PHUKET TEST & GO

Hôtel Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4
note avec
886 avis
Mis à jour le March 22, 2022
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel - Image 0
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel - Image 1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel - Image 2
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel - Image 3
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel - Image 4
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel - Image 5
+42 Photos
RÉPONSE RAPIDE
11 COMMENTAIRES

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Conçu pour les voyages d'agrément et d'affaires, le Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach est l'un des seuls complexes 4 étoiles de l'île situé directement sur la plage, avec les eaux turquoises de la mer d'Andaman à quelques pas des installations de l'hôtel. L'emplacement calme à la pointe nord de la plage de Kamala en fait un choix idéal pour une escapade relaxante, tandis qu'une myriade d'attractions et de monuments à proximité garantissent que vous ne vous ennuierez jamais - Laem Sing Cape, Phuket Fanta Sea, bars et restaurants populaires, ainsi que de nombreuses activités nautiques. Le Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach propose également de nombreux équipements pour enrichir votre séjour à Phuket. Un bar sur le toit avec une vue imprenable sur le coucher de soleil, un bar dans la piscine, la location gratuite de vélos et une salle de spa et centre de remise en forme In Balance ne sont que quelques-uns qui le distinguent des autres hôtels de la région. L'ambiance de l'hôtel se reflète dans chaque chambre avec un mini-bar, un sèche-cheveux, une télévision à écran LCD/plasma, une cafetière/bouilloire à thé et la climatisation ne sont que quelques-uns des équipements à votre disposition. Si vous recherchez un hébergement confortable et pratique à Phuket, ne cherchez pas plus loin que le Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach pour votre chez-soi.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
4.6/5
Excellent
Basé sur 11 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
6
Très bien
5
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Hôtel Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Hôtel Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

🇫🇷Le Faou

Révisé le 22/10/2021
Arrivé le 12/10/2021
5.0 Ocean Suite
Positifs
  • Excellent service and welcome
  • Good food at reasonable prices

Wonderful welcome and service. We were very well taken care of and guided when necessary. Our thanks to all the staff

🇫🇷Tim Murcier

Révisé le 12/10/2021
Arrivé le 02/10/2021
4.2 Ocean Room
Positifs
  • People were very kind and helpful
Négatifs
  • The breakfast is a disaster
  • The chair for the office in the room was way too low and I struggled to work
  • The water in the shower not warm enough
  • Rooms are small
  • no minibar

Good place, good service. But food is not that good and rooms are small. Location is very bad. But the beach is super nice

🇫🇷Patrick sauliere

Révisé le 11/10/2021
Arrivé le 02/10/2021
4.1 Ocean Room
Positifs
  • Hotel staff very good, very friendly, service great!
Négatifs
  • COE to come to Thailand very difficult, not easy to get tourism back to what it was!

Again Thailand, great, as usual ! To come to Thailand nightmare, very difficult not easy, tourist will go elsewhere !

🇬🇧Kevin Clive Gammon

Révisé le 04/10/2021
Arrivé le 25/09/2021
5.0 Superior King Room
Positifs
  • Great location and loved having my evening meal as the sun was setting.
Négatifs
  • None

As a means to return to Thailand I can not fault the whole stay. The room is of a very good standard and it kept that way during my stay.

🇩🇰J. Clausen

Révisé le 24/09/2021
Arrivé le 03/09/2021
4.4 Ocean Suite
Positifs
  • Great staff.. Service minded and friendly
  • Great location and view from hotel
Négatifs
  • Wifi speed really needs an upgrade

Two great weeks at this hotel and on Phuket. The sandbox idea works well, and can only recommend both hotel and sandbox

🇩🇪Michel mahler

Révisé le 20/09/2021
Arrivé le 12/09/2020
3.9 Ocean Room

Très bonne hôtel à conseiller pour qualité prix staff très agréable tout et très bien très bien situé

🇺🇸Harold Fred Makana Silva

Révisé le 06/09/2021
Arrivé le 15/08/2021
4.9 Superior Ocean Side
Positifs
  • Good customer service
Négatifs
  • Refund issue

Refund wasn’t submitted on transaction date 15/8/2021. Unethical and unprofessional practice upon management team.

🇭🇰Hugo Brun

Révisé le 13/08/2021
Arrivé le 01/08/2021
4.6 Superior King Room
Positifs
  • Super value for money
  • Gréât pool area and comfortable bed
  • Friendly service
Négatifs
  • Good could be improved

I loved the location, the service, the pool area and the confort of the rooms - overall a great experience

🇦🇺IAN MILLER

Révisé le 11/08/2021
Arrivé le 01/08/2021
4.2 Superior King Room
Positifs
  • Good well-sized thought out room
  • Great bedding
  • All power sockets multi-country (220~240v)
  • The room was cleaned extremely well every day.
  • Close to the beach
  • Tea/coffee/toiletries amenities in the room
  • Good solid WiFi
  • Very quiet and good air-con in room.
  • Good covid measures in place
Négatifs
  • Online communications (for booking) are below average.
  • The pool is very small.
  • Food in the restaurant is average and expensive (to be expected)
  • Hotel exterior and grounds need serious TLC, peeling paint, torn blinds, looks very tired in need of a serious makeover.

The room in the hotel is excellent, well-appointed and cleaned extremely well every day.

The hotel grounds need a serious upgrade, TLC and a serious update, not what I was expecting from the Novotel brand, with aged peeling paint, leaking roofs in the reception/waiting area when it rains and what looked like low upkeep/maintenance. My only real complaints come from obtaining the booking from overseas when under the time pressure of the COE they made mistakes that cost me time and money and almost my flight. (why can't they just have an all-inclusive package? )

To secure a car from the airport they wanted complete control of my credit card including photocopies of both sides, plus a passport copy and an authorisation. (No!) The food in the hotel was limited and expensive (expected) I suggest using the GRAB app for a better selection as the hotel is a long way from 7 Eleven (all closed) or street food. But if you put the exterior looks aside, the room is great and very comfortable with great bedding and very quiet and good room aircon!

Phuket is virtually deserted with very little open, so you will be treated to a very rare opportunity to experience the beaches that probably won't happen in a lifetime again, free of all the massive hoards of people that would have you fighting for a patch of sand to sit on.

🇨🇳WUSIXIAN

Révisé le 02/08/2021
Arrivé le 20/07/2021
5.0 Ocean Room
Positifs
  • Propre et sûr

J'aime Novetel, c'est la première fois que je vis à Phuket, j'ai un bon souvenir dans cet hôtel, chaque matin, marcher sur la plage devant l'hôtel après le petit déjeuner est vraiment une bonne chose pour moi.

🇺🇸Michael Woodley

Révisé le 02/08/2021
Arrivé le 18/07/2021
4.9 Superior King Room
Positifs
  • Tout
Négatifs
  • Rien

Merci tout était parfait, tout ce dont j'avais besoin et rien de ce que je n'ai pas fait, je reviendrais et resterais plus longtemps.

Adresse / Carte

118/16 Moo 3, Tambon Kamala, Amphur Kathu, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU