PHUKET TEST & GO

Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.7

10レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort - Image 0
Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort - Image 1
Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort - Image 2
Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort - Image 3
Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort - Image 4
Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort - Image 5
+24 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the family fun, beaches, romance district of Phuket, Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. Set 15.3 km from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, shrine, daily housekeeping, postal service can be enjoyed at the hotel. Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort is home to 5 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as locker, closet, complimentary tea, towels, slippers. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the hot tub, golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, massage, solarium. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, the Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resortゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

54 Moo 4, Soi Bang Jo Nobthakheaw T. Srisoonthorn, A. Talang, Phuket, Thailand, 83110, Bang Thao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

パートナーホテル

Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
アウトリガーラグーナプーケット
8.8
との評価
2617 レビュー
から ฿-1
ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル
8.4
との評価
886 レビュー
から ฿-1
ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット
8.8
との評価
2576 レビュー
から ฿-1
アシュリーハブホテルパトン
7.8
との評価
1287 レビュー
から ฿-1
プルマンプーケットパンワビーチリゾート
8.5
との評価
1522 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

ダイヤモンドリゾートプーケット
8.6
との評価
226 レビュー
から ฿-1
ホテルココプーケットビーチ
7.9
との評価
46 レビュー
から ฿-1
プーケットホテルツアー
7.9
との評価
4 レビュー
から ฿-1
ラヤンタラリゾート
8.9
との評価
10 レビュー
から ฿-1
カシアプーケット
8.7
との評価
1182 レビュー
から ฿-1
カジュアリナショアーズアパートメント
9
との評価
62 レビュー
から ฿-1
アンサナラグーナプーケットホテル
8.5
との評価
1658 レビュー
から ฿-1
デュシタニラグーナプーケットホテル
8.6
との評価
1728 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU