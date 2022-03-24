PHUKET TEST & GO

パトンサンセットヴィラプーケット - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.1

32レビューによる評価
更新日 March 24, 2022
Patong Sunset Villa Phuket - Image 0
Patong Sunset Villa Phuket - Image 1
Patong Sunset Villa Phuket - Image 2
Patong Sunset Villa Phuket - Image 3
Patong Sunset Villa Phuket - Image 4
Patong Sunset Villa Phuket - Image 5
+22 写真
迅速な対応

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Patong Sunset Villa Phuket is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

パトンエリアにあるパトンサンセットヴィラは、旅行者に人気のホテルです。市内中心部からわずか2kmの距離にあり、空港までは通常約50分かかります。便利なロケーションにあり、市内の必見の目的地に簡単にアクセスできます。パトンサンセットヴィラでは、優れたサービスと優れた設備が忘れられない滞在をお約束します。宿泊施設では、全室での無料Wi-Fi、24時間対応のルームサービス、24時間対応のセキュリティ、毎日のハウスキーピング、タクシーサービスなど、さまざまなサービスをご利用いただけます。 11の居心地の良い部屋の1つに足を踏み入れて、その日のストレスから逃れましょう。ほとんどの部屋には、ハンガー、無料のお茶、リネン、鏡、スリッパなど、さまざまなアメニティが揃っています。プロパティは、屋外プール、釣りなどの多くのユニークなレクリエーションの機会を提供しています。パトンサンセットヴィラは、プーケットの質の高い宿泊施設のワンストップの目的地です。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
パトンサンセットヴィラプーケットゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す パトンサンセットヴィラプーケット
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

229 Phrabarami Rd, Tambon Patong, Amphoe Kathu, Chang Wat Phuket, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

パートナーホテル

ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット
8.8
との評価
2576 レビュー
から ฿-1
アシュリーハブホテルパトン
7.8
との評価
1287 レビュー
から ฿-1
ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル
8.4
との評価
886 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
アウトリガーラグーナプーケット
8.8
との評価
2617 レビュー
から ฿-1
プルマンプーケットパンワビーチリゾート
8.5
との評価
1522 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

パトンロッジホテル
7
との評価
403 レビュー
から ฿-1
ダイモンドクリフリゾート＆スパ
8.5
との評価
1915 レビュー
から ฿-1
サンセットビーチリゾート
7.8
との評価
752 レビュー
から ฿-1
パトンパラゴンリゾート＆スパ
7.8
との評価
917 レビュー
から ฿-1
ETK Patong
7.6
との評価
89 レビュー
から ฿-1
オーストリアンガーデン-タイパンビレッジ
8.7
との評価
29 レビュー
から ฿-1
アンダマンビーチスイーツホテル
7.8
との評価
818 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU