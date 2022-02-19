合計AQホテルの部屋 118 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Bangpakok 9 International Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in 非常に高い需要 right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
このホテルは、 446最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！
Hotel Refund Policy
Amendment Policy
Booking amendments are permitted free of charge up to 3 times based on the following:
a. Thailand Pass issues (e.g. not approved or delayed approval)
b. 72 hours pre-COVID 19 test result is positive
c. Flight is cancelled or postponed
Cancellation Policy (FOR 100% ADVANCE PAYMENT ONLY)
• 100% refund for cancellations 14 days prior to arrival date. 50% cancellation fee applied on total amount for cancellations more than 7 days prior to arrival date. 100% cancellation fee applied on total amount for cancellations less than 7 days prior to arrival date (based on original booking)
• All relevant bank charges & processing fees will be deducted from the refund amount
This hotel offers instant booking confirmation letters, and fast Thailand Pass approvals.
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 3 Adults, 3 Children, 3 Infants
デラックススイート 45m²
฿32,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿18,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,990 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,290 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴
- ฿5,000デポジット
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バスタブ
- コネクティングルーム
- ファミリースイート
- フィットネスを許可
- HDMIケーブル
- ハラールフードオプション
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- キッチン
- 電子レンジ
- Netflix
- 未婚のカップル
- 屋外施設
- 少額の預金
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- 洗濯機
- 作業スペース
- ヨガマット
最大 3 Adults, 3 Children, 3 Infants
1ベッドルームスイート 60m²
฿39,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿23,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿19,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,990 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,490 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,790 - 5th Day Test & Go
最大 3 Adults, 3 Children, 3 Infants
1ベッドルームバルコニースイート 65m²
฿47,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿35,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿28,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿24,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,990 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,290 - 5th Day Test & Go
ロハスレジデンススクンビットへようこそ。タイは帰還者に対してより厳しい入国要件を課しているため、ロハスレジデンススクンビットは公衆衛生省と国防省から旅行者向けの公式の代替州検疫ホテルとして認定されています。バンコクの中心部にあるサービスアパートメントの贅沢な空間で、自宅のような快適さと快適さを満喫できます。空港からは、荷物を受け取る前に体温が検査されます。その後、JCI認定のバンパコク9国際病院の代表者がゲート番号10であなたを待っています。所要時間は約30〜45分です。私たちのバンはあなたの安心のためにGPS追跡とCCTVを備えています。各旅行の前後に、シートベルトとバックルを含むすべての硬い表面が掃除され、消毒されます。 LohasはLifestyleof Health andSustainabilityの略です。ゲストの安全と健康を維持することは、私たちの重要な優先事項の1つです。
Lohasには、Bangpakok 9 InternationalHospitalの専門看護師が24時間体制でお手伝いします。クイックチェックイン後、隔離されたすべてのゲスト専用の指定されたエレベーターが用意されています。スイートは45平方メートルから始まり、床から天井までの窓、無制限の高速WIFI、HDMIワイヤー付きフラットスクリーンテレビが備わっています。その他の機能には、バスタブ付きの専用バスルーム、衛生的なトイレシステム、キッチン、大型冷蔵庫、トースター、洗濯機、乾燥機が含まれます。食事が常に暖かいことを保証するために、マイクロ波も部屋で利用できます。また、無料のマスク、アルコールジェル、ヨガマット、1日3リットルの飲料水、お茶とコーヒーをご用意しております。より多くの娯楽のために、無料で統合されたNetflixアカウントをレンタルできるPS4があります。より広いスペースやご家族が必要な方には、独立したリビングルームとバルコニー付きのより大きなコネクティングスイートをご用意しています。ハウスキーピングサービスでは、最初のCovidテスト後2日ごとにスタッフがすべての接触面を消毒します。私たちの柔軟なキャンセルと修正のポリシーは、あなたにふさわしい安心を与えます。
毎日、スタッフがお部屋の前で3食をお届けします。アジア料理と西洋料理を含むさまざまな料理をご用意しています。ホテルは屋上にリラクゼーションエリアを用意しており、スカイフィットネスセンターと庭園があり、バンコクのスカイラインに浸りながらリラックスできます。私たちの唯一の要求は、私たちの施設を楽しみながら、社会的距離のガイドラインを遵守することです。 Lohas Residences Sukhumvitは、サービスを向上させるために、「SHA」認証にも合格しており、お客様にサービスを提供する準備ができていることを確認しています。バンコクのスクンビットにある自宅のように快適な、手頃な価格のサービス付きアパートメント、ロハスで快適な滞在をお過ごしください。
- 24時間年中無休で待機している認定医療スタッフ
- 社内医療専門家による1日2回の温度チェック
- COVID-19 test 2 times (RT-PCR)
- ビデオ通話による基本的な医療相談24時間年中無休の救急車サービス転送
- 出発日の公式COVID-19証明書
- 74のローカルおよび国際チャンネルを備えた高速無制限WiFiおよびケーブルテレビ（HDMIワイヤーを含む）
- 飲料水（1日3リットル）、コーヒー、紅茶
- 3 meals per person per day (Premium Indian Vegetarian & Halal & Vegan food packages at additional cost)
- マスクと手指消毒剤を含む無料の室内設備
- 到着日の無料リムジン送迎（BKKまたはDMK）
- お部屋でご利用いただけるヨガマット
- PS4と統合された無料のNetflixアカウントの賃貸料は空き状況によります
- アラカルトルームサービスメニューの20％割引
ロハスレジデンススクンビット
ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
5.0 Deluxe Suite
ポジティブ
- I loved the service and the attentiveness of all the people who worked during quarantine in Bangkok.
