Situé dans le charmant quartier de Patong, le Patong Bay Hill Resort & Spa bénéficie d'une position dominante dans la vie nocturne, les plages et le centre commercial de Phuket. À seulement 2 km du centre-ville, l'emplacement stratégique de l'hôtel permet aux clients de rejoindre rapidement et facilement de nombreux points d'intérêt locaux. Grâce à son emplacement idéal, l'hôtel offre un accès facile aux destinations incontournables de la ville. Profitez d'une profusion de services et d'équipements hors pair dans cet hôtel de Phuket. Une sélection d'équipements de première classe tels que WiFi gratuit dans toutes les chambres, sécurité 24h/24, ménage quotidien, service postal, service de taxi, peuvent être appréciés à l'hôtel. Découvrez des installations de haute qualité pendant votre séjour ici. Certaines chambres sont équipées d'une télévision à écran LCD/plasma, d'un portant, d'un verre de bienvenue gratuit, de draps, d'un miroir, pour vous aider à vous ressourcer après une longue journée. L'hôtel propose de merveilleuses installations de loisirs telles que piscine extérieure, jardin, pour rendre votre séjour vraiment inoubliable. Quel que soit le but de votre visite, Patong Bay Hill Resort & Spa est un excellent choix pour votre séjour à Phuket.

Commodités / caractéristiques Taille de la chambre 60 m².

Wifi gratuit

Coffre-fort

Four micro onde

Service de chambre

