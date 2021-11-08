Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
シーベッドグランドホテルプーケットは、タイのアンダマン海にある美しいプーケット島のプーケットタウンの中心部に位置する真新しい5つ星ホテルです。ホテルのデザインはプーケットとその周辺の海とのつながりを強調しています…
ホテルのすべての側面が水っぽい環境を思い出させるように注意深く設計されています。
シーベッドグランドホテルプーケット
海底をメインコンセプトに、涼しくて静かな海底を常に思い出させてくれます。
アメニティ/機能
- 49インチのスマートテレビ
- Bathrobe and Slippers
- Free Wi-Fi High Speed Internet
- Hair Dryer
- Refrigerator
- Non-smoking room
- Private Balcony with parking view
- Rain Shower
- Safety Deposit Box
- Tea & Coffee Making Facilities
- Telephone
- Toiletries
- USB Socket
3.5 Deluxe Pool Access without breakfast (room only)
ポジティブ
ネガ
- The people of the hotel were very helpful with everything. Whatever problem I had they always jumped to my aid when I asked them.
- The hotel bathroom was horrible. The door to enter was so badly placed I had to squeeze by it while tucked against the counter in order to reach the toilet.
- The shower door was also a problem. I had to warm the water before entering and the shower door opened inward so that it would splash water all over the floor if I was not very careful.
- I arrived on October 31st and the new rules for quarantine changed on November 1st. But because I arrived one day early I was under the old rules and had to abide by them when others who arrived a day later did not. I was fully vaccinated and I am at a complete loss as to why I had to stay 7 days when other who arrived a day later were free to go after 1 day.
While I understand the need for quarantine for those who had not had the shot I very much don't understand why those who did have the shots had to spend more than a day under quarantine. I took every precaution before I came to Thailand by wearing a mask whenever I was out in a public setting so I wasn't exposed to the virus. I also got both shots as soon as I could. Yet I was held hostage for 7 days while others who may not have taking as much caution as I did were let go after 1 day simple because they arrived 1 day later on the calendar.
5.0 Deluxe Pool View Room with breakfast
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 私の玄関先のプール
- 便利なジム
- お得な価格でおいしい料理
私は今ここに1週間余り滞在していて、スタッフはとても親切でとても丁寧であることがわかりました。部屋は毎日きれいになり、設備が整っていてとても快適です。特にバスルームにはレインシャワーがあります。これをもう一度やらなければならないのなら、私は確かにここに再び来てもかまいません。
5.0 Deluxe Pool Access with breakfast
ポジティブ
ネガ
- すべての駅の素晴らしいスタッフ、温かいおもてなし、クリーンルーム、設備の整ったホテル、おいしい料理、そして価格に見合う価格。レセプションでの素晴らしいサポート私はこの選択をすることに満足しています。
上で述べたように、私に文句を言うことは何もありません。タイ旅行が大変になってから4週間近く立っていました。不平を言う理由があった日は1日もありませんでした。すべてがとてもきれい。私は安全でよく保護されていると感じました。 Absolutはお勧めし、「通常の」時間に確実に戻ってきます。スクーターで10分以内のショッピングモール、プーケットの旧市街。ほとんどのビーチは20分以内で、静かなホテルは町のほぼ中心部にあります。素晴らしいプールは手入れが行き届いています。