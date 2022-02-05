BANGKOK TEST & GO

バンコクパレスホテル - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
6.8

1940レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
11 レビュー
合計AQホテルの部屋 300 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Petcharavej Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 非常に高い需要 right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にバンコクパレスホテル 直接連絡し、 バンコクパレスホテルが直接支払いを回収します。

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
優れました 28
฿22,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿11,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バスタブ
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
56
฿35,800 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バスタブ
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • リビングルーム

バンコクパレスホテルは、手頃な宿泊施設を探している大規模なグループを対象としており、人気のある観光客、ショッピング、エンターテイメントの目的地に便利な場所を提供しています。ここでの滞在は、この地域がかなり住宅地であるというゲストの体験に、より地元の味を提供します。つまり、本格的な食事の選択肢がたくさんあります。宿泊施設には屋外スイミングプール、フィットネスセンターがあります。一人で外出する必要のある親のために、ベビーシッターサービスを手配することができます。バンコクパレスホテルを予約するには、安全なオンライン予約フォームに日付を入力してください。

スコア
3.8/5
とても良い
に基づく 11 レビュー
評価
優れた
5
とても良い
2
平均
3
貧しい
0
ひどい
1
バンコクパレスホテルゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す バンコクパレスホテル
すべてのレビューを見る

🇩🇪Lumdoun Koester

でレビュー 05/02/2022
に到着しました 10/01/2022
3.3 Superior
ポジティブ     
  • ห้องพักดีสะอาด กว้าง
ネガ
  • ฝักบัวห้องน้ำแตกกระจายเวลาเปิดน้ำอาบ เปียกไปทั้งห้อง (ช่วยแก้ใขดัวย)

ดิฉันดีใจที่ได้เข้าพัก โรงแรมบางกอกพาเลส เดินทางครั้งต่อไปต้องกลับมาพักอีกแน่นอน

🇸🇬Estelle Ng

でレビュー 17/01/2022
に到着しました 01/01/2022
4.8 Superior
ポジティブ     
  • The entire process from the airport pick-up to the PCR tests and quarantine to the eventual release was smooth. Food could be ordered via room service.
ネガ
  • I wished the hotel could inform us promptly when our PCR results will be released. I also wished that the hotel could inform us whether or not we were allowed to leave our rooms. Hot tea was not hot when served.

Overall, it was a pleasant and comfortable stay. I recommend travellers with a low budget to come to Bangkok Palace Hotel for ASQ.

🇮🇳Sanjay Lakra

でレビュー 07/01/2022
に到着しました 22/12/2021
4.3 Superior
ポジティブ     
  • Comfortable room
ネガ
  • Wifi slow

It’s good hotel with comfortable room and I did enjoy there my test and go package. I would like to recommend the Bangkok palace hotel.

🇲🇲Wannasiri VANASARI

でレビュー 08/11/2021
に到着しました 30/10/2021
4.7 Superior
ポジティブ     
  • stay satisfied
ネガ
  • non

Hello AQ/ASQ Team,

My feedback.

I was booking Bangkok Palace Hotel for Alternative Quatantine 7 days on 23rd Oct. But, infortunately that day was cancelled because Yangon Airport check in counter confused my COE name. Therefore, Bangkok Palace Hotel kindly changed me the date on 30th Oct instead of 23 Oct.

For its kind, i am very thankful to Bangkok Palace Hotel. And also i was very convnience during i stay 7 days altermative quarantine. They are careful to me for body health, mental wealth and medical care test. I reported body temprature 2 time per day and tested me 2 time RCT during 7 days. Everything was good for me. I was interesting to stay in Bangkok Palace Hotel.

To AQ/ASQ Website team, I was happy when i find your Website because i find many hotels collectively in only one website. Your expression in website is very clear and beautifull. I am very thankful to the website team. I hope other people will find your beautiful website. When i stayed, i was very happy.

This Website is very beautiful. https://asq.in.th/ I choose this Hotel. https://asq.in.th/asq-thailand-hotels/bangkok-palace-hotel I love this website and i love Bangkok Palace Hotel.

Wish you all to be free from all sufferings.

With regards, Ven. Wannasiri(VANASARI)

🇸🇬Thomas Yeap Chee Kaet

でレビュー 22/10/2021
に到着しました 06/10/2021
3.7 Superior
ポジティブ     
  • Nil
ネガ
  • Nil

Hotel staffs very friendly and attentive. The medical staffs was professional and friendly performing the swab test.

🇲🇲Nan Aye Kham Oo

でレビュー 15/10/2021
に到着しました 29/09/2021
5.0 Superior

I like all the services they provided during I stayed. I would like to recommend the hotel as the place convenience for the guest.

🇹🇭Dr.Savanit Boonyasuwat

でレビュー 06/10/2021
に到着しました 22/09/2021
5.0 Superior
ポジティブ     
  • อาหารดี ห้องสะอาด
ネガ
  • อาหารซ้ำ

โดยรวมราคา และคุณภาพเหมาะสม บริการดี วิวดี ไม่อึดอัด ห้องใหญ่ เจ้าหน้าที่ on call ดีมาก พร้อมให้บริการ มีอัธยาศัยดี

🇷🇴Ioan Paul Daniliuc

でレビュー 10/09/2021
に到着しました 03/09/2021
1.0 Superior
ポジティブ     
  • Some employees here were friendly
ネガ
  • No water for 2 days, poor food quality and poor cleanliness

The window barely opens. The surfaces in the room are never disinfected, had to do my own cleaning. Due to much dust, this is a bad environment to quarantine. And the lack of sunlight and fresh air are detrimental to health. I feel unhealthy since i checked in. I was in perfect health but due to many PCR tests, i have runny nose and soar throat. I came in healthy and leaving ill from this hotel. The food from outside friends was delivered only at 12 and 19 and they would check it so much that i never had a hot soup or meal in general during my stay here. I appreciate some stuff was friendly, but we need to work on the rules so this is extended quarantine would not feel like jail.

🇿🇦Coert Pieter Camm

でレビュー 08/09/2021
に到着しました 02/09/2021
4.5 Deluxe
ポジティブ     
  • 1) Food was good
  • 2) Staff is friendly and helpful
  • 3) Rooms are clean and need
ネガ
  • 1) only a loud to stay in room, not even go out for
  • one hour

Im pleased with my choice as a asq hotel. Everything was good, staff was friendly and helpful. Nurses was also very helpful, and good English skills

🇮🇩Junaidi

でレビュー 27/08/2021
に到着しました 18/08/2021
3.3 Superior
ポジティブ     
  • Good arrangement for arrival
  • room clean and well prepared
  • staffs are very polite
ネガ
  • there are people smoking in the room
  • not good in arranging vegetarian meal
  • few staffs not speak english well causing misunderstanding

Thank you very much for taking effort to arrange the accomodations, generally speaking it is pretty good and well prepared

🇹🇭No

でレビュー 18/08/2021
に到着しました 02/08/2021
2.8 Superior
ポジティブ     
  • Every meals were tasty, on time, and loads.
ネガ
  • Noisy from the express way

The hotel should provide the better wifi connected. I excepted with the services compare with the reasonable price.

住所/地図

1091 /336 New Petchburi Road, Makkasan, Rachthavee Bangkok , Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

パートナーホテル

