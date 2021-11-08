Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Le Seabed Grand Hotel Phuket est un tout nouvel hôtel 5 étoiles situé au cœur de la ville de Phuket sur la magnifique île de Phuket dans la mer d'Andaman, en Thaïlande. Le design de l’hôtel met l’accent sur les liens entre Phuket et sa mer environnante…
avec tous les aspects de l'hôtel soigneusement conçus pour rappeler aux clients l'environnement aquatique.
The Seabed Grand Hotel Phuket
a le fond marin comme concept principal, avec des invités constamment rappelés au sous-marin frais et tranquille.
Commodités / caractéristiques
- 49’ Smart TV
- Bathrobe and Slippers
- Free Wi-Fi High Speed Internet
- Hair Dryer
- Refrigerator
- Non-smoking room
- Private Balcony with parking view
- Rain Shower
- Safety Deposit Box
- Tea & Coffee Making Facilities
- Telephone
- Toiletries
- USB Socket
But
4.5/5
Excellent
Basé sur 3 Commentaires
3.5 Deluxe Pool Access without breakfast (room only)
Positifs
Négatifs
- The people of the hotel were very helpful with everything. Whatever problem I had they always jumped to my aid when I asked them.
- The hotel bathroom was horrible. The door to enter was so badly placed I had to squeeze by it while tucked against the counter in order to reach the toilet.
- The shower door was also a problem. I had to warm the water before entering and the shower door opened inward so that it would splash water all over the floor if I was not very careful.
- I arrived on October 31st and the new rules for quarantine changed on November 1st. But because I arrived one day early I was under the old rules and had to abide by them when others who arrived a day later did not. I was fully vaccinated and I am at a complete loss as to why I had to stay 7 days when other who arrived a day later were free to go after 1 day.
While I understand the need for quarantine for those who had not had the shot I very much don't understand why those who did have the shots had to spend more than a day under quarantine. I took every precaution before I came to Thailand by wearing a mask whenever I was out in a public setting so I wasn't exposed to the virus. I also got both shots as soon as I could. Yet I was held hostage for 7 days while others who may not have taking as much caution as I did were let go after 1 day simple because they arrived 1 day later on the calendar.
5.0 Deluxe Pool View Room with breakfast
Positifs
Négatifs
- Piscine à ma porte
- Salle de sport pratique
- Bonne nourriture à un bon prix
- Pas de chaîne cinéma à la télé
Je suis ici depuis un peu plus d'une semaine et j'ai trouvé le personnel très serviable et extrêmement courtois. La chambre est bien nettoyée tous les jours et est très confortable avec de bons équipements, en particulier la douche à effet pluie dans la salle de bain. Si c'était à refaire, cela ne me dérangerait certainement pas de revenir ici.
5.0 Deluxe Pool Access with breakfast
Positifs
Négatifs
- Super personnel à chaque gare, accueil chaleureux, chambre propre et hôtel avec installations, nourriture délicieuse et prix digne. Super accompagnement à l'accueil je suis content d'avoir fait ce choix.
Comme dit plus haut, il n'y a rien à redire pour moi. Je suis resté près de 4 semaines depuis que voyager en Thaïlande est devenu difficile. Pas un seul jour n'avait de raison de se plaindre. Tout est très propre. Je me sentais en sécurité et bien abrité. Absolut recommande et reviendra sûrement pendant les périodes "normales". Centre commercial à moins de 10 minutes en scooter, ainsi que la vieille ville de Phuket. La plupart des plages à moins de 20 minutes, hôtel calme néanmoins situé presque au cœur de la ville. superbe piscine bien entretenue.
