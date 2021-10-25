Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Notre hôtel est idéalement situé dans la ville la plus animée de Phuket, la plage de Patong. Si vous recherchez une ambiance nocturne, Ashlee Hub est un centre de divertissement. Il y a Patong Otop Shopping Paradise où se trouve un marché local vendant des souvenirs et des bar-bières locales autour de nous. Faire des pas à seulement 300 mètres vous mènera au sable blanc et doux sans fin et à l'eau scintillante de la plage. Que vous puissiez profiter d'un bain de soleil sur la piscine sur le toit avec les services du bar de la piscine en fin d'après-midi ou continuer à vous détendre avec notre sky lounge et prendre un rafraîchissement. Une vue incroyable sur le coucher de soleil est toujours disponible ici. Et si vous vous sentez énergique et que vous voulez rester en forme, allez simplement vous entraîner dans votre condition physique.
4.2/5
Très bien
Basé sur 6 Commentaires
Si vous étiez un client de Hôtel Ashlee Hub à Patong
, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS
3.8 Deluxe Double or Twin
Positifs
- Great pool for morning swims
Hotel good, just wish the town was more open with more guests. Looking forward to when the town returns to "normal".
4.0 Deluxe Double or Twin
Positifs
Négatifs
- Good location
- Friendly, helpful staff
- Large room and balcony
- Wifi was inconsistent in my room
- Bathroom is a bit dated
Overall I was very happy with my stay at Ashlee Hub in Patong for my Phuket Sandbox alternative quarantine. The hotel is not brand new and perfect, but for the price I feel it offers great value. The location is nice on the middle road in Patong, the rooms, bathrooms, and balconies are spacious, and the staff were very helpful and friendly. The rooms are a bit dated but still nice. The bathroom showed its age more; the shower was tricky to align properly and needs a new shower head, the sink had no handle so you had to guess where on, off, hot, and cold were, and the mirror was not behind the sink (off to the side) which made shaving awkward. The bed was a bit firm but had a soft topper on it. Breakfast was served from 9:00-10:30am, and everyone is given a plate with 2 eggs, 2 small chicken hotdogs, and 3 small slices of some processed deli meat, and there was a buffet area with white bread and a toasting machine, butter and jam, ketchup, watermelon slices or bananas, coffee (nescafe), tea, orange juice (very sweet, more like soda), and some days there were bottles of water and milk was available upon request. The wifi in my room was inconsistent so I ended up just using a hotspot on my phone for my laptop. Luckily, mobile internet is very cheap and fast in Thailand.
4.0 Deluxe Double or Twin
Positifs
Négatifs
- Very straight forward and efficient
The hotel is very well located for many things. The staff are very helpful and friendly. I would stay here again.
4.1 Deluxe Double or Twin
PositifsNégatifs
- Hotel is Good. Breakfast included is poor.
Many one-way roads in Patong. Police is over active and tries everything to fine you. Food at beach side is fat and more expensive than one street inside. Only few shops are open, and they close early.
4.8 Deluxe Double or Twin
Positifs
Négatifs
- Accueil, reactivite et gentillaisse de tout le personnel.
- Je ne vois pas personellement
Tout le personel fais preuve d'une extreme gentillaisse a comencer par son Responsable M. Paul qui est de tous les instants avenant reactif et trouvant touttes les solutions a sa portée. Merci pour ce sejour simple tranquile et familial à l'egard d'un client sans exigeances extremes.
4.4 Deluxe Double or Twin
PositifsNégatifs
Un très bon hôtel à un prix économique personnel amical qui aide en cas de besoin. Le gestionnaire a fourni des informations et des documents à temps et a fourni une bonne direction en cas de besoin. NOUS REVIENDRONS à coup sûr