Blue Beach Grand Resort & Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.2
note avec
1 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa - Image 0
Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa - Image 1
Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa - Image 2
Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa - Image 3
Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa - Image 4
Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa - Image 5
Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 1 Adult
Test&Go : Mountain View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer) 40
฿18,600 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,300 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Fitness autorisé
  • Câble HDMI
  • Options alimentaires halal
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Four micro onde
  • Installations extérieures
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Piscine
  • Repas végétariens
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 4 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Test&Go : Mountain View : 2 pax (PCR + Transfer) 40
฿21,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Fitness autorisé
  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Couples non mariés
  • Installations extérieures
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Piscine
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 1 Adult
Test&Go : Sea View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer) 45
฿28,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Baignoire
  • Fitness autorisé
  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Four micro onde
  • Couples non mariés
  • Installations extérieures
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Piscine
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 4 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Test&Go : Sea View : 2 pax (PCR + Transfer) 45
฿28,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Baignoire
  • Fitness autorisé
  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Four micro onde
  • Couples non mariés
  • Installations extérieures
  • Petit dépôt
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Piscine
  • Repas végétariens
  • Espace de travail

Situé à Rawai Beach, à 3,7 km du musée des coquillages de Phuket, le Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa propose un restaurant, un parking privé gratuit, une piscine extérieure et un bar. Doté d'une connexion Wi-Fi gratuite, cet hôtel 5 étoiles dispose d'un jardin et d'une terrasse. L'hébergement propose une réception ouverte 24h/24, un service d'étage et un bureau de change pour les clients.

Les chambres sont équipées de la climatisation, d'une télévision par câble à écran plat, d'un réfrigérateur, d'une bouilloire, d'une douche, d'un sèche-cheveux et d'un bureau. À l'hôtel, chaque chambre est équipée d'une armoire et d'une salle de bains privative.

Le point de vue du moulin à vent se trouve à 7 km des hébergements, tandis que le cap Promthep est à 8 km. L'aéroport le plus proche est l'aéroport international de Phuket, à 34 km du Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa.

But
4.2/5
Très bien
Basé sur 8 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
6
Très bien
0
Moyenne
1
Pauvres
1
Terrible
0
🇩🇪Karla K

Révisé le 06/02/2022
Arrivé le 07/01/2022
4.8 Test&Go : Mountain View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer)
Positifs     
  • Delicious food
  • Beautiful view
  • Attentive staff
  • Good location
Négatifs
  • Need taxi or car rental

Recommended resort in Chalong/Rawai area Good location Delicious food! During my quarantine for airport PCR, I had ordered Thai food served in plastic box (Covid measure). Nice service.

🇺🇸Dale K

Révisé le 06/02/2022
Arrivé le 07/01/2022
4.8 Test&Go : Mountain View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer)
Positifs     
  • Helpful staff
  • Clean room
  • Good breakfast
  • Big pool
Négatifs
  • Need motorbike

I had a great 7 nights Sandbox here. Staff helped to get Thailand Pass in time. Really appreciate!! Beautiful beach with high and low tide everyday.

🇫🇷Greg M.

Révisé le 06/02/2022
Arrivé le 15/01/2022
5.0 Test&Go : Mountain View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer)
Positifs     
  • Helpful staff
  • Comfortable room
  • Good breakfast

Great place for my Sandbox! Staff helped me thru Thailand Pass, made my last minute application went well.

🇩🇰Henning Birk Larsen

Révisé le 04/02/2022
Arrivé le 27/01/2022
2.1 Test&Go : Sea View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer)
Positifs     
  • Comfortable bed
  • Accurate pick up at airport
Négatifs
  • Complete lack of service
  • Food was not freshly cooked, but came under plastic wrapping

Never has the name “Grand” been so misleading. The temperature scanner at entrance only worked the first two days. The reception was often left unmanned, and staff spoke little or no English. The lifts were out of order 3 of the 7 days I was there. Their accounts were not kept updated, and I was stopped on leaving hotel (after checking out) and asked to pay 1800 baht service charge for Thai Pass, despite having paid this in advance of my arrival. I had to go and find proof of receipt by the hotel before they realized their mistake, and it delayed my departure and was an embarrassment by bringing my integrity into question. I will never stay there again.

🇩🇪Michael Maximilian Schneider

Révisé le 02/11/2021
Arrivé le 25/10/2021
4.7 FLASH SALE : Eco Room (until 30 Nov)

Everything was good, nothing to complain about. You can book this hotel without any doubts. I didn’t try the food, there are restaurants nearby.

🇫🇷Francoi B.

Révisé le 17/09/2021
Arrivé le 09/09/2021
4.5 Deluxe Mountain View (Room Only)
Positifs     
  • Beachfront
  • beautiful view from room balcony
  • spacious room and wide corridor
  • sparking clean room
  • Friendly staff
  • Many car park
  • 5 mins to Makro & supermarket by car
Négatifs
  • Beach has a bit mud
  • About 1 hr from airport

Convenient place for Sandbox and my long stay Calm place for relaxing with beautiful garden Friendly staff helped me scan Mor Chana and checked temperature everyday Highly recommended if you're looking for a place near Rawai and not far from Phuket Town.

🇺🇸Patrick R

Révisé le 17/09/2021
Arrivé le 30/08/2021
5.0 Deluxe Mountain View (Room Only)
Positifs     
  • Cosy and peaceful place between Chalong Circle and Rawai
  • Beautiful sunrise from the balcony
  • Attentive and helpful staff
  • Big pool and garden
Négatifs
  • 7-11 is 10 mins away
  • Beach has high-low tide, a bit hard to swim

Cosy and comfy place to stay. The staff helped to arrange a small trip on long-tailed boat to islands in front of the resort. Will be back again! Thank you.

🇫🇷Dr Pierre Brunswick

Révisé le 13/09/2021
Arrivé le 04/09/2021
2.8 Deluxe Sea View (Room Only)
Positifs     
  • Very nice people listening to your needs, they accepted to put every morning someone for us at the reception at 7AM as I leave everyday at that time for my jogging.
  • They fixed fast few issues in the room and they apologized by offering a nice bottle of wine.
  • Very good room cleaning despite a bit old style.
  • Very well located with superb view.
Négatifs
  • no temperature control I thought this was mandatory.
  • Corridors a bit noisy if strong win, that woke me up few time.

Despite this hotel looks old and not very well maintenance, people running it are making your stay very comfortable and are really doing their best to accommodate your requirements. The location is very convenient and easy access with lot of parking space. The price ration is absolutely competitive. Will be better if they had a coffee machine or a pot of coffee at the reception for early people, all the rest was enjoyable.

Adresse / Carte

16/12 Soi Ruamchai 2, Rawai Subdistrict, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

