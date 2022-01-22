BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.3

5056レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel - Image 0
Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel - Image 1
Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel - Image 2
Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel - Image 3
Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel - Image 4
Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel - Image 5
+2 写真
迅速な対応
REFUND POLICY
100% 保証金
9 レビュー
合計AQホテルの部屋 180 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 VICHAIVEJ HOSPITAL

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 非常に高い需要 right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot このホテルは、 227最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！

予約リクエストにより、優先的にBangkok Cha-Da Hotel 直接連絡し、 Bangkok Cha-Da Hotelが直接支払いを回収します。

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellation within 72 hours or less prior to arrival and No Show Charge 100% Cancellation before 3 day prior to arrival ( Require written document ) No charge

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特別オファー見るために要求をクリックしてください
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Room ( Double or Twin ) 30
฿20,999 - 10 Day AQ
฿15,999 - 7 Day AQ
฿3,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 未婚のカップル
  • 子供のための小額の料金
特別オファー見るために要求をクリックしてください
最大 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room ( Double or Twin ) 40
฿23,999 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,999 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,499 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • バスタブ
  • コネクティングルーム
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 未婚のカップル
  • 少額の預金
  • 子供のための小額の料金
  • 作業スペース
特別オファー見るために要求をクリックしてください
最大 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Junior Suite 70
฿29,999 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,999 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • バスタブ
  • コネクティングルーム
  • ファミリースイート
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 未婚のカップル
  • 少額の預金
  • 子供のための小額の料金
  • 作業スペース

Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel offers guests a variety of recently refurbished rooms. The hotel is located on Ratchadapisek Road near the Huay Kwang subway station. The MRT subway system, which connects with the BTS skytrain, is a 3 minute walk from the hotel allowing guest to travel to most places of interest for both business and leisure in a very short time. The Queen Sirikit Convention Center, Sukhumvit Road, Silom Road, and the weekend market can easily be accessed via the underground system. After a hectic day spent working or sightseeing, guests can enjoy a refreshing dip in the rooftop outdoor pool. Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel offers excellent value to guests visiting the 'City of Angels'.

すべてのAQホテルを表示
180以上のAQホテルをすべて検索
スコア
3.7/5
とても良い
に基づく 9 レビュー
評価
優れた
2
とても良い
4
平均
2
貧しい
1
ひどい
0
Bangkok Cha-Da Hotelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Bangkok Cha-Da Hotel
すべてのレビューを見る

🇹🇭Sam Smith

でレビュー 22/01/2022
に到着しました 06/01/2022
3.1 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
ポジティブ     
  • Staff service was good even though they forgot to inform me about the results. I need to inquire the result myself.
  • The room was spacious.
  • Good location.
  • Can complete the testing at the hotel. No need to go to hospital first.
ネガ
  • Not clean. There were dusts in many places.
  • There were wifi but the signal was bad. Couldn't do any vdo or voice call.

Staff service was good even though they forgot to inform me about the results. I need to inquire the result myself.

Not clean. There were dusts in many places.

There were wifi but the signal was bad. Couldn't do any vdo or voice call.

🇳🇴Maria Norland

でレビュー 21/01/2022
に到着しました 05/01/2022
2.3 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
ネガ
  • Terrible beds

The room was ok. However, the bed was really hard, and not good at all. The food was not good. Wifi was not working

🇲🇾Zamani bin Mohd Isa

でレビュー 17/01/2022
に到着しました 31/12/2021
4.2 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
ポジティブ     
  • Good

I had a pleasant stay at Bangkok Cha-da Hotel. It was New Year's Eve. On the struck of midnight i can see fireworks all around. I was on the 1 night Test & Go scheme. The PCR result came out -ve the next morning and I was good to go. Very nice AQ hotel. Value for money.

🇷🇺Nidelkina

でレビュー 30/12/2021
に到着しました 14/12/2021
5.0 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
ポジティブ     
  • Very good
ネガ
  • Not

Все понравилось . Пища и номер хороший , и обслуживание тоже хорошее . Спасибо за все персоналу отеля

🇸🇬HJ HOE

でレビュー 28/12/2021
に到着しました 11/12/2021
3.7 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
ポジティブ     
  • Pick up at airport and check in is smooth, no problem.
  • Convenient location
  • Room is decently clean and comfortable.
ネガ
  • Original room that I was assigned was not cleaned after previous guest check out.
  • I was given a new room immediately, no problem in the end.

nil

Pick up at airport and check in is smooth, no problem. Convenient location Room is decently clean and comfortable. Original room that I was assigned was not cleaned after previous guest check out. I was given a new room immediately, no problem in the end.

🇬🇧Stephen Cleary

でレビュー 23/12/2021
に到着しました 05/12/2021
2.8 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
ポジティブ     
  • Value for money
ネガ
  • Staff didn't inform me of my PCR negative until I went to Reception to ask.

Staff should inform guests immediately when they receive guests' PCR results. PPE (just mask) was not worn by any staff at reception when I went down by myself to ask for result. I work about Covid testing in UK and this hotel was not up to standard. As for food, staff never knocked my door to inform me that meal was outside. Food was cold. I like noodles but I was offered noodles for lunch and again noodles for dinner. The takeaway noodles. Need more diversity.

🇲🇲Saw Phar Khone Tar

でレビュー 18/12/2021
に到着しました 01/12/2021
3.5 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
ポジティブ     
  • Clean room
ネガ
  • Wifi

I would suggest to give meal based on country where the guest come from. Wifi disconnected frequently

🇹🇭Patcharamon Kris

でレビュー 27/11/2021
に到着しました 12/11/2021
4.3 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
ポジティブ     
  • Very good service from day one to the end of the quarantine.
  • Nice, friendly, and helpful staff.
ネガ
  • Knocking the door too loud when the daily meal arrived. Might make you feel a little upset.
  • The extra service charge for bringing food from the lobby to your room every time. I mean, it should be included in the QUARANTINE package as you can't get out to pick it yourself.
  • Only 1 hr allowance to get out of your room( for fresh air in a normal temperature) for being in there with window locked for 10 days. Not suitable if you have an air allergy.

Overall nice hotel with good price. Just that extra charge I don't like. Comfortable bed and pillow. The food was nicely warm and fresh.

🇸🇬Jessica

でレビュー 20/11/2021
に到着しました 01/11/2021
4.8 Superior Room ( Double or Twin )
ポジティブ     
  • Fuss-free. Efficient service. Comfortable stay. Good selection is good. Room service for food is available on demand. Affordable and worth the money.
ネガ
  • None

Fuss-free. Efficient service. Comfortable stay. Good selection is good. Room service for food is available on demand. Affordable and worth the money.

住所/地図

188 Ratchadapisek Road, Huay Kwang, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10310

パートナーホテル

モーベンピックホテルスクンビット15バンコク
8.4
との評価
4998 レビュー
から ฿-1
Enrich Grand Hotel
8
との評価
2 レビュー
から ฿-1
ロハスレジデンススクンビット
7.9
との評価
2655 レビュー
から ฿-1
シルバーパーム
7.9
との評価
461 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
との評価
100 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

サマーセットラマ9バンコク
8.2
との評価
25 レビュー
から ฿-1
プリンストンバンコクホテル
6.3
との評価
15 レビュー
から ฿-1
M2デバンコクホテル
7.6
との評価
1993 レビュー
から ฿-1
ゴールドオーキッドバンコクホテル
7.5
との評価
70 レビュー
から ฿-1
こんにちはレジデンスホテル
7.6
との評価
2711 レビュー
から ฿-1
ザキンバンコクホテル
8.9
との評価
82 レビュー
から ฿-1
ランカスターバンコク
9.1
との評価
623 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU