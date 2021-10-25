PHUKET TEST & GO

アシュリーハブホテルパトン - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8

1287レビューによる評価
更新日 March 14, 2022
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong - Image 0
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong - Image 1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong - Image 2
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong - Image 3
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong - Image 4
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong - Image 5
+53 写真
迅速な対応
6 レビュー

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

当ホテルは、プーケットで最も活気のある街、パトンビーチの便利な場所にあります。あなたがナイトライフの雰囲気を探しているなら、アシュリーハブは娯楽のハブです。私たちの周りにはお土産や地元のバービールを売る地元の市場があるパトンオトップショッピングパラダイスがあります。わずか300メートルのステップを踏むだけで、ビーチの果てしない柔らかな白い砂と輝く水にたどり着きます。午後遅くにプールバーサービス付きの屋上スイミングプールで日光浴を楽しんだり、スカイラウンジでリラックスしてリフレッシュしたりすることができます。信じられないほどの夕日の景色はいつでもここで利用できます。そして、あなたがエネルギッシュで健康を維持したいのなら、ただ行ってあなたのフィットネスで運動してください。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
4.2/5
とても良い
に基づく 6 レビュー
評価
優れた
1
とても良い
5
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
アシュリーハブホテルパトンゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す アシュリーハブホテルパトン
すべてのレビューを見る

🇨🇦John Gerrit DeJong

でレビュー 25/10/2021
に到着しました 16/10/2021
3.8 Deluxe Double or Twin
ポジティブ
  • Great pool for morning swims

Hotel good, just wish the town was more open with more guests. Looking forward to when the town returns to "normal".

🇺🇸Riley Kenneth Hayes

でレビュー 22/10/2021
に到着しました 14/10/2021
4.0 Deluxe Double or Twin
ポジティブ
  • Good location
  • Friendly, helpful staff
  • Large room and balcony
ネガ
  • Wifi was inconsistent in my room
  • Bathroom is a bit dated

Overall I was very happy with my stay at Ashlee Hub in Patong for my Phuket Sandbox alternative quarantine. The hotel is not brand new and perfect, but for the price I feel it offers great value. The location is nice on the middle road in Patong, the rooms, bathrooms, and balconies are spacious, and the staff were very helpful and friendly. The rooms are a bit dated but still nice. The bathroom showed its age more; the shower was tricky to align properly and needs a new shower head, the sink had no handle so you had to guess where on, off, hot, and cold were, and the mirror was not behind the sink (off to the side) which made shaving awkward. The bed was a bit firm but had a soft topper on it. Breakfast was served from 9:00-10:30am, and everyone is given a plate with 2 eggs, 2 small chicken hotdogs, and 3 small slices of some processed deli meat, and there was a buffet area with white bread and a toasting machine, butter and jam, ketchup, watermelon slices or bananas, coffee (nescafe), tea, orange juice (very sweet, more like soda), and some days there were bottles of water and milk was available upon request. The wifi in my room was inconsistent so I ended up just using a hotspot on my phone for my laptop. Luckily, mobile internet is very cheap and fast in Thailand.

🇬🇧Colin Forster

でレビュー 17/10/2021
に到着しました 09/10/2021
4.0 Deluxe Double or Twin
ポジティブ
  • Very straight forward and efficient
ネガ
  • Breakfast is not great

The hotel is very well located for many things. The staff are very helpful and friendly. I would stay here again.

🇳🇱Jan Derk Brouwer

でレビュー 23/09/2021
に到着しました 15/09/2021
4.1 Deluxe Double or Twin
ポジティブ
  • Pool, close to beach,
ネガ
  • Hotel is Good. Breakfast included is poor.

Many one-way roads in Patong. Police is over active and tries everything to fine you. Food at beach side is fat and more expensive than one street inside. Only few shops are open, and they close early.

🇫🇰José BERMAN

でレビュー 14/08/2021
に到着しました 20/08/2021
4.8 Deluxe Double or Twin
ポジティブ
  • Accueil, reactivite et gentillaisse de tout le personnel.
ネガ
  • Je ne vois pas personellement

Tout le personel fais preuve d'une extreme gentillaisse a comencer par son Responsable M. Paul qui est de tous les instants avenant reactif et trouvant touttes les solutions a sa portée. Merci pour ce sejour simple tranquile et familial à l'egard d'un client sans exigeances extremes.

🇬🇧David OXLEY

でレビュー 02/08/2021
に到着しました 23/07/2021
4.4 Deluxe Double or Twin
ポジティブ
  • ロケーション
ネガ
  • 無し

必要なときに支援する手頃な価格のフレンドリーなスタッフで非常に良いホテル。マネージャーは時間通りに情報と文書を提供し、必要に応じて適切な指示を提供しました。私たちは確かにREVISITをします

住所/地図

237/18 Rat-U-Thit Song Roi Pee Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU