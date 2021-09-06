Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. Das Hotel erhält 12 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Patong Bay Hill Resort , und Patong Bay Hill Resort wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Patong Bay Hill Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX .



We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Das Patong Bay Hill Resort & Spa liegt in der schönen Gegend von Patong und genießt eine dominierende Position im Nachtleben, den Stränden und dem Einkaufsviertel von Phuket. Nur 2 km vom Stadtzentrum entfernt sorgt die strategische Lage des Hotels dafür, dass die Gäste viele lokale Sehenswürdigkeiten schnell und einfach erreichen können. Dank seiner günstigen Lage bietet das Hotel einfachen Zugang zu den wichtigsten Sehenswürdigkeiten der Stadt. Profitieren Sie in diesem Hotel in Phuket von einer Fülle an unvergleichlichen Dienstleistungen und Annehmlichkeiten. Eine Auswahl an erstklassigen Einrichtungen wie kostenloses WLAN in allen Zimmern, 24-Stunden-Sicherheitsdienst, tägliche Zimmerreinigung, Postservice und Taxiservice können im Hotel genossen werden. Erleben Sie während Ihres Aufenthalts hier eine hochwertige Zimmerausstattung. Einige Zimmer verfügen über Fernseher LCD/Plasma, Kleiderständer, kostenloses Begrüßungsgetränk, Bettwäsche, Spiegel, die den Gästen dabei helfen, nach einem langen Tag wieder aufzutanken. Das Hotel bietet wundervolle Freizeiteinrichtungen, wie beispielsweise Schwimmbad (außen), Garten, die Ihren Aufenthalt unvergesslich machen werden. Was auch immer Ihr Besuchszweck ist, das Patong Bay Hill Resort & Spa ist eine ausgezeichnete Wahl für Ihren Aufenthalt in Phuket.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung Zimmergröße 60 qm.

Gratis Wifi

Sicherheitsbox

Mikrowelle

Zimmerservice

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels