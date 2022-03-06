SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Gartenstudio 28m²
Eigenschaften
- Balkon
- Verbindungsraum
- Internet - Wifi
- Arbeitsbereich
Gartensuite mit 1 Schlafzimmer 54m²
฿12,999 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,999 - 1 Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften
- Balkon
- Badewanne
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Wohnzimmer
- Arbeitsbereich
Befreien Sie sich von den Normen des Alltags und entdecken Sie eine pulsierende Dschungeloase im SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach. Unser luxuriöses Boutique-Resort liegt in den Ausläufern mit Blick auf Patong Beach und verbindet seine Gäste durch seinen malerischen Blick auf die Bucht von Patong und den umliegenden Dschungel wieder mit der freien Natur.
Genießen Sie die Sonne am Pool, arbeiten Sie sich durch die Cocktailkarte in der Swim-up-Poolbar SPLASH oder gönnen Sie sich ein kulinarisches Abenteuer im Speisesaal. Und für Nächte, von denen Sie sich wünschen, dass sie nie enden würden, besuchen Sie die MOJJO Rooftop Bar, um den Sonnenuntergang zu beobachten, und verbringen Sie dann einen unvergesslichen Abend unter den Sternen.
Wenn es Zeit für wohlverdiente Erholung und Erholung ist, sind unsere Zimmer mit allem ausgestattet, was Sie brauchen, um Ihre Batterien wieder aufzuladen.
Und wenn Sie es schaffen, sich loszureißen, dann ist das SKYVIEW Resort nur wenige Minuten von Patongs besten Bars und Restaurants entfernt.
Wir freuen uns, Sie im SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Bay begrüßen zu dürfen, wo der Himmel keine Grenzen setzt!
Ergebnis
5.0/5
Ausgezeichnet
Beyogen auf 3 Bewertungen
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
5.0 Garden Studio
Positiv
Negative
- The staff is very helpful and the hotel services are very good. Breakfast contains different types of food and delicious.😊😊
- I didn't find any negatives
I recommend to book here, because all the services are excellent 😊
The room has everything you need, the hotel also has an outdoor pool with a gym.
5.0 Garden Studio
Positiv
- The Skyview ticks all the boxes , everything was excellent and the staff are superb
Highly recommended hotel great rooms with extremely comfortable beds , great breakfast choice and high quality with great coffee and overall great facility's , gym swimming pool etc
5.0 One-bedroom Mountain Suite
PositivNegative
- PLUS PLUS ON THE BILLS PLEASE JUST SHOW ME THE ACTUAL PRICE
Great service and great help from the staff as my booking had to be changed from 14 days to 7 days. can not fault them!
