래서 적어도 검역 기간 동안 즐길 수 있는 무언가를 제공했습니다.
😊
4.5 Deluxe Studio City View
긍정적
네거티브
- 호텔 직원은 사랑 스러웠습니다
- 공항 기사님 친절했어요
- Wi-Fi는 때때로 약간 느렸습니다.
- 음식은 내가 매일 먹는 음식이 아니라 나쁘지 않았습니다.
호텔은 사랑스럽고 깨끗했습니다. 직원들은 당신이 가진 모든 질문에 매우 도움이 되었습니다. 공항 픽업은 매우 빨랐습니다.
4.1 Premier Deluxe Pool View
긍정적
네거티브
- 친절한 직원
- 매일 7-11 배송
- Netflix 및 많은 외국 채널
전반적으로 괜찮은 곳과 훌륭한 직원. 적극 추천합니다. 검역 기간 동안 주류는 제공되지 않습니다.
3.3 Deluxe Pool View
긍정적
네거티브
- 공항에서 호텔까지 효율적인 이동
- Hotel re Covid 및 Basic에서 효율적으로 등록
- 크고 깨끗한 방
- 예를 들어 많은 편의 시설. 비누, 샴푸, 차, 커피 등
- 빠르고 쉽게 확인하세요.
- 7 일 격리 만 다시 등급이 내려 갔기 때문입니다. 객실이 예약되었습니다.
- 매우 제한된 전망의 매우 작은 발코니.
- 플라스틱 책상 의자 또는 침대에만 편안한 의자가 없습니다.
- 음식은 항상 차갑습니다.
- Netflix 사용 지침을 요청했지만받지 못했습니다.
이 호텔은 모든 기본을 잘 제공했지만 조금만 생각하면 경험을 향상시킬 수 있습니다.
4.0 Premier Deluxe Pool View
긍정적
네거티브
- 간호사는 매우 친절했고 다른 의학적 질문에 대해서도 좋은 답변을주었습니다.
- 특별한 식단으로 인해 매일 세븐 일레븐에서 주문해야했기 때문에 호텔 직원은 매우 정중했습니다. 아시아에서 구현하기 쉽지 않은 탄수화물을 먹지 않습니다.
- 나는 10 일간의 격리를 즐겼고 10 박 11 일로 끝났다. 첫 번째 PCR 음성 검사 후 하루 1 시간 동안 수영장에 갈 수 있었지만 수영장에는 갈 수 없었습니다.
- 내 식단이 특별하고 요리사가 구현하기가 어려웠다 고 말했기 때문에 나는 부정적인 점이 거의 없었습니다.
- 내가 불평하고 싶은 유일한 것은 11 일 동안 아무도 방을 청소하러 오지 않았다는 것입니다.
긍정적 인 경험과 실제로 맛있는 음식에도 불구하고 (모든 것을 먹을 수는 없더라도) 여전히 격리하고 싶지 않지만 그렇게한다면 J Inspired를 다시 예약 할 것입니다.
예약 해주신 "Apple"에게도 감사드립니다. 그녀는 모든 것을 미리 정리하기 위해 나와 함께 대부분의 작업을 수행했습니다. 정말 많은 질문이 있었고 그녀는 저를 위해 모든 질문에 답할 수있었습니다.
3.3 Premier Deluxe Pool View
긍정적
네거티브
- 좋은 서비스, 모든 요청에 대한 긍정적 인 피드백 (또는 거의)
- 할당 된 시간 동안 휴식 공간 사용 (테스트 1 후 오전, 테스트 2 후 오후)
- U 자형 호텔, U 반대편 객실 전망
- 호텔과의 의사 소통 불량 (예 : 2 일 전에 음식을 주문해야하는데 아무도 말하지 않아서 1 일 2 일 동안 원하는 음식을 선택하지 못함)
- 전체 숙박 기간 동안 한 번만 하우스 키핑
- 물만 ... 아주 지루하지만 건강합니다!
ALQ를위한 좋은 장소, 비록 직원들이 당신을별로 신경 쓰지 않지만 ... 좀 더 공감하면 격리를 통과하는 데 도움이 될 것입니다