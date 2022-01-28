合計AQホテルの部屋 49 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Kasemraj Hospital
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
優れました 26m²
฿31,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,290 - 1 Day Test & Go
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- HDMIケーブル
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 電子レンジ
- 屋外施設
- スイミングプール
- ヨガマット
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
バルコニー付きのデラックスリバービュー 28m²
฿34,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,990 - 1 Day Test & Go
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バルコニー
- HDMIケーブル
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 電子レンジ
- 屋外施設
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- スイミングプール
- ヨガマット
バンコクの景色と音を楽しみたい旅行者にとって、CASAVIMAYARIVERSIDEは完璧な選択です。わずか28kmの距離にあるこの4つ星ホテルは、空港から簡単にアクセスできます。便利なロケーションにあり、市内の必見の目的地に簡単にアクセスできます。
このバンコクの宿泊施設では、比類のない豊富なサービスとアメニティをご利用ください。このプロパティは、最も目の肥えたゲストでさえ満足させるために多くの敷地内施設を提供します。
50室の客室からお選びいただけます。すべての客室が完全な平和と調和の雰囲気を醸し出しています。宿泊施設には屋外プールなどの素晴らしい施設があり、街でのアクション満載の一日の後にリラックスするのに役立ちます。バンコクを訪れる理由が何であれ、CASA VIMAYARIVERSIDEは爽快でエキサイティングな休暇を過ごすのに最適な場所です。
- 1日3食、タイ料理と西洋料理からお選びいただけます
- 1 Covid test (2 tests for 7 and 10 Days package)
- Airport transfer
- 無料の高速wifi
- 1日1時間の最初のCovidテストの後、屋上プールサイドのエリアをリラックスしてください
- ミニバー冷蔵庫
- 無料のボトル入り飲料水（無制限）
- テレビに接続されたHDMIケーブル
- バスアメニティ
2.6 Deluxe River View with Balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Nett, aber gleichzeitig etwas uninteressiert , Zimmer waren sauber und auch ausreichend Groß , Test wurde als schnell Test mit Extra Zahlung geordert , war sehr schnell und zeitnah , hat problemlos geklappt . Ergebnis nach etwa 3 Stunden . Pool war ok aber nix besonderes .
- Balkon kann man so eigentlich nicht bezeichnen , kleiner Vorsprung passt eher . WLan langsam , Essen eine Katastrophe , Kalt ,in Plastik abgepackt wurde einfach hingestellt und war nicht das was man bestellt hat . Allers fertig abgepackt , im Hotel gibt es auch nix anderes . So ein schönes Frühstücksrestaurant am River und nix wird angeboten dort . Angestellte sind ziemlich desinteressiert , man hat ja schließlich alles schon bezahlt und mehr holen lohnt sich nicht . Fahrt wurde privat angefordert ( nicht mit mehreren Gästen ) kostet extra 1000 thb
Preis Leistung ist nicht gerechtfertigt . Ansonsten ok . Mit etwas anstrengung und mehr Service wäre es um längen besser
4.6 Superior
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Quick test result, friendly helpful staff.
- No negatives that I can think of.
All Good, would use again. Airport pick up fine. Food ok for quarantine food, they even gave me extra which saved me ordering a grab. They got me things from 7-11 too. First thing the next morning I had my negative test result.
1.3 Deluxe River View with Balcony
ポジティブネガ
- health hazard
- inedible food
the room was a health hazard with broken flooring and cigarettes/buds left in the balcony. This is a SHA approved hotel, so did not meet the standard. Part of the package included 3 meals - but food was inedible (food was rotten, and meat left out in the heat which caused a terrible smell). All of this made it difficult with a 8 year old child.
3.0 Deluxe River View with Balcony
ポジティブネガ
- Staff communication
- No fresh towels
- No room cleaning
Hotel was good, but ... as we stayed there 3 nights, they did not clean the room every day and no fresh towels. We had to ask ourselves.
3.6 Superior
ポジティブネガ
Room ok - exept for sewage smell. When I left hotel the test result could not apply in the Morchang app - and still haven’t
3.7 Superior
ポジティブネガ
Transfer from airport OK.Hotel reception
Very kind and cooperative.The hotel has
a lift.I would recommend
4.6 Deluxe River View with Balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Everything well organised from the picking up at the airport to the PCR test to checking out.
- Nothing negative, all good
Everything went well despite the worries about stories you hear about scamming. The hotel was good, staff were more than helpful. The whole process was well organised. Thanks to all the staff.
2.9 Deluxe River View with Balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Friendly Staff
- Balcony view was great
- Large Bathroom
- Great air conditioning
- Could stay in the same room with my wife
- Little to no covid precautions
- Left us to mingle in the lobby with others waiting for test
- No food choice, and the food wasn't great.
