最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
バルコニー付きスーペリアルーム 26m²
฿31,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,290 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バルコニー
- バルコニー（フルアクセス）
- コネクティングルーム
- フィットネスを許可
- HDMIケーブル
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 電子レンジ
- 未婚のカップル
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
バルコニー付きのデラックスルーム 30m²
฿34,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿26,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,690 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バルコニー
- バルコニー（フルアクセス）
- バスタブ
- コーヒーメーカー
- コネクティングルーム
- ファミリースイート
- フィットネスを許可
- HDMIケーブル
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 電子レンジ
- 未婚のカップル
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
スパバスタブ付きのスイートルーム 40m²
฿37,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,290 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バルコニー
- バルコニー（フルアクセス）
- バスタブ
- コーヒーメーカー
- コネクティングルーム
- フィットネスを許可
- HDMIケーブル
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 未婚のカップル
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- ヨガマット
カーサニトラホテルはバンコクにある宿泊施設で、屋外プールと庭園を併設しています。プロパティは、カオサン通りまで0.8マイル、王宮から1.6マイルです。館内全域で無料Wi-Fiを利用できます。
全室エアコン完備の客室には、シーティングエリア、薄型ケーブルテレビが備わっています。シャワーと無料バスアメニティ付きのバスルームが備わっています。一部の客室にはバスタブが付いています。
Sirinダイニングルームでは、朝食、ランチ、ディナーにタイ料理を提供しています。
カーサニトラホテルはパッポンから4km、スワンナプーム空港から22.1マイルです。敷地内に無料駐車場があります。
アメニティ/機能
- バルコニー
- 2 times COVID-19 testing
- 1日2回の温度監視
- 24時間待機看護サービス
- 選択したメニューで1日3食
- スワンナプーム空港またはドンムアン空港からのピックアップトランスファー
- 高速Wi-Fiインターネット
- 外部からの食品配達が可能です
- セブン-イレブンショッピングサービス
スコア
3.9/5
とても良い
に基づく 21 レビュー
カーサニトラバンコク
4.7 Superior Room with Balcony
ポジティブ
- Good informations
- Good measures
- Good food, but sometimes it was cold and no micro-onde in the room.
- Service cleaning 1 time
- Swimming pool
Thank you
Good quarantine
We appreciate the food and the measures for Covid quarantine.
And specially good swimming pool
4.5 Superior Room with Balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Comfortable bed
- Good air con
- Friendly reception
- Fast check in
- Very clean
- Great pool
- Good wifi
- Good shower and toiletries provided.
- Allowed to order food in.
- Microwave, kettle, hairdryer provided.
- Food was cold & exactly same for lunch and dinner
- No plate to reheat food.
- No safe balcony - no railing
- Fridge not cold
The rooms were clean, beds comfortable, food delivered to room (both meals exactly the same for lunch and dinner - Pad Thai shrimp, salad, chicken breast with mushroom sauce), good wifi, friendly staff, quick and easy PCR test on the hotel roof. We could've used the beautiful pool but didn't have swimwear with us so didn't. Microwave and kettle are provided with a few tea and coffee sachets but no plates are provided for reheating food. Luckily, we were allowed to order in pizza. The fridge didn't work so water wasn't cold. I did give this feedback to the reception staff as I left. They acknowledged that the fridge didn't work.
1.3 Superior Room with Balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Beautiful decoration. Rapid pcr results
- Breakfast , services abd attending .
I do not recommend this hotel!
First of all: They describe themselves as a 4 star Boutique Luxury Hotel. They are not! Despite the beautiful decor, there is nothing else! There were numerous problems:
- We went to do the sandbox program, on the day of departure to Thailand, the hotel writes to us saying that we would have to stay in quarantine for 7 days without leaving the room. And wanting to charge us an extra fee for the extra meals we would have because of the quarantine. They didn't want to change their position even though we were showing Thai government websites that said our case was not to be quarantined. They only changed their position when we got Thai authorities to call them. As the entry rules in Thailand change a lot, this would be just a mismatch of information if it weren't for the following events
- The sandbox package includes all meals for one day (the day you stay in the room until the result of the pcr comes out) abs we also hired a package with breakfast included in the 7 days of stay. When we got there, they didn't remember that they had made this contract with us. I had to show the proof they sent us. All the meals they sent us were ready meals and packaged like the ones they serve on planes. All cold. They didn't offer us any options or menu. There was no possibility of choosing what to eat or talking about any dietary restrictions. The breakfast was left at the door of the room (even when the pcr had already come out negative and we were circulating) the quality was terrible and does not match the amount we paid.
- There were 3 leaks in the bathroom in the room. They fixed one (sanitary shower) and two others had no fix, the bathroom was constantly wet.
- There was no room service and and they didn't tell us about it. We found out when we found that they did not replace the towel they took from the bathroom when fixing the leak. We asked for another towel and they didn't give it to us. This was not explained in the contract with the hotel and has nothing to do with the pandemic period, given that in all other hotels we stayed in Thailand, there was housekeeping and room replacement.
- The service is bad, we asked for information on our first day and the attendant didn't want to let us know. Another attendant also refused to give us a document stating that we had left the hotel before the end of the contracted period.
In short, we spent two days and changed our accommodation to another hotel where we were very well taken care of. So far we don't understand what happened in Casa Nithra for them to treat us that way. We do not recommend this hotel in any way, we received very bad service, unlike all other hotels and places we were in Thailand, where we were very well received and attended to.
4.5 Superior Room with Balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Reservation response and confirmation very fast
- PCR Test could be done at the rooftop of the hotel
- Competent and friendly staff
- Clean room
- Food amount not a lot, and did not have a choice of food to choose from (Test and Go Package, so you are basically obliged to eat two meals at the hotel)
Had a good experience for Test and Go package at the hotel. Reservation response was very fast, competent staff.
5.0 Deluxe Room with Balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Very helpfull staff, all you need to do is ask and they will sort it for you.
- Nothing at hotel, only small moan would be that this time i stayed, when i arrived at the airport and passed through immigration, i then had to wait just over an hour for the mini bus to come and pick up not just myself but another two people who were also going to be staying at the hotel.
This is the second time that i have stayed here although my second time was for only one night on the Test and Go.
Never had any issues staying at this place, very friendly staff and always helpfull if required.
Will certainly stay here again if and when i come back.
4.0 Superior Room with Balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Quick ride and organise from airport to hotel
- Reception was unorganise.
warm welcome from hotel but not very organise. The hotel forget my breakfast and forget to update me my rt pcr test result.
4.0 Superior Room with Balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Efficient and fast covid processing. Room clean and comfortable.
- Food bland and unappealing, but filling.
The staff was fast and efficient about processing us and we were able to start our actual vacation the next morning. The food, especially the low-grade meats, were disappointing and we threw it out.
4.4 Superior Room with Balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Good organisation, from booking till departure from hotel, including test
Very professional staff, good location
Breakfast was not what was ordered in advance , when booking.
4.5 Deluxe Room with Balcony
ポジティブ ネガ
Organise better transportation fron airport, was a bit hectic, hotel service was excellent. More moments of pcr test would be nice
4.7 Superior Room with Balcony
ポジティブ
Great stay, would recommend again is very nice for AQ. Would come here again for sure. Food and testing very good.
4.1 Deluxe Room with Balcony
We are booking connecting room ( 2 adult and 1 child ), Room clean, WIFI and service are very good.
4.8 Superior Room with Balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- we had two connecting rooms which was perfect for a family with small child, although the room is not very big, it felt spacious though. rooms are very clean and the beds were comfortable. Food was good and the staffs were helpful.
- Our rooms had no balconies, it was the only bad thing, but there were windows and can be open, so at least we could have some fresh air.
the hotel is not very big, but the rooms are impressive, worth a 14-day stay, and the whole quarantine experience was much better than we imagined.
4.8 Superior Room with Balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- staff really nice and helpful
- diner served way too early (for farang I suppose), it was received at 4.45pm....
Covid safety measure are really good - rooms are clean with enough supply (water, cleaning product...) for the 14 days. staff is particularly nice and helpful. it was nice to have my quarantine there
4.0 Superior Room with Balcony
私たちの滞在はとても良く、文句は何もありません、そしてスタッフはとても甘くてフレンドリーです。食べ物は思ったよりずっと多いので、食事を終えることができません。
4.8 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- +新鮮な果物をたっぷり使ったおいしい料理
- +リクエストに応じてたくさんの飲料水
- +簡易キッチン
- +リクエストに応じてセラミック皿とカトラリー
- +リクエストに応じてヨガマットとハンドウェイト
- +コミュニケーションスタッフ
- +バスタブ
持参する提案：
-より安全なインターネットのためのVPN
-ピクニック毛布
-コーヒーとフレンチプレス
交通機関とチェックイン：
非常にスムーズでプロフェッショナル。到着すると、簡単な健康診断を受け、5階の部屋に案内されました。
ルーム：
私たち2人にとって完璧に快適です。高い天井、フルレングスの窓、木製の家具と床があり、明るくアットホームな雰囲気です。部屋には通りを見下ろす非常に狭いバルコニーがあります。露天商や洗車を見て良かったです。
バスルームは広く、お湯と優れた水圧を備えた素晴らしいバスタブとシャワーがあります。
光を取り入れながらもプライバシーを守る薄手のカーテンがあります。眠りたい場合は、遮光カーテンも用意されています。
冷蔵庫、やかん、電子レンジはとても便利であり、高く評価されていました。お腹が空いたときは、よく食べ物を再加熱して食べました。
また、歯ブラシ、歯磨き粉、スポンジ、食器洗い液、洗濯洗剤、洗濯バケツ、物干しラック、ほうき、ちりとりなどの掃除用品もありがたいです。リクエストに応じて、トイレとバスルームに追加のクリーナーが提供されました。
技術：
Wifiはオープンネットワークであり、安全ではありません。それは私たちのニーズに十分な強さでした。テレビにはHDMIケーブルが付属しています。テレビにはタイ語のチャンネルと英語の1つのチャンネルがあります。
食物：
食べ物はとても美味しかったですが、私たちの好みにはかなり塩辛いものでした。標準部分が大きすぎたので、ハーフサイズの部分をリクエストしました。私たちは主にタイ料理を食べ、すべての食事を楽しんだ！私たちは特に朝食と夕食に提供された新鮮な果物を楽しんだ。
コーヒーはあまり良くないので、自分で持ってきたいと思うかもしれません。メニューは毎週繰り返されますので、違うものを食べたい場合は必ずお知らせください。食べ物はプラスチック容器で配達されますが、ホテルはリクエストに応じて本物の料理を提供しました。
ベッド：
私たちが最初に到着したとき、マットレス、枕、毛布は汚れた油性の体のように臭いがします。私たちは新しいものを要求し、枕と寝具の別の臭いセットを与えられました。それは私たちには受け入れられなかったので、スタッフがマットレスを交換して新しい枕を持ってきている間、ホテルは私たちに空いている部屋に行くように頼みました。彼らは寝具を漂白剤で再洗浄した。その後、すべてが素晴らしかった。マットレスはとても快適で、すべてが新鮮なにおいがしました！
看護師とCOVID検査：
私たちはwhatsAppを介して看護師に1日2回温度を提供しました。滞在中、3回のCOVID検査を受けました。看護師は、腕を突き刺すための穴のあるプレキシガラスの障壁の後ろに立っています。彼女は優しくしようとしますが、彼女にとってはとても厄介な立場であり、私たちにとって非常に苦痛な綿棒テストをもたらしました。結果は24時間以内に配信されました。
全体的に、私たちは私たちの滞在に非常に満足しており、他の人にカーサニトラをお勧めします。
3.2 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- スタッフはフレンドリーで親切で、これらの困難な時期に最善を尽くしています
- 場所は、検疫を離れた後、北に移動するのに適していました。
- Wi-Fiはおそらく問題ありませんが、信頼できるビデオ通話には適していません
- ベッドは快適で、部屋は十分きれいでした
- 食べ物はランダムに見え、朝食で得たものはちょっとした宝くじでした。食べ物は、同時に何千もの料理が作られた中心的な場所から来ているに違いないと思います。
- インターネットは14日間の滞在中は稼働していましたが、そのうちの1日は6時間ダウンしていました。幸いなことに、私たちは電話にバックアップインターネットを持っていました。これはタイで安定したインターネット接続に依存している人にはお勧めです。
- 滞在中に3回あなたを検査するようになる私立病院は、彼らが言ったように、その方が良いので、あなたの両方の鼻孔に検査棒を押し上げることを主張します。わかりました、しかし私は他の試験施設でその経験をしていません、そして私は試験を気にしません、しかし彼らが第二の鼻孔に行くとき、それは私が去る準備ができているときです。
4.8 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
素敵な静かなエリアの食べ物はサービスと一緒に素晴らしかった私は質問をし、すぐに答えを得ます。必要に応じて間違いなく再び滞在します
5.0 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 部屋はとてもきれいに仕上げられ、快適で広々としていました
- それは無料の紅茶とコーヒーと一緒に電子レンジケトル、冷蔵庫、そして到着時にいくつかの軽食を持っていました
- 彼らは十分なボトル入りの水を提供し、私が不足し始めたときに再供給しました
- 部屋にはフラットスクリーンテレビがあり、長いHDMIケーブルが接続されていたので、ラップトップを接続してストリーミングすることができました
- WIFIは一貫して高速で信頼性がありました。
- 食べ物は素晴らしかったです！毎食タイ料理と西洋料理のセレクション
- それぞれの食事は十分に大きかったので、そこにいる間は体重をかけたと確信しています！
- 毎日新鮮な果物とおやつが付いてきました
- スタッフ全員がとても快適で丁寧でした
- 必要に応じて、スタッフは追加の規定の注文を喜んでお手伝いしました。
- 私はテスコロータスを通じてオンラインで注文し、ラザダでかなりの量の買い物をしました、そしてスタッフは配達を喜んで受け取り、そしてそれを私の部屋に持ってきました
- 最初のPCRテストの後、私は屋上のリラックスエリアを使用することを許可されました
- 部屋のテレビはスマートテレビではありませんでした、
- バルコニーはかなり小さかった。椅子を置くのに十分な大きさではありません
- 先週は事前に食事の選択をしなければなりませんでした！
検疫中に作成したこのバーチャルツアーで、カーサニトラのデラックスルームを見てみましょう。https：//kuula.co/share/collection/7YcGz？fs = 1＆vr = 1＆sd = 1＆initload = 0＆thumbs = 1＆info = 0＆logo = 0