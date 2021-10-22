PHUKET TEST & GO

ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4

886レビューによる評価
更新日 March 22, 2022
迅速な対応
11 レビュー

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

レジャーとビジネスの両方の旅行のために設計されたノボテルプーケットカマラビーチは、アンダマン海のターコイズブルーの海がホテルの施設からすぐのところにあり、ビーチに直接位置する島で唯一の4つ星リゾートの1つです。カマラビーチの北端にある静かな場所は、リラックスした休暇に理想的な場所です。近くにある無数のアトラクションやランドマークは、飽きることがないことを保証します-レムシンケープ、プーケットファンタシー、人気のバーやレストラン、プラスたくさんのウォーターアクティビティ。ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチには、プーケットでの滞在を充実させるための多くの施設もあります。素晴らしい夕日の景色を望む屋上バー、スイムアッププールバー、無料の自転車レンタル、インバランススパ＆フィットネスセンタールームは、この地域の他のホテルとは一線を画すほんの数例です。ホテルの雰囲気は、ミニバー、ヘアドライヤー、液晶/プラズマスクリーンテレビ、コーヒー/ティーメーカー、エアコンを備えたすべての客室に反映されています。プーケットで快適で便利な宿泊施設をお探しの場合は、ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチをご利用ください。

スコア
4.6/5
優れた
に基づく 11 レビュー
評価
優れた
6
とても良い
5
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
すべてのレビューを見る

🇫🇷Le Faou

でレビュー 22/10/2021
に到着しました 12/10/2021
5.0 Ocean Suite
ポジティブ
  • Excellent service and welcome
  • Good food at reasonable prices

Wonderful welcome and service. We were very well taken care of and guided when necessary. Our thanks to all the staff

🇫🇷Tim Murcier

でレビュー 12/10/2021
に到着しました 02/10/2021
4.2 Ocean Room
ポジティブ
  • People were very kind and helpful
ネガ
  • The breakfast is a disaster
  • The chair for the office in the room was way too low and I struggled to work
  • The water in the shower not warm enough
  • Rooms are small
  • no minibar

Good place, good service. But food is not that good and rooms are small. Location is very bad. But the beach is super nice

🇫🇷Patrick sauliere

でレビュー 11/10/2021
に到着しました 02/10/2021
4.1 Ocean Room
ポジティブ
  • Hotel staff very good, very friendly, service great!
ネガ
  • COE to come to Thailand very difficult, not easy to get tourism back to what it was!

Again Thailand, great, as usual ! To come to Thailand nightmare, very difficult not easy, tourist will go elsewhere !

🇬🇧Kevin Clive Gammon

でレビュー 04/10/2021
に到着しました 25/09/2021
5.0 Superior King Room
ポジティブ
  • Great location and loved having my evening meal as the sun was setting.
ネガ
  • None

As a means to return to Thailand I can not fault the whole stay. The room is of a very good standard and it kept that way during my stay.

🇩🇰J. Clausen

でレビュー 24/09/2021
に到着しました 03/09/2021
4.4 Ocean Suite
ポジティブ
  • Great staff.. Service minded and friendly
  • Great location and view from hotel
ネガ
  • Wifi speed really needs an upgrade

Two great weeks at this hotel and on Phuket. The sandbox idea works well, and can only recommend both hotel and sandbox

🇩🇪Michel mahler

でレビュー 20/09/2021
に到着しました 12/09/2020
3.9 Ocean Room

Très bonne hôtel à conseiller pour qualité prix staff très agréable tout et très bien très bien situé

🇺🇸Harold Fred Makana Silva

でレビュー 06/09/2021
に到着しました 15/08/2021
4.9 Superior Ocean Side
ポジティブ
  • Good customer service
ネガ
  • Refund issue

Refund wasn’t submitted on transaction date 15/8/2021. Unethical and unprofessional practice upon management team.

🇭🇰Hugo Brun

でレビュー 13/08/2021
に到着しました 01/08/2021
4.6 Superior King Room
ポジティブ
  • Super value for money
  • Gréât pool area and comfortable bed
  • Friendly service
ネガ
  • Good could be improved

I loved the location, the service, the pool area and the confort of the rooms - overall a great experience

🇦🇺IAN MILLER

でレビュー 11/08/2021
に到着しました 01/08/2021
4.2 Superior King Room
ポジティブ
  • Good well-sized thought out room
  • Great bedding
  • All power sockets multi-country (220~240v)
  • The room was cleaned extremely well every day.
  • Close to the beach
  • Tea/coffee/toiletries amenities in the room
  • Good solid WiFi
  • Very quiet and good air-con in room.
  • Good covid measures in place
ネガ
  • Online communications (for booking) are below average.
  • The pool is very small.
  • Food in the restaurant is average and expensive (to be expected)
  • Hotel exterior and grounds need serious TLC, peeling paint, torn blinds, looks very tired in need of a serious makeover.

The room in the hotel is excellent, well-appointed and cleaned extremely well every day.

The hotel grounds need a serious upgrade, TLC and a serious update, not what I was expecting from the Novotel brand, with aged peeling paint, leaking roofs in the reception/waiting area when it rains and what looked like low upkeep/maintenance. My only real complaints come from obtaining the booking from overseas when under the time pressure of the COE they made mistakes that cost me time and money and almost my flight. (why can't they just have an all-inclusive package? )

To secure a car from the airport they wanted complete control of my credit card including photocopies of both sides, plus a passport copy and an authorisation. (No!) The food in the hotel was limited and expensive (expected) I suggest using the GRAB app for a better selection as the hotel is a long way from 7 Eleven (all closed) or street food. But if you put the exterior looks aside, the room is great and very comfortable with great bedding and very quiet and good room aircon!

Phuket is virtually deserted with very little open, so you will be treated to a very rare opportunity to experience the beaches that probably won't happen in a lifetime again, free of all the massive hoards of people that would have you fighting for a patch of sand to sit on.

🇨🇳WUSIXIAN

でレビュー 02/08/2021
に到着しました 20/07/2021
5.0 Ocean Room
ポジティブ
  • 清潔で安全

私はノヴェテルが好きで、プーケットに住むのは初めてです。このホテルで良い思い出があります。毎朝、朝食後にホテルの前のビーチを散歩するのは私にとって本当に良いことです。

🇺🇸Michael Woodley

でレビュー 02/08/2021
に到着しました 18/07/2021
4.9 Superior King Room
ポジティブ
  • すべて
ネガ
  • 無し

すべてが完璧で、必要なものはすべて、必要なものは何もありませんでした。また戻って、もっと長く滞在しました。

住所/地図

118/16 Moo 3, Tambon Kamala, Amphur Kathu, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

 
