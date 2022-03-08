Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Tango Vibrant Living Hotel is no longer operating as an ASQ.
We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.
View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.
プラトゥナムの有名な卸売市場の近くに位置するこれらのサービス付きアパートメントは、ラチャプラソンとサイアムのショッピング地区にも徒歩圏内です。歩いてすぐのところに、中央ビジネス地区や多くの飲食店やナイトクラブがあるスクンビットに簡単にアクセスできるスカイトレインのチットロム駅があります。タンゴバイブラントリビングホテルのインテリアは、その名のとおり明るく陽気で、モダンな設備が整っています。セーフティボックス、レストラン、駐車場を利用できます。空港送迎、ベビーシッターサービス、コンシェルジュもあります。絶好のロケーションと設備により、タンゴバイブラントリビングホテルは天使の街を訪れる際の理想的な生活空間となっています。