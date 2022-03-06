สกายวิว รีสอร์ท ภูเก็ต หาดป่าตอง - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
ห้อง
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
การ์เด้น สตูดิโอ 28m²
คุณสมบัติ
- ระเบียง
- ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
ห้องการ์เดนสวีทแบบหนึ่งห้องนอน 54m²
฿12,999 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,999 - 1 Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ระเบียง
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ห้องนั่งเล่น
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
หลุดพ้นจากบรรทัดฐานของชีวิตประจำวันและค้นพบโอเอซิสกลางป่าที่มีชีวิตชีวาที่ สกายวิว รีสอร์ท ภูเก็ต ป่าตอง บีช รีสอร์ทบูติกสุดหรูตั้งอยู่บริเวณเชิงเขาที่มองเห็นหาดป่าตอง เชื่อมต่อผู้เข้าพักด้วยบรรยากาศกลางแจ้งอันยอดเยี่ยมผ่านทัศนียภาพอันงดงามของอ่าวป่าตองและป่าโดยรอบ
อาบแดดริมสระน้ำ ดื่มค็อกเทลตามรายการค็อกเทลที่บาร์ริมสระ SPLASH Pool Bar หรือดื่มด่ำกับการผจญภัยด้านอาหารในห้องอาหาร และสำหรับค่ำคืนเหล่านั้นที่คุณปรารถนาจะไม่มีวันจบสิ้น ไปที่ MOJJO Rooftop Bar เพื่อชมพระอาทิตย์ตกดิน จากนั้นพักในค่ำคืนที่น่าจดจำภายใต้แสงดาว
เมื่อถึงเวลาสำหรับ R&R ที่คู่ควร ห้องของเรามีทุกสิ่งที่คุณต้องการในการชาร์จแบตเตอรี่
และหากคุณพยายามทำให้ตัวเองผิดหวัง สกายวิว รีสอร์ท ก็อยู่ห่างจากบาร์และร้านอาหารที่ดีที่สุดของป่าตองเพียงไม่กี่นาที
เราหวังว่าจะได้ต้อนรับคุณสู่ SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Bay ที่ท้องฟ้ามีขีดจำกัด!
คะแนน
5.0/5
ยอดเยี่ยม
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 3 บทวิจารณ์
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ สกายวิว รีสอร์ท ภูเก็ต หาดป่าตอง
ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ สกายวิว รีสอร์ท ภูเก็ต หาดป่าตองดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด
5.0 Garden Studio
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- The staff is very helpful and the hotel services are very good. Breakfast contains different types of food and delicious.😊😊
- I didn't find any negatives
I recommend to book here, because all the services are excellent 😊
The room has everything you need, the hotel also has an outdoor pool with a gym.
5.0 Garden Studio
แง่บวก
- The Skyview ticks all the boxes , everything was excellent and the staff are superb
Highly recommended hotel great rooms with extremely comfortable beds , great breakfast choice and high quality with great coffee and overall great facility's , gym swimming pool etc
5.0 One-bedroom Mountain Suite
แง่บวกเชิงลบ
- PLUS PLUS ON THE BILLS PLEASE JUST SHOW ME THE ACTUAL PRICE
Great service and great help from the staff as my booking had to be changed from 14 days to 7 days. can not fault them!