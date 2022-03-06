PHUKET TEST & GO

SKYVIEWリゾートプーケットパトンビーチ - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
10

3レビューによる評価
更新日 March 22, 2022
SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Image 0
SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Image 1
SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Image 2
SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Image 3
SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Image 4
SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Image 5
+27 写真
迅速な対応
3 レビュー

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 2 Adults
ガーデンスタジオ 28
฿10,999 - 7 Day Sandbox
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • バルコニー
  • コネクティングルーム
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults
1ベッドルームガーデンスイート 54
฿12,999 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,999 - 1 Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バスタブ
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • リビングルーム
  • 作業スペース

日常生活の常識から解放され、スカイビューリゾートプーケットパトンビーチで活気に満ちたジャングルのオアシスを発見してください。パトンビーチを見下ろす丘陵地帯に位置する高級ブティックリゾートは、パトン湾と周辺のジャングルの美しい景色を眺めながら、素晴らしいアウトドアとお客様をつなぎます。

プールサイドで日光浴を楽しんだり、スイムアップSPLASHプールバーでカクテルリストを楽しんだり、ダイニングルームで料理の冒険を楽しんだりできます。そして、あなたが決して終わらないことを望むそれらの夜のために、太陽が沈むのを見るためにMOJJOルーフトップバーを訪問し、そして星空の下で忘れられない夜のために滞在してください。

当然のR＆Rの時期になると、私たちの部屋にはバッテリーの充電に必要なものがすべて揃っています。

そして、あなたがなんとか自分を引き裂くことができれば、スカイビューリゾートはパトンの最高のバーやレストランからわずか数分です。

空が限界のスカイビューリゾートプーケットパトンベイへのご来店を心よりお待ちしております！

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
5.0/5
優れた
に基づく 3 レビュー
評価
優れた
3
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
SKYVIEWリゾートプーケットパトンビーチゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す SKYVIEWリゾートプーケットパトンビーチ
すべてのレビューを見る

🇩🇰David

でレビュー 06/03/2022
に到着しました 26/02/2022
5.0 Garden Studio
ポジティブ
  • The staff is very helpful and the hotel services are very good. Breakfast contains different types of food and delicious.😊😊
ネガ
  • I didn't find any negatives

I recommend to book here, because all the services are excellent 😊 The room has everything you need, the hotel also has an outdoor pool with a gym.

🇬🇧Gary Taylor

でレビュー 03/03/2022
に到着しました 25/01/2022
5.0 Garden Studio
ポジティブ
  • The Skyview ticks all the boxes , everything was excellent and the staff are superb

Highly recommended hotel great rooms with extremely comfortable beds , great breakfast choice and high quality with great coffee and overall great facility's , gym swimming pool etc

🇬🇧Nick Durham

でレビュー 15/10/2021
に到着しました 01/10/2021
5.0 One-bedroom Mountain Suite
ポジティブ
  • STAFF ROOM POOL SERVICE
ネガ
  • PLUS PLUS ON THE BILLS PLEASE JUST SHOW ME THE ACTUAL PRICE

Great service and great help from the staff as my booking had to be changed from 14 days to 7 days. can not fault them!

住所/地図

9/19 Soi Pisitkoranee Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

パートナーホテル

ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット
8.8
との評価
2576 レビュー
から ฿-1
アシュリーハブホテルパトン
7.8
との評価
1287 レビュー
から ฿-1
ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル
8.4
との評価
886 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
アウトリガーラグーナプーケット
8.8
との評価
2617 レビュー
から ฿-1
プルマンプーケットパンワビーチリゾート
8.5
との評価
1522 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

フルッタブティックホテル
8.4
との評価
670 レビュー
から ฿-1
プリンスエドワードアパートメンツ＆リゾート
7.9
との評価
57 レビュー
から ฿-1
オークウッドホテルジャーニーハブプーケット
7.7
との評価
221 レビュー
から ฿-1
ウィンダムプーケットディーバナパトンのラマダ
8.4
との評価
658 レビュー
から ฿-1
ディーヴァナパトンリゾート＆スパ
8
との評価
2519 レビュー
から ฿-1
ETK Patong
7.6
との評価
89 レビュー
から ฿-1
オーストリアンガーデン-タイパンビレッジ
8.7
との評価
29 レビュー
から ฿-1
BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment
8.8
との評価
421 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU