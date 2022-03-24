Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Patong Sunset Villa Phuket is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.
We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.
View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.
パトンエリアにあるパトンサンセットヴィラは、旅行者に人気のホテルです。市内中心部からわずか2kmの距離にあり、空港までは通常約50分かかります。便利なロケーションにあり、市内の必見の目的地に簡単にアクセスできます。パトンサンセットヴィラでは、優れたサービスと優れた設備が忘れられない滞在をお約束します。宿泊施設では、全室での無料Wi-Fi、24時間対応のルームサービス、24時間対応のセキュリティ、毎日のハウスキーピング、タクシーサービスなど、さまざまなサービスをご利用いただけます。 11の居心地の良い部屋の1つに足を踏み入れて、その日のストレスから逃れましょう。ほとんどの部屋には、ハンガー、無料のお茶、リネン、鏡、スリッパなど、さまざまなアメニティが揃っています。プロパティは、屋外プール、釣りなどの多くのユニークなレクリエーションの機会を提供しています。パトンサンセットヴィラは、プーケットの質の高い宿泊施設のワンストップの目的地です。
229 Phrabarami Rd, Tambon Patong, Amphoe Kathu, Chang Wat Phuket, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150