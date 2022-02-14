PHUKET TEST & GO

Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.6
note avec
1 avis
Mis à jour le February 14, 2022
REFUND POLICY
100% DÉPÔT

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao de manière prioritaire, et Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Hotel Refund Policy
  • Travelers must stays at the hotel for 7 nights
  • This package included airport transfer upon arrival
  • This package excluded RT-PCR Test
  • Travelers are required to undergo 2 RT - PCR Tests.
  • All rates are prepaid and non - refundable (flexible cancellation and refundable if Thailand pass is not approved)
  • All rates are subject to government regulations changes without prior notice
  • This offer is valid for bookings made directly through www.aq.in.th only

Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao is a 7-storey, 177-room newly built contemporary hotel that offers the perfect balance between nature and urban living. The hotel is located walking distance of Bang Tao pristine beaches and is minutes away from popular tourist attractions such as the popular Laguna Phuket Resort Complex and Boat Avenue. Phuket International Airport is just a short 30-minute drive from the hotel.

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • 2 Rooftop Pools
  • Pool Bar
  • Fitness Center
  • Garden & Grille Bar
  • The Shop
  • Outdoor Terrace
  • Free Parking
  • Free wifi in all areas
  • Free Shuttle Service to Bang Tao Beach
Si vous étiez un client de Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
Hotel Offer Brochure

Adresse / Carte

111 Soi-Cherngtalay, Bang Thao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

 