Quiet hotel and the room is clean, bed is comfortable, but most importantly, the people are kind and accommodating to your needs.
4.7 Premier Balcony Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Absolutely beautiful rooftop garden
- Rooftop fitness facility open all day
- Outdoor shower by the pool
- Very kind, accommodating staff
- Hot food delivered on time
- 7-11 Delivery right to your door
- ATM wasn't working for the first few days but it worked on my 3rd day
- Pool closed (probably for COVID measures)
Lohas was the perfect place for my 10-day quarantine. I had a bunch of issues when I got here with my phone service (nothing to do with them- just international tech issues with Verizon) and the staff was so accommodating and willing to help in any way that they could, as they were throughout my entire stay, with anything that I needed. I'm a very picky eater, and I was nervous about the food due to reviews that I had read prior to my stay, but was pleasantly surprised, with the exception of a few meals. Luckily, you can get anything you want delivered from the 7-11! The staff takes care of it all- they order, pick it up and bring it right to your room with a receipt. The rooftop fitness facility is great, but make sure to go in the early morning or later in the evening unless you enjoy working out in the extreme heat/humidity (there is a roof overhead but no AC). Hot water in the shower, AC in the room nice and cold. The rooftop patio garden is breathtaking & well maintained with a beautiful view of the city. I felt at home in my room after a day or two and would hands down stay in this hotel again if I ever need to quarantine in Thailand again :)
4.1 Deluxe Suite
ポジティブネガ
Overall for me is very good
Full furnished and locate in town
But hotel a bit old and air conditioning use pool air.
5.0 Deluxe Suite
ポジティブ
- We had to change our arrival dates a number of times and the hotel changed them promptly and issued new documents for the Thailand Pass very quickly and at no extra charge.
Excellent service and very good staff, we will definitely use here again every time for as long as quarantine hotels are necessary.
4.3 Deluxe Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Very clean Room
- Great Food
- Staff Freindly
- Wi-Fi slow and dodgy always having to reconnect
- Exercize Equip in Exercize Room could use servicing or replacement (Treadmills and Bike)
- Shower water choices were cold and colder
nice quiet place to stay, out of the way on at the end of Sukumvit Soi2
typical though Bangkok the furnishings were a bit dated namely the chairs in room a little bit uncomfortable but it is what it is!
the wi-fi was slow and notchy in its delivery had to redo the connection as a YouTube video as it was constantly riding the buffers!
note for what ever reason I was not allowed to get a simcard at the airport for my phone,
and there was one offered for sale at the front desk but it was not a carrier I recognized so I passed on that!
5.0 Premier Balcony Suite
ポジティブ
- Television has Netflix!
- Clean room
- Very comfortable bed
- Homely feeling
I had a wonderful stay without the feeling of not being home. Great English speaking staff and amenities. Kitchen was a big plus for me to heat my food incase I wasn’t hungry during meal time.
4.7 Deluxe Suite
ポジティブ
- Very professional check-in and check out procedures.
- Spacious room layout.
- Good food variety for a week of quarantine. Great to be able to enjoy the roof garden and gym.
I would choose Lohasresidences again. The Covid-19 measures were handeled very professionally. Thank you for having me.
5.0 Deluxe Suite
ポジティブ
- Large space, clean rooms
- Complete amenities
- Excellent service minded staff
- Good food
- Strong wifi
- Lovely rooftop (enjoyed sunbathing at the pool area this time)
We keep returning to Lohas as our choice for Test & Go or Quarantine. Main reason for returning has to be the excellent staff. Recommended!
4.7 Premier Balcony Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Service was great
- Room was clean
- Location was close to city, shopping and sky train.
The residence location was great, particularly the service on site.
The room was nice and large, clean and well kept.
The experience is good for the service, room, location and price.
4.7 One-bedroom Balcony Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- ประทับใจตั้งแต่เข้าถึงโรงแรมคือการบริการที่ดี
- ห้องพักกว้าง สะอาด
- มีความร่มรื่นจากบรรยากาศภายนอก สีเขียวของต้นไม้
- มีส่วนที่เป็นสถานที่พักผ่อนและที่ออกกำลังกายกระจกใส ได้มองเห็นทิวทัศน์ด้านนอกทำให้เพลิดเพลินในการออกกำลังกาย บนชั้นดาดฟ้า
- มีห้อซาวน่า แยกหญิงและชาย พร้อมอ่างจากุชชี่
- ระบบไวไฟบางครั้งไม่เสถียร โดยเฉพาะชั้นดาดฟ้า
- อุปกรณ์ออกกำลังบางตัวดูเก่และชำรุด แต่ยังมีพอและครบที่ออกำลังได้
ฉันชอบที่นี่มาก อาหารรสชาติอร่อย ห้องพักกว้าง สะอาด พนักงานบริการดี ฉันอยากให้คนไทยอย่างฉันได้มาอ่านในภาษาไทยของฉันเพื่อมั่นใจที่จะเลือกโรงแรมนี้ เป็นที่พักในเวลามาพักที่เมืองไทย ยิ่งช่วงกักตัวโควิดแบบนี้ การกักตัวไม่ใช่เรื่องสนุกเลย แต่ที่นี่มีสิ่งที่จะทำให้คุณไม่เบื่อเลย
5.0 Deluxe Suite
The Lohas was a nice stay for my Test & Go 1 day Quarantine. The room was comfortable and met all my needs.
4.0 Premier Balcony Suite
ポジティブ
- Attendus à l’aéroport et embarqués dans un taxi valises désinfectées
- Arrivés à l’hôtel vers 12 h 00
- Test PCR effectué à 13h30 avec résultats à 20h30
- Repas servis en chambre ( basiques mais très bons)
Force est de reconnaître que tout était mis en place pour éviter au mieux une éventuelle contamination
Sur chaussure en plastique fournies , désinfection bagages .
L’hôtel, sans être luxueux, est propre et fonctionnel
Le petit balcon permet de fumer pendant l’attente des résultats
Les repas servis sont bien sûr thaï mais suffisant
Netflix était disponible
A recommander
4.8 One-bedroom Balcony Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 1-comfortable and spacious room
- 2-Friendly service
- 3-good covid control system This ensures safety when staying here.
- 4-There are beautiful exercise and relaxation areas.
- 5-Wifi is very good in the room.
- 1-The wifi is not strong at the rooftop.
- 2-elevator is a little bit slowly.
- 3-The fire door knob is difficult to open. want to use some stairs
Like this hotel, it doesn't feel as boring as you think.(7 days AQ) The facilities are enough to be as happy as you want. and feel at home
4.4 Premier Balcony Suite
ポジティブネガ
Do not forget to bring food from home, everything else was fine. Very good bed a kitchen and a microwave
5.0 Deluxe Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Комфорт
- Простота бронирования
- Дружелюбный персонал
- Хорошая еда
- Чистая комната
- Прекрасный вид
Очень доволен нашим пребыванием из-за профессионального и обслуживающего персонала
Легко рекомендовать
4.2 Deluxe Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Good service, well organized.
- Too much plastic around the food, I felt guilty for the planet while eating...
Good, well organized. Food could be better. The view was correct, bed was comfortable. I forgot my phone in their car when they took me from the airport to the hotel. They came to my room to give it back to me.
4.3 One-bedroom Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Extremely efficient prior to check in as prompt in responding to emails
- Well organized at the check in for the PCR tests
- Efficient in taking care of the guests
- Maybe the food quality could have been better.
From the time of my enquiry with them, through all the emails conversations prior our check in, during the check in and at the check out, I have found the service at Loyas extremely professional and prompt to my assistance and based on that I will use them or recommend them to my friends.
5.0 Premier Balcony Suite
ポジティブ
- Efficient and professional service with attention to relevant details
Staying at Lohas was a positive comfortable and safe experience. All the facilities provided were of top quality and the staff was attentive and professional
4.8 Deluxe Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Service was great
- More than enough food for time I was there.
- Clean
- Conveniently located
- Great value for required stay
- Glad to have fridge to spread out meals provided
- Longer than expected time for COVID test results - though I think that was because it was a Sunday because others I talked to had quick turn-around
- Need a sign for shuttle at airport - took two hotel coordinators to figure out which group I was supposed to be in, and then it was a good 20-30 minute wait for shuttle. OK, but hard when you've been traveling for over 24 hours. I did arrive in the wee hours (about 1am), but it was quite crowded, so not so unusual.
Overall, friendly and professional service at hotel. And in comparing to other nearby hotels, the price was right.
3.9 One-bedroom Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Location
- Staff
- Communication
- Internet signal was unstable
- Food could be better
- Location is good
- One of the treadmills was broken and nobody cares
Honestly, I was happy to stay at Lohas because I liked the service and the staff. I had to give lower marks due to some problems the hotel needs to tackle. Anyway, it’s Bangkok, nice people and fantastic time outside of the room during my Sandbox time here