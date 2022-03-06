SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Studio Jardin 28m²
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
Caractéristiques
- Balcon
- Chambre communicante
- Internet - Wifi
- Espace de travail
Suite Jardin 1 Chambre 54m²
฿12,999 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,999 - 1 Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
Caractéristiques
- Balcon
- Baignoire
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Le salon
- Espace de travail
Libérez-vous des normes de la vie quotidienne et découvrez une oasis de jungle vibrante au SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach. Perché dans les contreforts surplombant la plage de Patong, notre complexe hôtelier de luxe reconnecte les clients avec les grands espaces grâce à ses vues parfaites sur la baie de Patong et la jungle environnante.
Prenez un bain de soleil au bord de la piscine, parcourez la liste des cocktails au bar de la piscine SPLASH ou offrez-vous une aventure culinaire dans la salle à manger. Et pour ces nuits que vous souhaitez ne jamais finir, rendez-vous au MOJJO Rooftop Bar pour regarder le soleil se coucher, puis restez pour une soirée inoubliable à la belle étoile.
Quand vient le temps d'un R&R bien mérité, nos chambres sont équipées de tout ce dont vous avez besoin pour recharger vos batteries.
Et si vous parvenez à vous arracher, alors SKYVIEW Resort est à quelques minutes des meilleurs bars et restaurants de Patong.
Nous sommes impatients de vous accueillir au SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Bay où le ciel est la limite !
But
5.0/5
Excellent
Basé sur 3 Commentaires
Si vous étiez un client de SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach
, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong BeachVOIR TOUS LES AVIS
5.0 Garden Studio
Positifs
Négatifs
- The staff is very helpful and the hotel services are very good. Breakfast contains different types of food and delicious.😊😊
- I didn't find any negatives
I recommend to book here, because all the services are excellent 😊
The room has everything you need, the hotel also has an outdoor pool with a gym.
5.0 Garden Studio
Positifs
- The Skyview ticks all the boxes , everything was excellent and the staff are superb
Highly recommended hotel great rooms with extremely comfortable beds , great breakfast choice and high quality with great coffee and overall great facility's , gym swimming pool etc
5.0 One-bedroom Mountain Suite
PositifsNégatifs
- PLUS PLUS ON THE BILLS PLEASE JUST SHOW ME THE ACTUAL PRICE
Great service and great help from the staff as my booking had to be changed from 14 days to 7 days. can not fault them!
