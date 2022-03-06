SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach

Phuket
10
waardering met
3 reviews
March 22, 2022
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 2 Adults
Tuin Studio 28
฿10,999 - 7 Day Sandbox
  • Balkon
  • Aansluitende Kamer
  • Internet - wifi
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 2 Adults
Tuinsuite met 1 Slaapkamer 54
฿12,999 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,999 - 1 Day Test & Go
  • Balkon
  • Bad
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Woonkamer
  • Werkruimte

Breek los van de normen van het dagelijks leven en ontdek een levendige jungle-oase bij SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach. Ons luxe boetiekresort, gelegen in de uitlopers met uitzicht op Patong Beach, brengt gasten opnieuw in contact met het buitenleven dankzij het perfecte uitzicht op Patong Bay en de omliggende jungle.

Geniet van de zon aan het zwembad, werk je een weg door de cocktailkaart bij de swim-up SPLASH Pool Bar, of geniet van een culinair avontuur in de Dining Room. En voor die avonden waarvan je wenst dat ze nooit eindigen, bezoek MOJJO Rooftop Bar om de zon onder te zien gaan, en blijf dan voor een onvergetelijke avond onder de sterrenhemel.

Als het tijd is voor wat welverdiende ontspanning, zijn onze kamers uitgerust met alles wat u nodig heeft om uw batterijen op te laden.

En als het je lukt om jezelf los te rukken, dan is SKYVIEW Resort slechts een paar minuten verwijderd van de beste bars en restaurants van Patong.

We kijken ernaar uit u te verwelkomen in SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Bay, waar de lucht de limiet is!

🇩🇰David

Beoordeeld op 06/03/2022
Aangekomen 26/02/2022
5.0 Garden Studio
Pluspunten
  • The staff is very helpful and the hotel services are very good. Breakfast contains different types of food and delicious.😊😊
Minpunten
  • I didn't find any negatives

I recommend to book here, because all the services are excellent 😊 The room has everything you need, the hotel also has an outdoor pool with a gym.

🇬🇧Gary Taylor

Beoordeeld op 03/03/2022
Aangekomen 25/01/2022
5.0 Garden Studio
Pluspunten
  • The Skyview ticks all the boxes , everything was excellent and the staff are superb

Highly recommended hotel great rooms with extremely comfortable beds , great breakfast choice and high quality with great coffee and overall great facility's , gym swimming pool etc

🇬🇧Nick Durham

Beoordeeld op 15/10/2021
Aangekomen 01/10/2021
5.0 One-bedroom Mountain Suite
Pluspunten
  • STAFF ROOM POOL SERVICE
Minpunten
  • PLUS PLUS ON THE BILLS PLEASE JUST SHOW ME THE ACTUAL PRICE

Great service and great help from the staff as my booking had to be changed from 14 days to 7 days. can not fault them!

9/19 Soi Pisitkoranee Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

