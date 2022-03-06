SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Garden Studio 28m²
Features
- Balcony
- Connecting Room
- Internet - Wifi
- Work Space
One-bedroom Garden Suite 54m²
฿12,999 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,999 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony
- Bathtub
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Living Room
- Work Space
Break free from the norms of everyday life and uncover a vibrant jungle oasis at SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach. Perched in the foothills overlooking Patong Beach, our luxury boutique resort reconnects guests with the great outdoors through its picture-perfect views of Patong Bay and the surrounding jungle.
Soak up the sun poolside, work your way through the cocktail list at the swim-up SPLASH Pool Bar, or indulge in a culinary adventure in the Dining Room. And for those nights you wish would never end, visit MOJJO Rooftop Bar to watch the sun go down, then stay for an unforgettable evening under the stars.
When it comes time for some well deserved R&R, our rooms are kitted out with everything you need to recharge your batteries.
And if you manage to tear yourself away then SKYVIEW Resort is just a few minutes from Patong’s best bars and restaurants.
We look forward to welcoming you to SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Bay where the sky is the limit!
Score
5.0/5
Excellent
Based on 3 reviews
If you were a guest at SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
5.0 Garden Studio
Positives
Negatives
- The staff is very helpful and the hotel services are very good. Breakfast contains different types of food and delicious.😊😊
- I didn't find any negatives
I recommend to book here, because all the services are excellent 😊
The room has everything you need, the hotel also has an outdoor pool with a gym.
5.0 Garden Studio
Positives
- The Skyview ticks all the boxes , everything was excellent and the staff are superb
Highly recommended hotel great rooms with extremely comfortable beds , great breakfast choice and high quality with great coffee and overall great facility's , gym swimming pool etc
5.0 One-bedroom Mountain Suite
PositivesNegatives
- PLUS PLUS ON THE BILLS PLEASE JUST SHOW ME THE ACTUAL PRICE
Great service and great help from the staff as my booking had to be changed from 14 days to 7 days. can not fault them!