普吉岛芭东海滩天景度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
一卧室花园套房 54m²
฿12,999 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,999 - 1 Day Test & Go
在普吉岛芭东海滩 SKYVIEW 度假村，摆脱日常生活的束缚，探索一片生机勃勃的丛林绿洲。我们的豪华精品度假村坐落在俯瞰芭东海滩的山脚下，通过巴东湾和周围丛林的完美景观，让客人与户外活动重新联系起来。
在池畔沐浴阳光，在池畔 SPLASH 池畔酒吧享用鸡尾酒，或在餐厅尽情享受美食之旅。对于那些您希望永远不会结束的夜晚，请前往 MOJJO 屋顶酒吧观看日落，然后在星空下度过一个难忘的夜晚。
当需要进行一些当之无愧的 R&R 时，我们的房间配备了您充电所需的一切。
如果您想放松一下，那么 SKYVIEW 度假村距离芭东最好的酒吧和餐厅仅几分钟路程。
我们期待着欢迎您来到天空无限的普吉岛芭东湾 SKYVIEW 度假村！
如果您是普吉岛芭东海滩天景度假村
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 普吉岛芭东海滩天景度假村查看所有评论
5.0 Garden Studio
正数
负面的
- The staff is very helpful and the hotel services are very good. Breakfast contains different types of food and delicious.😊😊
- I didn't find any negatives
I recommend to book here, because all the services are excellent 😊
The room has everything you need, the hotel also has an outdoor pool with a gym.
5.0 Garden Studio
正数
- The Skyview ticks all the boxes , everything was excellent and the staff are superb
Highly recommended hotel great rooms with extremely comfortable beds , great breakfast choice and high quality with great coffee and overall great facility's , gym swimming pool etc
5.0 One-bedroom Mountain Suite
正数负面的
- PLUS PLUS ON THE BILLS PLEASE JUST SHOW ME THE ACTUAL PRICE
Great service and great help from the staff as my booking had to be changed from 14 days to 7 days. can not fault them!