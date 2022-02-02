BANGKOK TEST & GO

パートナー病院 Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hotel Refund Policy

Hotel Refund Policy We offer free cancellation with full refund with at least 7 days’ notice being given. We offer free amendment of arrival date with at least 1 days’ notice being given. Failure to arrive at the hotel without prior notice (no-show), the total room charge will be non-refundable. In case of a cancellation due to external factors such as flight cancellation, positive Covid-19 Test, hotel offers full refund. Supporting evidence needs to be provided at least 2 days prior to arrival to be eligible for this refund.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
デラックスルーム 30
฿28,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • バルコニー
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 未婚のカップル
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • ヨガマット
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ジュニアコーナースイートルーム 60
฿40,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿31,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿20,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • バルコニー
  • バスタブ
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • リビングルーム
  • 電子レンジ
  • Netflix
  • 未婚のカップル
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • ヨガマット

あなたが探しているものがバンコクの便利な場所にある物件であるなら、HiResidence以上のものを探す必要はありません。地下鉄MRT駅の近くにあり、ビジネス地区、スアンルムナイトバザール、ウィークエンドマーケット、スクンビットに簡単にアクセスできます。便利なロケーションにあり、市内の必見の目的地に簡単にアクセスできます。ハイレジデンスでは、ゲストが快適に過ごせるようにあらゆる努力を払っています。ジュニアコーナースイートとファミリースイートには、パントリーコーナーとリビングとダイニングルームのスペースがあります。すべてのタイプの客室にバルコニーが付いています。訪問の目的が何であれ、HiResidenceはバンコクでの滞在に最適です。

スコア
4.3/5
とても良い
に基づく 2 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
2
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
こんにちはレジデンスホテルゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す こんにちはレジデンスホテル
すべてのレビューを見る

🇹🇭Tate L

でレビュー 02/02/2022
に到着しました 15/01/2022
4.2 Deluxe Room

I had a pleasant 7-Day stay at Hi Residence. Very clean room and well organised airport pickup and pcr test. Service is great and staffs are very responsive. I received a refund when I changed my booking from 14-Day and changed to 7-day, which is great. Thanks for a great stay!

🇸🇬Ang Kim Kwee

でレビュー 04/06/2021
に到着しました 19/05/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • フレンドリーで親切
ネガ
  • 何も思いつかない

ASQの測定値はよく整理されており、フレンドリーなスタッフと看護師がいます。食事は素晴らしく、時間どおりです。ありがとうございました

Hotel Offer Brochure

フードメニュー画像

住所/地図

649/1 ถนนอโศกดินแดง แขวงดินแดง Din Daeng, Bangkok 10400

