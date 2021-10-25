Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
当ホテルは、プーケットで最も活気のある街、パトンビーチの便利な場所にあります。あなたがナイトライフの雰囲気を探しているなら、アシュリーハブは娯楽のハブです。私たちの周りにはお土産や地元のバービールを売る地元の市場があるパトンオトップショッピングパラダイスがあります。わずか300メートルのステップを踏むだけで、ビーチの果てしない柔らかな白い砂と輝く水にたどり着きます。午後遅くにプールバーサービス付きの屋上スイミングプールで日光浴を楽しんだり、スカイラウンジでリラックスしてリフレッシュしたりすることができます。信じられないほどの夕日の景色はいつでもここで利用できます。そして、あなたがエネルギッシュで健康を維持したいのなら、ただ行ってあなたのフィットネスで運動してください。
アシュリーハブホテルパトン
3.8 Deluxe Double or Twin
ポジティブ
- Great pool for morning swims
Hotel good, just wish the town was more open with more guests. Looking forward to when the town returns to "normal".
4.0 Deluxe Double or Twin
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Good location
- Friendly, helpful staff
- Large room and balcony
- Wifi was inconsistent in my room
- Bathroom is a bit dated
Overall I was very happy with my stay at Ashlee Hub in Patong for my Phuket Sandbox alternative quarantine. The hotel is not brand new and perfect, but for the price I feel it offers great value. The location is nice on the middle road in Patong, the rooms, bathrooms, and balconies are spacious, and the staff were very helpful and friendly. The rooms are a bit dated but still nice. The bathroom showed its age more; the shower was tricky to align properly and needs a new shower head, the sink had no handle so you had to guess where on, off, hot, and cold were, and the mirror was not behind the sink (off to the side) which made shaving awkward. The bed was a bit firm but had a soft topper on it. Breakfast was served from 9:00-10:30am, and everyone is given a plate with 2 eggs, 2 small chicken hotdogs, and 3 small slices of some processed deli meat, and there was a buffet area with white bread and a toasting machine, butter and jam, ketchup, watermelon slices or bananas, coffee (nescafe), tea, orange juice (very sweet, more like soda), and some days there were bottles of water and milk was available upon request. The wifi in my room was inconsistent so I ended up just using a hotspot on my phone for my laptop. Luckily, mobile internet is very cheap and fast in Thailand.
4.0 Deluxe Double or Twin
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Very straight forward and efficient
The hotel is very well located for many things. The staff are very helpful and friendly. I would stay here again.
4.1 Deluxe Double or Twin
ポジティブネガ
- Hotel is Good. Breakfast included is poor.
Many one-way roads in Patong. Police is over active and tries everything to fine you. Food at beach side is fat and more expensive than one street inside. Only few shops are open, and they close early.
4.8 Deluxe Double or Twin
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Accueil, reactivite et gentillaisse de tout le personnel.
- Je ne vois pas personellement
Tout le personel fais preuve d'une extreme gentillaisse a comencer par son Responsable M. Paul qui est de tous les instants avenant reactif et trouvant touttes les solutions a sa portée. Merci pour ce sejour simple tranquile et familial à l'egard d'un client sans exigeances extremes.
4.4 Deluxe Double or Twin
ポジティブネガ
必要なときに支援する手頃な価格のフレンドリーなスタッフで非常に良いホテル。マネージャーは時間通りに情報と文書を提供し、必要に応じて適切な指示を提供しました。私たちは確かにREVISITをします