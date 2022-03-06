SKYVIEWリゾートプーケットパトンビーチ - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
ガーデンスタジオ 28m²
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- バルコニー
- コネクティングルーム
- インターネット-Wifi
- 作業スペース
1ベッドルームガーデンスイート 54m²
฿12,999 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,999 - 1 Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- バルコニー
- バスタブ
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- リビングルーム
- 作業スペース
日常生活の常識から解放され、スカイビューリゾートプーケットパトンビーチで活気に満ちたジャングルのオアシスを発見してください。パトンビーチを見下ろす丘陵地帯に位置する高級ブティックリゾートは、パトン湾と周辺のジャングルの美しい景色を眺めながら、素晴らしいアウトドアとお客様をつなぎます。
プールサイドで日光浴を楽しんだり、スイムアップSPLASHプールバーでカクテルリストを楽しんだり、ダイニングルームで料理の冒険を楽しんだりできます。そして、あなたが決して終わらないことを望むそれらの夜のために、太陽が沈むのを見るためにMOJJOルーフトップバーを訪問し、そして星空の下で忘れられない夜のために滞在してください。
当然のR＆Rの時期になると、私たちの部屋にはバッテリーの充電に必要なものがすべて揃っています。
そして、あなたがなんとか自分を引き裂くことができれば、スカイビューリゾートはパトンの最高のバーやレストランからわずか数分です。
空が限界のスカイビューリゾートプーケットパトンベイへのご来店を心よりお待ちしております！
SKYVIEWリゾートプーケットパトンビーチ
5.0 Garden Studio
ポジティブ
ネガ
- The staff is very helpful and the hotel services are very good. Breakfast contains different types of food and delicious.😊😊
- I didn't find any negatives
I recommend to book here, because all the services are excellent 😊
The room has everything you need, the hotel also has an outdoor pool with a gym.
5.0 Garden Studio
ポジティブ
- The Skyview ticks all the boxes , everything was excellent and the staff are superb
Highly recommended hotel great rooms with extremely comfortable beds , great breakfast choice and high quality with great coffee and overall great facility's , gym swimming pool etc
5.0 One-bedroom Mountain Suite
ポジティブネガ
- PLUS PLUS ON THE BILLS PLEASE JUST SHOW ME THE ACTUAL PRICE
Great service and great help from the staff as my booking had to be changed from 14 days to 7 days. can not fault them!