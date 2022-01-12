合計AQホテルの部屋 166 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 World Medical Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
このホテルは、 72最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！
予約リクエストにより、優先的にソリティアバンコクスクンビット11 直接連絡し、 ソリティアバンコクスクンビット11が直接支払いを回収します。
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
デラックスルーム 34m²
฿13,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- コネクティングルーム
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 未婚のカップル
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One Bedroom Suite with Bathtub 70m²
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バスタブ
- コーヒーメーカー
- ファミリースイート
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- リビングルーム
- 電子レンジ
- 未婚のカップル
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
バンコクでの私たちのトップピックの1つ。ソリティアバンコクは、スカイトレインのナナ駅から徒歩10分に位置し、無料Wi-Fi付きの広々とした客室で4つ星の快適さを提供しています。屋外プール、ビュッフェ式朝食を提供しています。
無制限のインターネットアクセス、ホテルサービスへのスピードダイヤル、旅行ガイドもご利用いただけます。
ソリティアバンコクでは、BTSスカイトレインのナナ駅とアソーク駅への無料トゥクトゥクシャトルを提供しています。 MRTスクンビット駅から車で5分、無料駐車場を提供しています。
エアコン完備のユニットには、薄型ケーブルテレビと国際電源ソケットが付いています。専用バスルームにはバスローブとヘアドライヤーが付いています。
滞在中はジムでアクティブなトレーニングを楽しめます。その他の施設には、ビジネスセンターやスチームルームがあります。クラブスカイラウンジは、10〜15階のクラブスカイルームにご宿泊のお客様専用の素晴らしい景色やその他の特典を誇っています。
ソリティアに滞在中は、Traders Bar＆Kitchenで軽食を楽しんだり、最新のサッカーの試合をライブで観戦したり、AquarBarのプールで泳ぎながらリラックスした雰囲気を楽しんだりできます。 @Spiceは終日営業しており、おいしい朝食と地元料理と各国料理を取り揃えたアラカルト料理を提供しています。
アメニティ/機能
- 1 Day Test & Go package (for Day 1)
- *********************************
- Room for 1 night
- 1 COVID-19 RT-PCR test per person
- 3 meals per person
- 1 time of airport pick up service on arrival
- 2 Days Test & Go package (for Day 1 and Day 5, not consecutive stay)
- *********************************
- Room for 2 nights
- 2 COVID-19 RT-PCR test per person (Day 1 and Day 5)
- 3 meals per person (Day 1 only)
- 1 time of airport pick up service on arrival (Day 1 only)
- 5 Days Test & Go package (for Consecutive stay from Day 1 to Day 5, (Room only for Day 2,3,4))
- *********************************
- Room for 5 nights
- 2 COVID-19 RT-PCR test per person (Day 1 and Day 5)
- 3 meals per person (Day 1 only)
- 1 time of airport pick up service on arrival (Day 1 only)
- //// All package include ////
- 25% discount for Laundry service
- 20% discount for Food and beverage
- 国内および国際チャンネル付きのスマートテレビ
- 無料のWi-Fiインターネットアクセス
- 無料の飲料水、コーヒー/ティーメーカー
- 無料のマスク、手指消毒剤、温度計
- ホテルから病院への24時間緊急救急車サービスの転送
スコア
4.1/5
とても良い
に基づく 21 レビュー
ソリティアバンコクスクンビット11
ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す ソリティアバンコクスクンビット11すべてのレビューを見る
2.4 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ ネガ
- They forgot us at the airport (we waited at least 2h hours, trying to contact the staff)
- No one pick up the phone calls
- After so many hours waiting, experience was destroyed already
- PCR teste area is not isolated, we have contact with other guests around
After traveling 5h, we arrived at the airport and no one was there to pick us. The staff of the tourism ministery and us tried to contact the hotel numbers during more than 2h, but nobody pick up our calls. Finally, the staff of the airport sent us to the hotel by taxi. Arriving there, the lady on the front desk said 10 diferent excuses, but we just wanted to go to the room. Plus, we could not even sleep directly, cause the time of the PCR would be in less than 2h, since we took almost 4h just to arrive at the hotel. The PCR area is not really safe, since you have contact with other guests.
5.0 Grand Superior Room
ポジティブ ネガ
Very smooth process. Collected from airport given test on check in and result by next morning. Very clean and comfortable room
4.2 Grand Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Clean hotel
- Nice room layout
The hotel was very clean with a nice room layout and a quite good size. The dinner was average but the breakfast was nice.
3.8 Grand Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Comfortable Bed
- Made me want to stay more nights with my partner but in an upgraded room
- Air conditioning almost too good
- Made me feel very welcome
- Was collected literally from the aircraft steps and taken to the hotel very efficiently. I did initially worry that this might not be the case but they were dead efficient in all respects.
- They gave me a PCR test straight away in the hotel
- Room service was poor
- Getting the front desk to answer the phone sometimes needed 2 or 3 attempts
- Breakfast was not automatically delivered
I extended my stay to another 3 nights when my fiancée arrived. We upgraded to the the balcony + jacuzzi room on the 15th floor. This was something else but did cost nearly 7000 TB per night. It made our stay in Bangkok most enjoyable. The restaurant food was excellent but opening and closing hours seemed a little erratic. The swimming pool was lovely and romantic as was the bedroom jacuzzi- most enjoyable and relaxing. The concierge service was excellent at the Solitaire as well. Nothing too much trouble. I would certainly stay there again but only in the upgraded room with jacuzzi and balcony. That's what made it for us.
4.8 Grand Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Service
- Staff
- Room
- Procedures
- Transport
I was extremely happy about the whole experience from airport all the way to checkout! Love the staff
5.0 Grand Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- From arrival,.upon landing,.to immigration clearance. Walked like a VIP....
- The hotel Solitare, superb in every way...
No.comments, things were all as planned. PCR test were Quick and efficient.
Immediately, the morning your test result - covid negative. You are a free man in the kingdom of Thailand
4.8 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
- Was picked up from the airport and dropped at the hotel.
I check in at hotel around 11:00 am and the covid test was done at 1:00 pm. The result was available at 7:00 am and I could check out immediately. Good service.
3.7 Grand Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- The Hotel and it's services was okay, pick up at airport, test at arrival to the hotel and later info regarding test result despite I had to call reception if the result has arrived not automatically :-)
- It seems like they have forgotten we where there when it comes to food at every meal we had to call reception because we could see the surrounding room got their meal but not us.
All in all a good experience even the food was okay when we got it, and can recommend this hotel for others needing an ASQ hotel
4.2 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Front Desk efficient
- Negative PCR result 8 am next morning as promised (arrived 14.30 afternoon)
- Nice and big room
- Very big bathtub european size, nice
- Carpets in room a bit worn-down
- Extension of stay after Test and go not possible,
everything at hotel worked fine. Meals delivered outside of room always on time. Arrival procedure with swab test on 16th floor done quickly and safe.
2.3 Grand Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Room was clean
- PCR test immediately on site
- PCR results came in on time, as stated
- food was cold and ordinary
- no choices of food
- no service
It was as bad as I thought it would be, thank god it was only one night. The food was, at best, awful. The service was non-existent. There were two bottles of water and two teabags for the night. The PCR was efficient and the results turned up when expected. 14 days in this place would be hell. I must remember to avoid quarantines at all costs!! This hotel tried, I guess, but it was grossly expensive and utterly a ripoff. But apart from that, it was excellent. The hotel existed and it wasn't a scam.. how nice.
5.0 Grand Superior Room
Very organized and PCR test done quickly and prompt service for airport pick up Overall great expience
4.4 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
- พนักงาน บริการดี พูดจาสุภาพ
พื้นห้อง เข้าใจค่าที่ปูผ้าพลาสติก เพื่อป้องกันเชื้อโรคและทำให้การฆ่าเชื้อโรคภายในห้องสะดวก แต่ พอพื้นไม่ตึงนะคะ และมีขอบ บางที่ขอบเริ่มขาด ทำให้เดินสะดุดหลายครั้ง
4.5 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
- Big, bright, and spacious room. Modern, clean.
The balcony and jacuzzi were the reason we chose this hotel. The balcony became our outdoor living room for the duration of quarentine. Very helpful and friendly staff. Food service was always delivered on time and they had enough of a selection to rotate through. We are very happy we chose Solitaire for our ASQ.
3.3 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Rest and thinking. Exercise relaxation
Will not do this again unless forced to. Good views from my hotel room. Lack of fresh air. Only tea, coffee and water to drink.
