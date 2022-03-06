PHUKET TEST & GO

SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
10
rating with
3 reviews
Updated on March 22, 2022
SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Image 0
SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Image 1
SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Image 2
SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Image 3
SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Image 4
SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Image 5
+27 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
3 REVIEWS

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults
Garden Studio 28
฿10,999 - 7 Day Sandbox
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Connecting Room
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults
One-bedroom Garden Suite 54
฿12,999 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,999 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Work Space

Break free from the norms of everyday life and uncover a vibrant jungle oasis at SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach. Perched in the foothills overlooking Patong Beach, our luxury boutique resort reconnects guests with the great outdoors through its picture-perfect views of Patong Bay and the surrounding jungle.

Soak up the sun poolside, work your way through the cocktail list at the swim-up SPLASH Pool Bar, or indulge in a culinary adventure in the Dining Room. And for those nights you wish would never end, visit MOJJO Rooftop Bar to watch the sun go down, then stay for an unforgettable evening under the stars.

When it comes time for some well deserved R&R, our rooms are kitted out with everything you need to recharge your batteries.

And if you manage to tear yourself away then SKYVIEW Resort is just a few minutes from Patong’s best bars and restaurants.

We look forward to welcoming you to SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Bay where the sky is the limit!

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
5.0/5
Excellent
Based on 3 reviews
Rating
Excellent
3
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇩🇰David

Reviewed on 06/03/2022
Arrived on 26/02/2022
5.0 Garden Studio
Positives
  • The staff is very helpful and the hotel services are very good. Breakfast contains different types of food and delicious.😊😊
Negatives
  • I didn't find any negatives

I recommend to book here, because all the services are excellent 😊 The room has everything you need, the hotel also has an outdoor pool with a gym.

🇬🇧Gary Taylor

Reviewed on 03/03/2022
Arrived on 25/01/2022
5.0 Garden Studio
Positives
  • The Skyview ticks all the boxes , everything was excellent and the staff are superb

Highly recommended hotel great rooms with extremely comfortable beds , great breakfast choice and high quality with great coffee and overall great facility's , gym swimming pool etc

🇬🇧Nick Durham

Reviewed on 15/10/2021
Arrived on 01/10/2021
5.0 One-bedroom Mountain Suite
Positives
  • STAFF ROOM POOL SERVICE
Negatives
  • PLUS PLUS ON THE BILLS PLEASE JUST SHOW ME THE ACTUAL PRICE

Great service and great help from the staff as my booking had to be changed from 14 days to 7 days. can not fault them!

Address / Map

9/19 Soi Pisitkoranee Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Partner Hotels

Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

The Frutta Boutique Hotel
8.4
rating with
670 reviews
From ฿-1
Prince Edouard Apartments & Resort
7.9
rating with
57 reviews
From ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket
7.7
rating with
221 reviews
From ฿-1
Ramada by Wyndham Phuket Deevana Patong
8.4
rating with
658 reviews
From ฿-1
Deevana Patong Resort & Spa
8
rating with
2519 reviews
From ฿-1
ETK Patong
7.6
rating with
89 reviews
From ฿-1
Austrian Garden - Tai Pan Village
8.7
rating with
29 reviews
From ฿-1
BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment
8.8
rating with
421 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU