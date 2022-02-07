Hôtel Clover Patong Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Pièces
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Family Room Test & GO 26m²
฿15,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, -1 Infants
Superior Balcony Room (Test & Go) 26m²
฿8,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿2,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
Maximum de 1 Adult
Extra Test & GO SHA+ 28m²
฿7,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿3,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Balcon
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Cafetière
- Chambre communicante
- Fitness autorisé
- Câble HDMI
- Internet - Wifi
- Installations extérieures
- Piscine
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
Chambre de Luxe Jacuzzi 35m²
฿14,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿5,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
L'hôtel Clover Patong Phuket, un hôtel 4 étoiles au design contemporain associé à une chaleureuse hospitalité thaïlandaise et au plus haut niveau de service et de qualité, Fidèle à sa philosophie de " Simplicité dans le luxe " Situé au cœur de Phuket, l'hôtel Clover Patong Phuket est à une minute à pied de la populaire plage de Patong, à cinq (5) minutes à pied de Jungceylon et Central, les plus grands centres commerciaux de l'île et de Bangla Road, un quartier de fête amusant. La vieille ville de Phuket est à vingt (20) minutes en voiture de l'hôtel. Il faut environ 45 minutes en voiture/taxi de l'aéroport international/domestique de Phuket à l'hôtel
But
4.7/5
Excellent
Basé sur 13 Commentaires
4.8 Deluxe Family Room Test & GO
Positifs Négatifs
- Breakfast could be better,
A very well situated hotel just a short walk to the beach and Bangla Road. Just far enough away not to be noisy. I would stay again. And the staff are really helpful.
3.8 Deluxe Family Room Test & GO
Positifs
Négatifs
- Reception team helpfulness
- Hotel staff in general
- Conveniently close to both beach and Patong facilities
- PCR testing was within walking distance
- Small room and little working area
- Balconies at rear side of hotel look into similar balconies of another hotel and so lack any privacy
- Breakfast understaffed and options frequently ran out
Hotel Clover was a reasonable option for a Sandbox week but the rooms throughout the hotel are small and on one side of the hotel lack any privacy. The staff however were attentive, helpful and were a good example of Thai smiles.
4.4 Superior Balcony Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- All around superior service, location, pool, food and room.
- Refrigerator not cold enough and could use a microwave in room.
Definitely would recommend anybody to stay, middle around budget price range. Excellent breakfast package for the price.( Best Deal) Street restaurant prices higher than Hotel Clover. Excellent location half a block from beach.
5.0 Superior - Room Only
Positifs
Négatifs
- Friendly staff
- Good breakfast buffet
- Comfortable room
- Well designed facility and rooms
- Great pool
- Good AC
- Plenty of hot water
Very comfortable hotel. The rooms are very well designed with good bathrooms/showers, nice sized balcony. The breakfast buffet is well stocked, has good variety and changing menu. The location is easy access to the beach, main activities but off the main street so quiet. Pool really has great view. Highly recommend for the price.
5.0 Superior - Half Board Deal
Positifs
Négatifs
- Cleanliness
- Comfortable bed
- Food
- Staff
- Service
- Location
Everything we received is excellent from start to finish, cleanliness, comfortable bed, breakfast, lunch, dinner, service, location especially staffs, all very polite and helpful. I have already recommended this hotel to everyone and we'll be back.
3.8 Superior Balcony Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Wifi perfect. Nice and clean hotell
A stay in Patong ver good but the city almost closed. A bit booring so stayed hotel room most of the time.
4.5 Superior - Room Only
Positifs
Négatifs
- La chambre (équipements, salle de bain, climatisation, des prise USB partout)
- Le choix au petit déjeuner
- Le restaurant
- Les 2 bars (en bas et sur le toit)
- La piscine (toute la longueur du toit)
- Les 3 ascenseurs (pas d’attente)
- Le WIFI excellent quelque soit la zone dans l’hôtel
- Le personnel +++ (disponible, serviable, souriant, accessible avec pleins de bons conseils)👏👍👌
- On ne voudrait pas que ça s’arrête 😞
Que dire après deux semaines passées dans cet hôtel.
Une première chose et non des moindres, aucune surprise par rapport aux photos fournies. Habitué à de nombreux séjours en Thaïlande, ce n’est malheureusement pas toujours le cas (on se demande se que vérifie les centrales de réservations, souvent les photos ont 20 ans). Bref, au CLOVER, pas de surprise : Piscine, salle de sport, salle de restauration tout est parfait, et détail important, la climatisation dans la chambre est efficace sans vous donner l’impression d’être toujours dans l’avion (on n’est pas sous les réacteurs).
Franchement, malgré la réputation des Français à être râleur, ici je ne vois pas de côté négatif. Un personnel hyper sympas, disponible, attentionné : tout est franchement parfait 👍 👏👏👏
Je recommande les yeux fermés!
5.0 Superior Balcony Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Clean
- Good bedding and sheets
- Nice shower products
- Good fitness room, pool and terrasse space.
Easy stay at Clover Patong, staff are really friend from front reception to cleaner and kitchen, all nice, polite, smiley. I fill they’re happy to see some tourists being back qnd being active. Nice place to stay for Patong beach access close by.
4.7 Deluxe Jacuzzi Room
Positifs Négatifs
- They could improve the gym
Overall it was good. The hotel is very clean and the jacuzzi room is very nice. I think they could improve the food.
5.0 Superior Balcony Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Great friendly and helpful staff
- Walking distance to Patong Beach
- Good breakfast buffet
- Good food and drinks at the restaurant and rooftop bar
- Fitness Center
- Amazing rooftop pool with a great view
- Safe, Secure, and Quiet
I am currently halfway through my 14 days stay at the hotel and I am very pleased with my experience. The staff is very friendly and can help you with anything you need. There is an information desk set up exclusively for various activities all around Phuket that is staffed during the day and you can book any of these through the hotel. The rooms are spacious and quite clean. The food at the restaurant is quite good and the room service is excelent. It is also quite nice to relax by the rooftop pool and bar, have a drink, and enjoy the weather and sunset. I Will definitely book with Hotel Clover Patong Phuket when visiting the island.
4.9 Superior Balcony Room
Positifs
- Super Hotel, kann ich nur empfehlen!
Sehr zentrale Lage, Strand gut zu erreichen, reichhaltiges Frühstück Buffet und sehr schöne Restaurants in der Nähe.
5.0 Superior Balcony Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Gestion flexible de l'hôtel
- Personnel amical
- Chambres propres
- Bon petit déjeuner buffet
Nous avons dû reporter l'arrivée d'une semaine car COE a tout payé.La gestion flexible de l'hôtel était une excellente solution. L'accueil à l'aéroport s'est également très bien passé.
Nous réserverons certainement ici après Sandbox.
4.8 Superior - Room Only
Positifs
Négatifs
- Près de la plage
- calmer
- super personnel
- super petit déjeuner buffet
- salle d'entrainement
- bassin
- super personnel d'entretien
- super personnel de la réception
- coffre-fort sécurisé
- pas autorisé à amener un ami/invité dans la chambre
J'ai été agréablement surpris de voir à quel point j'ai aimé l'hôtel Clover avec la proximité de la plage, un personnel formidable, un excellent buffet de petit-déjeuner, une salle de sport et une piscine ! J'ai été complètement pris en charge par le personnel.