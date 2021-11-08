The people of the hotel were very helpful with everything. Whatever problem I had they always jumped to my aid when I asked them.

The hotel bathroom was horrible. The door to enter was so badly placed I had to squeeze by it while tucked against the counter in order to reach the toilet.

The shower door was also a problem. I had to warm the water before entering and the shower door opened inward so that it would splash water all over the floor if I was not very careful.

I arrived on October 31st and the new rules for quarantine changed on November 1st. But because I arrived one day early I was under the old rules and had to abide by them when others who arrived a day later did not. I was fully vaccinated and I am at a complete loss as to why I had to stay 7 days when other who arrived a day later were free to go after 1 day.

While I understand the need for quarantine for those who had not had the shot I very much don't understand why those who did have the shots had to spend more than a day under quarantine. I took every precaution before I came to Thailand by wearing a mask whenever I was out in a public setting so I wasn't exposed to the virus. I also got both shots as soon as I could. Yet I was held hostage for 7 days while others who may not have taking as much caution as I did were let go after 1 day simple because they arrived 1 day later on the calendar.