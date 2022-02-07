ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in 非常に高い需要 right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
このホテルは、 151最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！
予約リクエストにより、優先的にホテルクローバーパトンプーケット 直接連絡し、 ホテルクローバーパトンプーケットが直接支払いを回収します。
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Family Room Test & GO 26m²
฿15,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, -1 Infants
Superior Balcony Room (Test & Go) 26m²
฿8,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿2,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
Extra Test & GO SHA+ 28m²
฿7,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿3,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
- バルコニー
- バルコニー（フルアクセス）
- コーヒーメーカー
- コネクティングルーム
- フィットネスを許可
- HDMIケーブル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 屋外施設
- スイミングプール
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
デラックスジャグジールーム 35m²
฿14,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿5,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
ホテルクローバーパトンプーケットは、温かみのあるタイのおもてなしと最高水準のサービスと品質を兼ね備えた現代的なデザインが特徴のホテルクローバーパトンプーケットです。プーケットの中心部に位置するホテルクローバーパトンプーケットは、「贅沢なシンプルさ」の哲学を忠実に守ります。人気のパトンビーまで徒歩5分、島で最大のショッピングモールであるジャンクセイロンとセントラル、楽しいパーティー地区のバングラロードまで徒歩5分。オールドプーケットタウンはホテルから車でわずか20分です。プーケット国際空港/国内空港からホテルまで車/タクシーで約45分かかります
アメニティ/機能
ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット
4.8 Deluxe Family Room Test & GO
ポジティブ ネガ
- Breakfast could be better,
A very well situated hotel just a short walk to the beach and Bangla Road. Just far enough away not to be noisy. I would stay again. And the staff are really helpful.
3.8 Deluxe Family Room Test & GO
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Reception team helpfulness
- Hotel staff in general
- Conveniently close to both beach and Patong facilities
- PCR testing was within walking distance
- Small room and little working area
- Balconies at rear side of hotel look into similar balconies of another hotel and so lack any privacy
- Breakfast understaffed and options frequently ran out
Hotel Clover was a reasonable option for a Sandbox week but the rooms throughout the hotel are small and on one side of the hotel lack any privacy. The staff however were attentive, helpful and were a good example of Thai smiles.
4.4 Superior Balcony Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- All around superior service, location, pool, food and room.
- Refrigerator not cold enough and could use a microwave in room.
Definitely would recommend anybody to stay, middle around budget price range. Excellent breakfast package for the price.( Best Deal) Street restaurant prices higher than Hotel Clover. Excellent location half a block from beach.
5.0 Superior - Room Only
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Friendly staff
- Good breakfast buffet
- Comfortable room
- Well designed facility and rooms
- Great pool
- Good AC
- Plenty of hot water
Very comfortable hotel. The rooms are very well designed with good bathrooms/showers, nice sized balcony. The breakfast buffet is well stocked, has good variety and changing menu. The location is easy access to the beach, main activities but off the main street so quiet. Pool really has great view. Highly recommend for the price.
5.0 Superior - Half Board Deal
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Cleanliness
- Comfortable bed
- Food
- Staff
- Service
- Location
Everything we received is excellent from start to finish, cleanliness, comfortable bed, breakfast, lunch, dinner, service, location especially staffs, all very polite and helpful. I have already recommended this hotel to everyone and we'll be back.
3.8 Superior Balcony Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Wifi perfect. Nice and clean hotell
A stay in Patong ver good but the city almost closed. A bit booring so stayed hotel room most of the time.
4.5 Superior - Room Only
ポジティブ
ネガ
- La chambre (équipements, salle de bain, climatisation, des prise USB partout)
- Le choix au petit déjeuner
- Le restaurant
- Les 2 bars (en bas et sur le toit)
- La piscine (toute la longueur du toit)
- Les 3 ascenseurs (pas d’attente)
- Le WIFI excellent quelque soit la zone dans l’hôtel
- Le personnel +++ (disponible, serviable, souriant, accessible avec pleins de bons conseils)👏👍👌
- On ne voudrait pas que ça s’arrête 😞
Que dire après deux semaines passées dans cet hôtel.
Une première chose et non des moindres, aucune surprise par rapport aux photos fournies. Habitué à de nombreux séjours en Thaïlande, ce n’est malheureusement pas toujours le cas (on se demande se que vérifie les centrales de réservations, souvent les photos ont 20 ans). Bref, au CLOVER, pas de surprise : Piscine, salle de sport, salle de restauration tout est parfait, et détail important, la climatisation dans la chambre est efficace sans vous donner l’impression d’être toujours dans l’avion (on n’est pas sous les réacteurs).
Franchement, malgré la réputation des Français à être râleur, ici je ne vois pas de côté négatif. Un personnel hyper sympas, disponible, attentionné : tout est franchement parfait 👍 👏👏👏
Je recommande les yeux fermés!
5.0 Superior Balcony Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Clean
- Good bedding and sheets
- Nice shower products
- Good fitness room, pool and terrasse space.
Easy stay at Clover Patong, staff are really friend from front reception to cleaner and kitchen, all nice, polite, smiley. I fill they’re happy to see some tourists being back qnd being active. Nice place to stay for Patong beach access close by.
4.7 Deluxe Jacuzzi Room
ポジティブ ネガ
- They could improve the gym
Overall it was good. The hotel is very clean and the jacuzzi room is very nice. I think they could improve the food.
5.0 Superior Balcony Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Great friendly and helpful staff
- Walking distance to Patong Beach
- Good breakfast buffet
- Good food and drinks at the restaurant and rooftop bar
- Fitness Center
- Amazing rooftop pool with a great view
- Safe, Secure, and Quiet
I am currently halfway through my 14 days stay at the hotel and I am very pleased with my experience. The staff is very friendly and can help you with anything you need. There is an information desk set up exclusively for various activities all around Phuket that is staffed during the day and you can book any of these through the hotel. The rooms are spacious and quite clean. The food at the restaurant is quite good and the room service is excelent. It is also quite nice to relax by the rooftop pool and bar, have a drink, and enjoy the weather and sunset. I Will definitely book with Hotel Clover Patong Phuket when visiting the island.
4.9 Superior Balcony Room
ポジティブ
- Super Hotel, kann ich nur empfehlen!
Sehr zentrale Lage, Strand gut zu erreichen, reichhaltiges Frühstück Buffet und sehr schöne Restaurants in der Nähe.
5.0 Superior Balcony Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 柔軟なホテル管理
- フレンドリーなスタッフ
- クリーンルーム
- おいしいビュッフェ式朝食
COEがすべての費用を負担したため、到着を1週間延期する必要がありました。柔軟なホテル管理は優れたソリューションでした。空港でのレセプションもとても良かったです。
サンドボックスの後で間違いなくここで再び予約します。
4.8 Superior - Room Only
ポジティブ
ネガ
- ビーチに近い
- 静かな
- 素晴らしいスタッフ
- 素晴らしいビュッフェ式朝食
- フィットネスルーム
- プール
- 素晴らしいハウスキーピングスタッフ
- 素晴らしいフロントデスクのスタッフ
- 安全、安心
- 友人/ゲストを部屋に連れて行くことは許可されていません
私はビーチに近いホテルクローバー、素晴らしいスタッフ、素晴らしいビュッフェ式朝食、エクササイズルーム、プールがどれほど好きかを嬉しく思いました！私は完全にスタッフに面倒を見てもらいました。