- Didn't receive lunch at all
- Booked for 7 day quarantine and was kicked out on day two after a negative test.
- Took over two weeks to get a refund for the week I paid for.
- Communication was bad. Ignored my emails and line messages.
We arrived in Thailand right as the quarantine rules were changing so we planned on still needed to quarantine for 7 days. Since we are vaccinated and tested negative on day 1 they all of a sudden treated us as Test-and-go and told us to leave the hotel. Seeing as the ASQ booking is very expensive compared to a regular hotel we left with the promise of a refund for our remaining days. They also didn't provide us a second test for the week or make us register in MorChana or anything.
It took two weeks to receive the refund, after they ghosted me.
It is one of the cheaper ASQ hotels, and you get what you pay for. I was sad that my experience didn't reflect the previous excellent reviews I read about this hotel.
4.3 Deluxe River View with Balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Lovely staff. Very helpful and responsive. Easy check in and check out. Good location for a quick getaway south of Bangkok once you are free to go. Very professional testing and results procedure.
- Food was awful. But that's not uncommon in ASQ and tolerable for one night.
It would be helpful if staff explained everything at check-in. E.g. what time is test, how to choose the menu, etc. But it all worked out in the end.
3.7 Deluxe River View with Balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Good wifi,
- fast check in,
- welcoming staff
- food Great
- Little bit hard bed for me
- No minibar with Juices or coke fanta etc when check in
Overall its ok, for 1 day test and go, but for more days ,hmmmm i would thinking about another bigger room ,but its not bad i will not say that
4.1 Deluxe River View with Balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- This was one of the only hotels that had an option for the test and go when we needed to book. They were very helpful and gave us all the documents we needed even before other hotels could organize themselves.
- This part of the city smells bad due to it being old and on the river. The room smell is very strong like the street.
We only stayed six hours, so it was ok. Otherwise the smell would have driven us crazy. They were very helpful most of the time, but at one point when I ordered grab, there was nobody at the desk to bring it to me so it just sat there until I went to get it myself. Not sure if I was allowed or not, but my drink was melting. The room is too small to stay for a long period of time.
4.7 Deluxe River View with Balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Easy airport pickup
- Good transport vehicle
- Good location
- A safe and well operated establishment
- Reasonable rates
- Enjoyable food daily
- Room facilities very good
- All room requirements were met
- Efficient and friendly staff
- On site nurse and Covid testing room
- Quick results service after test
- Balcony allows fresh air
- Room view is interesting and varied
- Wifi is most efficient
- Room service for any extra goods or supplies is efficient
- Meals are adequate for the stay
- Menu is varied
- Efficient check out
- Cannot offer any negatives seeing hotel offers such good value.
My wife and I were required to spend 7 days in a quarantine hotel. We are pleased we chose C.V. it provided great value and our stay was more than bearable considering the regulations.
5.0 Superior
ポジティブ
- Great thai cook !!!
- You can choose your menu !
- Hôtel is brand new (2021)
- Room very clean & confortable
- Balcony in front of river +++
- They take good care
Amazing experience. Especially because you can choose the food and the chef is so good 🌟🌟🌟… they also have vegan and fish alternatives. 👍 everyday food miracle ;)
I enjoyed looking at the fishes in the river from the balcony, the view is nice.
I recommend this place to all my friend and will come back next time.
4.3 Deluxe River View with Balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Bright, airy room
- Balcony
- WiFi
- Huge comfy bed
- Separate chair and table
- Unlimited water
- Treadmill hire
- Lots of sockets
- Outside deliveries allowed
- 2 portions of fresh fruit daily
- Quiet
I had a comfortable stay and the time whizzed by. It was great to stand out on the balcony and watch the world go by.
The room is like the pictures. It's not huge but it feels spacious and airy as it's bright, The Wi-Fi is very good and I used the hdmi cable supplied to stream. I also attached a USB cable to the TV. There are some English and other European channels channels... news, films. I hired a treadmill and used it everyday. This was great. Food was mostly good, some meals very good and all edible. Portion sizes are not big except for rice dishes...you get lots of rice! There are always thai and western options. The fresh fruit twice daily was nice plus a cookie or cake with lunch. The hotel staff placed an order at 7/11 for me for snacks and I was able to order in from Gourmet Market and Family Mart using grab /food panda apps myself. The bathroom is nice and the shower was hot and powerful. You have 3 pcr tests and this is the only time that you leave your room. Quarantine isn't fun for anyone but if I had to do it again I would definitely stay here. The staff are friendly and helpful.
