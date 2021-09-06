PHUKET TEST & GO

Phuket
8.1
note avec
410 avis
Mis à jour le February 14, 2022
Situé dans le charmant quartier de Patong, le Patong Bay Hill Resort & Spa bénéficie d'une position dominante dans la vie nocturne, les plages et le centre commercial de Phuket. À seulement 2 km du centre-ville, l'emplacement stratégique de l'hôtel permet aux clients de rejoindre rapidement et facilement de nombreux points d'intérêt locaux. Grâce à son emplacement idéal, l'hôtel offre un accès facile aux destinations incontournables de la ville. Profitez d'une profusion de services et d'équipements hors pair dans cet hôtel de Phuket. Une sélection d'équipements de première classe tels que WiFi gratuit dans toutes les chambres, sécurité 24h/24, ménage quotidien, service postal, service de taxi, peuvent être appréciés à l'hôtel. Découvrez des installations de haute qualité pendant votre séjour ici. Certaines chambres sont équipées d'une télévision à écran LCD/plasma, d'un portant, d'un verre de bienvenue gratuit, de draps, d'un miroir, pour vous aider à vous ressourcer après une longue journée. L'hôtel propose de merveilleuses installations de loisirs telles que piscine extérieure, jardin, pour rendre votre séjour vraiment inoubliable. Quel que soit le but de votre visite, Patong Bay Hill Resort & Spa est un excellent choix pour votre séjour à Phuket.

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • Taille de la chambre 60 m².
  • Wifi gratuit
  • Coffre-fort
  • Four micro onde
  • Service de chambre
But
4.8/5
Excellent
Basé sur 1 revoir
Notation
Excellent
1
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
🇳🇱Ingelise Bier

Révisé le 06/09/2021
Arrivé le 21/08/2021
4.8 One Bedroom Suite Pool View
Positifs     
  • Pool: big and clean
  • Bed: good matras and nice Aircon
  • Massage shower and good toilet
  • Buffet breakfast has a lot of choice
  • Beautiful views
  • Best outside porch
  • International News and Movie Channels
  • Fast Internet
  • Excellent cleaning every day
  • Friendly service from staff
  • Coffee/tea cooker
  • Fruits as welcome
  • Really big room: 60m2
  • Curtains: the room is really dark and you don't hear a sound, very good for sleeping
  • Many electricity outlets for work stations
  • Close to many shops, even a Big C and many small restaurants also open in walking distance.
  • They offer to bring you anywhere in Patong area and pick you up from.
  • They stock up the fridge for you.
Négatifs
  • Not many hangers in the closet (we had 5)
  • Room service was good, but the food is not very tasty and there was not much choice (then again: you can order from Grab or Food panda)
  • Would be great to have some option to cook, as there is a stove and oven. But it says you are not allowed. Else a toaster would be great.
  • The testing and every day checking in for temperature and with the App is rather silly and your best chance for getting Convid19 (but the hotel can not help this, this is more something for the government)
  • When you order from Grab or Food panda, you need to pick this up at the gate, they can not deliver to the room. Roomservice can do this for you, but it will cost you an extra 50 Thai Baht.

We loved this hotel, because of the great staff, lovely buffet breakfast and our 35m pool! We also loved our view from our large veranda and spend every morning and evening there. It is a very quiet and peaceful place and the luxury of having enough space for working and your own swimming pool can not be measured in words money. We were pleasantly surpride with the well priced packages for 14 days, this is why we decided to stay there for 14 days. We can recommend this hotel to anyone and will definitely be back one day!

Adresse / Carte

79 Hasib Pee Road,, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

