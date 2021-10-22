Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
レジャーとビジネスの両方の旅行のために設計されたノボテルプーケットカマラビーチは、アンダマン海のターコイズブルーの海がホテルの施設からすぐのところにあり、ビーチに直接位置する島で唯一の4つ星リゾートの1つです。カマラビーチの北端にある静かな場所は、リラックスした休暇に理想的な場所です。近くにある無数のアトラクションやランドマークは、飽きることがないことを保証します-レムシンケープ、プーケットファンタシー、人気のバーやレストラン、プラスたくさんのウォーターアクティビティ。ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチには、プーケットでの滞在を充実させるための多くの施設もあります。素晴らしい夕日の景色を望む屋上バー、スイムアッププールバー、無料の自転車レンタル、インバランススパ＆フィットネスセンタールームは、この地域の他のホテルとは一線を画すほんの数例です。ホテルの雰囲気は、ミニバー、ヘアドライヤー、液晶/プラズマスクリーンテレビ、コーヒー/ティーメーカー、エアコンを備えたすべての客室に反映されています。プーケットで快適で便利な宿泊施設をお探しの場合は、ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチをご利用ください。
ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル
ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテルすべてのレビューを見る
5.0 Ocean Suite
ポジティブ
- Excellent service and welcome
- Good food at reasonable prices
Wonderful welcome and service. We were very well taken care of and guided when necessary. Our thanks to all the staff
4.2 Ocean Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- People were very kind and helpful
- The breakfast is a disaster
- The chair for the office in the room was way too low and I struggled to work
- The water in the shower not warm enough
- Rooms are small
- no minibar
Good place, good service. But food is not that good and rooms are small. Location is very bad. But the beach is super nice
4.1 Ocean Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Hotel staff very good, very friendly, service great!
- COE to come to Thailand very difficult, not easy to get tourism back to what it was!
Again Thailand, great, as usual ! To come to Thailand nightmare, very difficult not easy, tourist will go elsewhere !
5.0 Superior King Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Great location and loved having my evening meal as the sun was setting.
As a means to return to Thailand I can not fault the whole stay. The room is of a very good standard and it kept that way during my stay.
4.4 Ocean Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Great staff.. Service minded and friendly
- Great location and view from hotel
- Wifi speed really needs an upgrade
Two great weeks at this hotel and on Phuket. The sandbox idea works well, and can only recommend both hotel and sandbox
3.9 Ocean Room
Très bonne hôtel à conseiller pour qualité prix staff très agréable tout et très bien très bien situé
4.9 Superior Ocean Side
ポジティブネガ
Refund wasn’t submitted on transaction date 15/8/2021. Unethical and unprofessional practice upon management team.
4.6 Superior King Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Super value for money
- Gréât pool area and comfortable bed
- Friendly service
I loved the location, the service, the pool area and the confort of the rooms - overall a great experience
4.2 Superior King Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Good well-sized thought out room
- Great bedding
- All power sockets multi-country (220~240v)
- The room was cleaned extremely well every day.
- Close to the beach
- Tea/coffee/toiletries amenities in the room
- Good solid WiFi
- Very quiet and good air-con in room.
- Good covid measures in place
- Online communications (for booking) are below average.
- The pool is very small.
- Food in the restaurant is average and expensive (to be expected)
- Hotel exterior and grounds need serious TLC, peeling paint, torn blinds, looks very tired in need of a serious makeover.
The room in the hotel is excellent, well-appointed and cleaned extremely well every day.
The hotel grounds need a serious upgrade, TLC and a serious update, not what I was expecting from the Novotel brand, with aged peeling paint, leaking roofs in the reception/waiting area when it rains and what looked like low upkeep/maintenance.
My only real complaints come from obtaining the booking from overseas when under the time pressure of the COE they made mistakes that cost me time and money and almost my flight. (why can't they just have an all-inclusive package? )
To secure a car from the airport they wanted complete control of my credit card including photocopies of both sides, plus a passport copy and an authorisation. (No!)
The food in the hotel was limited and expensive (expected) I suggest using the GRAB app for a better selection as the hotel is a long way from 7 Eleven (all closed) or street food.
But if you put the exterior looks aside, the room is great and very comfortable with great bedding and very quiet and good room aircon!
Phuket is virtually deserted with very little open, so you will be treated to a very rare opportunity to experience the beaches that probably won't happen in a lifetime again, free of all the massive hoards of people that would have you fighting for a patch of sand to sit on.
5.0 Ocean Room
ポジティブ
私はノヴェテルが好きで、プーケットに住むのは初めてです。このホテルで良い思い出があります。毎朝、朝食後にホテルの前のビーチを散歩するのは私にとって本当に良いことです。
4.9 Superior King Room
ポジティブネガ
すべてが完璧で、必要なものはすべて、必要なものは何もありませんでした。また戻って、もっと長く滞在しました。