스카이뷰 리조트 푸켓 빠통 비치 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
1베드룸 가든 스위트 54m²
฿12,999 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,999 - 1 Day Test & Go
풍모
- 발코니
- 목욕통
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 거실
- 작업 공간
일상 생활의 규범에서 벗어나 스카이뷰 리조트 푸켓 빠통 비치에서 활기찬 정글 오아시스를 발견하십시오. 빠통 비치가 내려다보이는 산기슭에 위치한 우리의 럭셔리 부티크 리조트는 파통 베이와 주변 정글의 그림 같은 완벽한 전망을 통해 대자연과 손님을 다시 연결합니다.
수영장 옆에서 일광욕을 즐기고 스윔업 SPLASH Pool Bar에서 칵테일 목록을 살펴보거나 다이닝 룸에서 미식 모험에 빠져보세요. 그리고 끝나지 않았으면 하는 밤을 위해 MOJJO Rooftop Bar를 방문하여 해가 지는 것을 보고 별빛 아래에서 잊지 못할 저녁을 보내십시오.
가치 있는 R&R이 필요할 때, 저희 객실은 배터리를 재충전하는 데 필요한 모든 것을 갖추고 있습니다.
그리고 자신을 찢을 수 있다면 SKYVIEW Resort는 Patong 최고의 바와 레스토랑에서 불과 몇 분 거리에 있습니다.
하늘이 끝이 보이지 않는 스카이뷰 리조트 푸켓 빠통 베이에 오신 것을 진심으로 환영합니다!
5.0 Garden Studio


- The staff is very helpful and the hotel services are very good. Breakfast contains different types of food and delicious.😊😊
- I didn't find any negatives
I recommend to book here, because all the services are excellent 😊
The room has everything you need, the hotel also has an outdoor pool with a gym.
5.0 Garden Studio

- The Skyview ticks all the boxes , everything was excellent and the staff are superb
Highly recommended hotel great rooms with extremely comfortable beds , great breakfast choice and high quality with great coffee and overall great facility's , gym swimming pool etc
5.0 One-bedroom Mountain Suite

- PLUS PLUS ON THE BILLS PLEASE JUST SHOW ME THE ACTUAL PRICE
Great service and great help from the staff as my booking had to be changed from 14 days to 7 days. can not fault them!