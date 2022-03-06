PHUKET TEST & GO

SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
10
note avec
3 avis
Mis à jour le March 22, 2022
SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Image 0
SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Image 1
SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Image 2
SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Image 3
SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Image 4
SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Image 5
+27 Photos
RÉPONSE RAPIDE
3 COMMENTAIRES

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 2 Adults
Studio Jardin 28
฿10,999 - 7 Day Sandbox
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Chambre communicante
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults
Suite Jardin 1 Chambre 54
฿12,999 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,999 - 1 Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Le salon
  • Espace de travail

Libérez-vous des normes de la vie quotidienne et découvrez une oasis de jungle vibrante au SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach. Perché dans les contreforts surplombant la plage de Patong, notre complexe hôtelier de luxe reconnecte les clients avec les grands espaces grâce à ses vues parfaites sur la baie de Patong et la jungle environnante.

Prenez un bain de soleil au bord de la piscine, parcourez la liste des cocktails au bar de la piscine SPLASH ou offrez-vous une aventure culinaire dans la salle à manger. Et pour ces nuits que vous souhaitez ne jamais finir, rendez-vous au MOJJO Rooftop Bar pour regarder le soleil se coucher, puis restez pour une soirée inoubliable à la belle étoile.

Quand vient le temps d'un R&R bien mérité, nos chambres sont équipées de tout ce dont vous avez besoin pour recharger vos batteries.

Et si vous parvenez à vous arracher, alors SKYVIEW Resort est à quelques minutes des meilleurs bars et restaurants de Patong.

Nous sommes impatients de vous accueillir au SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Bay où le ciel est la limite !

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
5.0/5
Excellent
Basé sur 3 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
3
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

🇩🇰David

Révisé le 06/03/2022
Arrivé le 26/02/2022
5.0 Garden Studio
Positifs
  • The staff is very helpful and the hotel services are very good. Breakfast contains different types of food and delicious.😊😊
Négatifs
  • I didn't find any negatives

I recommend to book here, because all the services are excellent 😊 The room has everything you need, the hotel also has an outdoor pool with a gym.

🇬🇧Gary Taylor

Révisé le 03/03/2022
Arrivé le 25/01/2022
5.0 Garden Studio
Positifs
  • The Skyview ticks all the boxes , everything was excellent and the staff are superb

Highly recommended hotel great rooms with extremely comfortable beds , great breakfast choice and high quality with great coffee and overall great facility's , gym swimming pool etc

🇬🇧Nick Durham

Révisé le 15/10/2021
Arrivé le 01/10/2021
5.0 One-bedroom Mountain Suite
Positifs
  • STAFF ROOM POOL SERVICE
Négatifs
  • PLUS PLUS ON THE BILLS PLEASE JUST SHOW ME THE ACTUAL PRICE

Great service and great help from the staff as my booking had to be changed from 14 days to 7 days. can not fault them!

Adresse / Carte

9/19 Soi Pisitkoranee Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Hôtels partenaires

Hôtel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
note avec
2576 Commentaires
De ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
note avec
131 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Ashlee Hub à Patong
7.8
note avec
1287 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach
8.4
note avec
886 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
note avec
1 Commentaires
De ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
note avec
2617 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
note avec
1522 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Le Frutta Boutique Hôtel
8.4
note avec
670 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Prince Edouard Apartments & Resort
7.9
note avec
57 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Oakwood Journeyhub Phuket
7.7
note avec
221 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Ramada par Wyndham Phuket Deevana Patong
8.4
note avec
658 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Deevana Patong Resort & Spa
8
note avec
2519 Commentaires
De ฿-1
ETK Patong
7.6
note avec
89 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Jardin Autrichien - Village de Tai Pan
8.7
note avec
29 Commentaires
De ฿-1
BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment
8.8
note avec
421 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU