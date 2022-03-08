BANGKOK TEST & GO

タンゴバイブラントリビングホテル - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.7

3050レビューによる評価
更新日 March 8, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Tango Vibrant Living Hotel is no longer operating as an ASQ.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

プラトゥナムの有名な卸売市場の近くに位置するこれらのサービス付きアパートメントは、ラチャプラソンとサイアムのショッピング地区にも徒歩圏内です。歩いてすぐのところに、中央ビジネス地区や多くの飲食店やナイトクラブがあるスクンビットに簡単にアクセスできるスカイトレインのチットロム駅があります。タンゴバイブラントリビングホテルのインテリアは、その名のとおり明るく陽気で、モダンな設備が整っています。セーフティボックス、レストラン、駐車場を利用できます。空港送迎、ベビーシッターサービス、コンシェルジュもあります。絶好のロケーションと設備により、タンゴバイブラントリビングホテルは天使の街を訪れる際の理想的な生活空間となっています。

アメニティ/機能

  • 高速Wi-Fi
  • TrueVisionパッケージを備えた43インチのスマートテレビ
  • 部屋の無料の個別温度計
  • 部屋の掃除サービス
  • 選択したメニューから1日3食
  • 全体に無料のボトル入り飲料水
  • 空港ピックアップサービス
  • 2つのCOVID-19テスト
  • 看護師の監督下で1日2回の温度と健康の監視
  • 24時間待機看護サービス
  • 追加料金で利用可能なランドリーデバイス
  • 交通費および/または医師との相談費用は含まれていません
  • ペット、アルコール、喫煙は禁止されています
SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
タンゴバイブラントリビングホテルゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す タンゴバイブラントリビングホテル
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

11 Soi Ratchaprarop 8, มักกะสัน Ratchathewi, Bangkok 10400

パートナーホテル

ロハスレジデンススクンビット
8
との評価
3407 レビュー
から ฿-1
レガシーホテル
7.4
との評価
597 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
との評価
100 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

インドラリージェントホテル
7.2
との評価
1145 レビュー
から ฿-1
バンコクパレスホテル
6.8
との評価
1940 レビュー
から ฿-1
VELA Dhi GLOW Pratunam
8.6
との評価
13219 レビュー
から ฿-1
センターポイントプラトゥーナム
8.4
との評価
1111 レビュー
から ฿-1
シーズンズサイアムホテル
7.4
との評価
30 レビュー
から ฿-1
スコソルホテルバンコク
8.7
との評価
728 レビュー
から ฿-1
モーベンピックBDMSウェルネスリゾート
8.8
との評価
92 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU