SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum of 2 Adults Garden Studio 28 m² ฿10,999 - 7 Day Sandbox REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Connecting Room

Internet - Wifi

Work Space Maximum of 2 Adults One-bedroom Garden Suite 54 m² ฿12,999 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿5,999 - 1 Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Bathtub

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Work Space

Break free from the norms of everyday life and uncover a vibrant jungle oasis at SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Beach. Perched in the foothills overlooking Patong Beach, our luxury boutique resort reconnects guests with the great outdoors through its picture-perfect views of Patong Bay and the surrounding jungle. Soak up the sun poolside, work your way through the cocktail list at the swim-up SPLASH Pool Bar, or indulge in a culinary adventure in the Dining Room. And for those nights you wish would never end, visit MOJJO Rooftop Bar to watch the sun go down, then stay for an unforgettable evening under the stars. When it comes time for some well deserved R&R, our rooms are kitted out with everything you need to recharge your batteries. And if you manage to tear yourself away then SKYVIEW Resort is just a few minutes from Patong’s best bars and restaurants. We look forward to welcoming you to SKYVIEW Resort Phuket Patong Bay where the sky is the limit!

