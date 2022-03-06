SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Tuin Studio 28m²
Kenmerken
- Balkon
- Aansluitende Kamer
- Internet - wifi
- Werkruimte
Tuinsuite met 1 Slaapkamer 54m²
฿12,999 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,999 - 1 Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Balkon
- Bad
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Woonkamer
- Werkruimte
Breek los van de normen van het dagelijks leven en ontdek een levendige jungle-oase bij SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach. Ons luxe boetiekresort, gelegen in de uitlopers met uitzicht op Patong Beach, brengt gasten opnieuw in contact met het buitenleven dankzij het perfecte uitzicht op Patong Bay en de omliggende jungle.
Geniet van de zon aan het zwembad, werk je een weg door de cocktailkaart bij de swim-up SPLASH Pool Bar, of geniet van een culinair avontuur in de Dining Room. En voor die avonden waarvan je wenst dat ze nooit eindigen, bezoek MOJJO Rooftop Bar om de zon onder te zien gaan, en blijf dan voor een onvergetelijke avond onder de sterrenhemel.
Als het tijd is voor wat welverdiende ontspanning, zijn onze kamers uitgerust met alles wat u nodig heeft om uw batterijen op te laden.
En als het je lukt om jezelf los te rukken, dan is SKYVIEW Resort slechts een paar minuten verwijderd van de beste bars en restaurants van Patong.
We kijken ernaar uit u te verwelkomen in SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Bay, waar de lucht de limiet is!
Score
5.0/5
Uitstekend
Gebaseerd op 3 beoordelingen
Als u te gast was bij SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach
, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
5.0 Garden Studio
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- The staff is very helpful and the hotel services are very good. Breakfast contains different types of food and delicious.😊😊
- I didn't find any negatives
I recommend to book here, because all the services are excellent 😊
The room has everything you need, the hotel also has an outdoor pool with a gym.
5.0 Garden Studio
Pluspunten
- The Skyview ticks all the boxes , everything was excellent and the staff are superb
Highly recommended hotel great rooms with extremely comfortable beds , great breakfast choice and high quality with great coffee and overall great facility's , gym swimming pool etc
5.0 One-bedroom Mountain Suite
PluspuntenMinpunten
- PLUS PLUS ON THE BILLS PLEASE JUST SHOW ME THE ACTUAL PRICE
Great service and great help from the staff as my booking had to be changed from 14 days to 7 days. can not fault them!