4.8 Jacuzzi with Balcony
ポジティブ
- 食品の品質
- ジャグジーとバルコニーはASQをはるかに速くします
- 快適
- Chromecastが統合されたテレビ
私は検疫のためにソリティアを選びました、それは宣伝された通りでした、それは宣伝されたように、素晴らしくて豊富な食べ物、贅沢な快適さ、住宅街の大きなバルコニーなので車とサイレンの騒音はあまりありませんでした
私が2番目のものをしなければならなかったらもう一度選ぶだろう！
4.3 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- インド料理を含む厳選された料理。スタッフは私のニーズにとても気を配っていました。私が何かを求めた場合、彼らはそれを素早く修正しました。
- 部屋は掃除されていません。私はそれを決して求めなかったと言ったが、私はそれを期待したであろう。しかし、何時間も部屋を移動しなければならないことも理想的な配置ではなかったので、私はそれについて言及しませんでした。
IT部門は良かったし、私のIPTVソリューションをホワイトリストに登録しました。そのような箱をお持ちの場合は、HDMIケーブルをお持ちになることをお勧めします。ホテルは私に延長ケーブルを提供してくれました:)
3.9 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 良い基準。
- 静かでプライベート。
- 私の要求に応じて、スタッフは必要なアイテムを提供/購入しました。
- 高水準の部屋に転勤しましたが、履くスリッパが見つかりませんでした。
- バルコニーなし、新鮮な空気なし、窓は密閉されています（ただし、説明に記載されています）。
- エアコンシステムを完全に制御することができません。複雑すぎます。
- ポータブルハードディスクをホテルのテレビに接続して、お気に入りを視聴しました。自宅でディスクを開いたとき、mp3ファイルの半分が新しいコンテンツで破損しているか、読み取れないことがわかりました。
スタッフが私の滞在を快適にするために本当に最善を尽くしているにもかかわらず、憂鬱な経験。密閉された窓、バルコニーなし、エアコンからの人工リサイクル品は、新鮮な空気に取って代わることは決してありません。
でも良い水準とデザインのホテル。提供されるすべての基本的な必需品。私は食べ物の選択と質がとても良いと感じました。スタッフは、衛生を最優先に維持しながら、義務付けられたタスクを実行するために必要なことを十分に実行しました。彼らは私が注文したアイテムを提供/購入するのに非常に役に立ちました。優れたサービスとケアは、海外から恐ろしい健康上の脅威を輸入している疑いがあるという一般的な感覚を補いました...ケータリングには大量のプラスチックが使用されました...
4.3 One Bedroom Suite with bathtub
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 優れたサイズの部屋
- クリーンモダン
- 妻と2台のテレビ
- 食品の品質と選択は許容可能
- 簡単予約
- 効率的なスタッフ
- フレンドリーなサービス
- 医療検査施設とスタッフv良い
- プレートとカトラリーをご利用いただけます。
- 特に人員の明らかな乗組員の変更後の混合食品の品質
- LINEでもコミュニケーション不足
- あなた自身の歯磨き粉を供給する必要があります。
- バルコニーなし
私の最初のタイのASQのための全体的に良い滞在。 Solataireを選択できてうれしいです。他の人にもお勧めします。
この部屋タイプには電子レンジ、シンク、冷蔵庫、カップ、コーヒーティー、皿、カトラリーのある小さなキッチンエリアがあったので、プラスチックの皿やカトラリーを毎日使用しないでください。
他のQホテルを訪問した後、スタッフは名前や一般的なダイアログを使用してLineの毎日の更新でさらに多くのことを行うことができます。
あなたと話す人だけが本当に看護師ですが、名前などを紹介したことはありません。
5.0 One Bedroom Suite with bathtub
ポジティブ ネガ
空港を止めてから検疫が終わるまで、タイ政府のすべてに感謝します。
ホテルの看護師に感謝します。移民に感謝します。ホテルに感謝します🙏🏻💐
もう一度ありがとう🙏🏻🇹🇭💐
3.5 One Bedroom Suite with bathtub
ポジティブ
- 冷蔵庫、電子レンジ、独立した書斎、バスタブ付きの広い部屋。
- リクエストに対応します。
スイートは清潔で広かった。いくつかのマイナーなメンテナンスの問題、ゴムフォームの床が座屈していました。素敵なバスタブ。食べ物は大丈夫で、特別なことは何もありませんでした。私の最大の問題は、5,000バーツの保証金を預けたが、スイートにアップグレードしたかったことです。彼らは私にウェブサイトを通して予約するように言った、それは悪いアドバイスだった。私は全額を支払わなければなりませんでした（デポジットは入金されません）、そして私がデポジットを返済するように頼んだとき、彼らはそれが1〜2ヶ月かかると言いました、それはばかげています。 1、2日かかるか、現金で返金してください。取り戻せばびっくりします。