3.9 Deluxe River View with Balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 大きな窓と小さなバルコニーへのスライド式ガラスドアなので、アクセスが簡単で、かなり広い視野が得られました。
- 良いサイズのバスタブ。
- 看護師は、温度チェックとテストについての指示を明確にします。
- 安定した高速インターネット。
- 食品の配達は一貫して時間通りでした。
- セブンイレブンからの注文は簡単で迅速でした。
- お湯がたっぷり。
- リクエストに応じて、ヨガマットとダンベルをお届けします。
- リクエストに応じて新鮮な寝具またはタオルのみを入手し、彼らは大丈夫と言った後、さらにリクエストが行われるまで何も起こりませんでした。
- 「リバービュー」は実際には汚染されたクロンです。
- バルコニーは快適に座れるほど広くはありませんが、外に立っていてよかったです。
- 提供されたボディソープとシャンプーはひどいものでした、あなた自身を持ってきてください。
検疫にはすべて問題ありませんでした。家具を少し並べ替えることで、運動するのに十分な床面積を確保することができました。彼らはスポンジ、食器用石鹸、洗濯洗剤を提供してくれました。プラスチックをあまり使わずに食料や水を提供できる方法があればいいのにと思いますが、状況がこれを引き起こす困難さを理解しています。バンコクで検疫する必要がある場合は、友人や家族にこのホテルをお勧めします。
4.3 Superior
ポジティブ
小さなホテルの部屋に15泊するのは長い時間ですが、2人の場合はカサビマヤがお値打ちです。野生生物（魚、オオトカゲ、鳥など）がよく見えるので、運河に面したバルコニー付きの部屋を用意することをお勧めします。
タイ料理はかなり美味しく、外国料理も大丈夫ですが、追加料金でメニューを注文することもでき、とても美味しいと思いました。
3.9 Deluxe River View with Balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 食べ物（事前にメニューを選べて良かったです。
- 見る
- バルコニー
- 交流
- 外出するチャンスはありません
- クリーニングなし
- 小さな部屋
滞在中は一度も外出できませんでしたが、バルコニーが大きな違いを生みました！食べ物は良かったです！
4.7 Deluxe River View with Balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 非常に行き届いたサービス
- 部屋は広々として快適でした
- 14日は長すぎます
- ワクチン接種、4回のテスト、なぜ16日なのか理解するのは難しいですか？
ホテルとスタッフはとても良かった。ただし、16日はほとんど耐えられないので、訪問者は7日または10日に短縮されるまで待つことをお勧めします。おそらく、政府関係者は自分たちで16日間試してみるべきでしょう。
4.8 Deluxe River View with Balcony
ポジティブ
- 電子メールとメッセンジャーを介した非常に迅速で良好な応答。
- 食べ物は美味しくて十分以上でした。
- バルコニーは私の滞在をずっと楽にしてくれました。
バルコニーから川が見えた。バルコニーは東向きなので、一日中バルコニーにいても大丈夫です。
5.0 Deluxe River View with Balcony
ポジティブ
ネガ
- バルコニー付きの清潔で静かなホテル（もちろん、これを注文して支払う必要があります）。私は毎朝コンチネンタルブレックファーストを注文し、ランチとディナーにタイ料理とIMOを注文しましたが、料理は素晴らしかったです。
- 非常に限られた英語のテレビの選択ですが、彼らの超高速インターネットがそれを補ってくれたので、私はオンラインで好きなものを見ることができました。私の上のAホールはハトに餌をやる（ホテルのせいではなく、人々にそうしないように告げるプラカードさえ持っている）。食品の配達からの多くの廃棄物（プラスチック）に気付くでしょう。それは非常に速く積み重なっていきます。私は木を抱きしめる人ではありませんが、10日間に発生したプラスチック廃棄物の量はがっかりしました。
私は2021年5月5日にそれらを入手し、10日間の検疫を行うだけで済みました。私が12時間後に到着したとしたら、4日で13,000バーツ（私の10日間の請求額は35Kバーツ）でした。彼らのセブンイレブンの方針は素晴らしいです-彼らはあなたが注文したものに10％しかタックしません-他の場所は旅行ごとに固定料金（〜バーツ100）をするのでこれは素晴らしいです。前にも言ったように、タイ料理は素晴らしいです。ランチとディナーが楽しみになりました。持参するもの-金属製の食器（飛行機に乗るまで忘れていた-エバー航空のセットにニックを入れた-小さいが、ホテルが提供するプラスチックのフォークとスプーンよりもはるかにうまく機能した-プラスチックのナイフを与えなかった）。ドアの外に到着すると、食べ物はおそらく冷たくなりますが、電子レンジを使用するとその問題が修正されます。大きなバスタブはプラスでした。 ASQは必須ですが、慣れるのは奇妙です。到着時に、あなたはあなたのバッグがあなたの部屋に運ばれている間だけ看護師と話します。看護師の後、それはあなたの部屋までです。ロビーには誰もいません。私はCOVID検査のために2回だけ部屋を出て、最終日10日に出ました。