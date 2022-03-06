PHUKET TEST & GO

สกายวิว รีสอร์ท ภูเก็ต หาดป่าตอง - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
10
คะแนนจาก
3
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 22, 2022
SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Image 0
SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Image 1
SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Image 2
SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Image 3
SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Image 4
SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Image 5
+27 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
3 ความคิดเห็น

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 2 Adults
การ์เด้น สตูดิโอ 28
฿10,999 - 7 Day Sandbox
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults
ห้องการ์เดนสวีทแบบหนึ่งห้องนอน 54
฿12,999 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,999 - 1 Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน

หลุดพ้นจากบรรทัดฐานของชีวิตประจำวันและค้นพบโอเอซิสกลางป่าที่มีชีวิตชีวาที่ สกายวิว รีสอร์ท ภูเก็ต ป่าตอง บีช รีสอร์ทบูติกสุดหรูตั้งอยู่บริเวณเชิงเขาที่มองเห็นหาดป่าตอง เชื่อมต่อผู้เข้าพักด้วยบรรยากาศกลางแจ้งอันยอดเยี่ยมผ่านทัศนียภาพอันงดงามของอ่าวป่าตองและป่าโดยรอบ

อาบแดดริมสระน้ำ ดื่มค็อกเทลตามรายการค็อกเทลที่บาร์ริมสระ SPLASH Pool Bar หรือดื่มด่ำกับการผจญภัยด้านอาหารในห้องอาหาร และสำหรับค่ำคืนเหล่านั้นที่คุณปรารถนาจะไม่มีวันจบสิ้น ไปที่ MOJJO Rooftop Bar เพื่อชมพระอาทิตย์ตกดิน จากนั้นพักในค่ำคืนที่น่าจดจำภายใต้แสงดาว

เมื่อถึงเวลาสำหรับ R&R ที่คู่ควร ห้องของเรามีทุกสิ่งที่คุณต้องการในการชาร์จแบตเตอรี่

และหากคุณพยายามทำให้ตัวเองผิดหวัง สกายวิว รีสอร์ท ก็อยู่ห่างจากบาร์และร้านอาหารที่ดีที่สุดของป่าตองเพียงไม่กี่นาที

เราหวังว่าจะได้ต้อนรับคุณสู่ SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Bay ที่ท้องฟ้ามีขีดจำกัด!

SHOW ALL HOTELS
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
5.0/5
ยอดเยี่ยม
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 3 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
3
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ สกายวิว รีสอร์ท ภูเก็ต หาดป่าตอง ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ สกายวิว รีสอร์ท ภูเก็ต หาดป่าตอง
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

🇩🇰David

รีวิวเมื่อ 06/03/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 26/02/2022
5.0 Garden Studio
แง่บวก
  • The staff is very helpful and the hotel services are very good. Breakfast contains different types of food and delicious.😊😊
เชิงลบ
  • I didn't find any negatives

I recommend to book here, because all the services are excellent 😊 The room has everything you need, the hotel also has an outdoor pool with a gym.

🇬🇧Gary Taylor

รีวิวเมื่อ 03/03/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 25/01/2022
5.0 Garden Studio
แง่บวก
  • The Skyview ticks all the boxes , everything was excellent and the staff are superb

Highly recommended hotel great rooms with extremely comfortable beds , great breakfast choice and high quality with great coffee and overall great facility's , gym swimming pool etc

🇬🇧Nick Durham

รีวิวเมื่อ 15/10/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 01/10/2021
5.0 One-bedroom Mountain Suite
แง่บวก
  • STAFF ROOM POOL SERVICE
เชิงลบ
  • PLUS PLUS ON THE BILLS PLEASE JUST SHOW ME THE ACTUAL PRICE

Great service and great help from the staff as my booking had to be changed from 14 days to 7 days. can not fault them!

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

9/19 Soi Pisitkoranee Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

โฮเทล โคลเวอร์ ป่าตอง ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2576 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ดับเบิ้ลทรี บาย ฮิลตัน ภูเก็ต บ้านไทย รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
131 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมแอชลี ฮับ ป่าตอง
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1287 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมโนโวเทล ภูเก็ต กมลา บีช
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
886 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
สาย ลากูน่า ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2617 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
พูลแมน ภูเก็ต พันวา บีช รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1522 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

The Frutta Boutique Hotel
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
670 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
พรินซ์ เอดูอาร์ อพาร์ตเมนต์ แอนด์ รีสอร์ท
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
57 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket
7.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
221 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
รามาดา บาย วินด์แฮม ภูเก็ต ดีวาน่า ป่าตอง
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
658 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ดีวาน่า ป่าตอง รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา
8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2519 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ETK Patong
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
89 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
สวนออสเตรีย - หมู่บ้านไทปัน
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
29 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
421 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU