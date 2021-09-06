Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Das Hotel erhält 12 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!
Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Patong Bay Hill Resort , und Patong Bay Hill Resort wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.
Patong Bay Hill Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.
We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.
View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.
Das Patong Bay Hill Resort & Spa liegt in der schönen Gegend von Patong und genießt eine dominierende Position im Nachtleben, den Stränden und dem Einkaufsviertel von Phuket. Nur 2 km vom Stadtzentrum entfernt sorgt die strategische Lage des Hotels dafür, dass die Gäste viele lokale Sehenswürdigkeiten schnell und einfach erreichen können. Dank seiner günstigen Lage bietet das Hotel einfachen Zugang zu den wichtigsten Sehenswürdigkeiten der Stadt. Profitieren Sie in diesem Hotel in Phuket von einer Fülle an unvergleichlichen Dienstleistungen und Annehmlichkeiten. Eine Auswahl an erstklassigen Einrichtungen wie kostenloses WLAN in allen Zimmern, 24-Stunden-Sicherheitsdienst, tägliche Zimmerreinigung, Postservice und Taxiservice können im Hotel genossen werden. Erleben Sie während Ihres Aufenthalts hier eine hochwertige Zimmerausstattung. Einige Zimmer verfügen über Fernseher LCD/Plasma, Kleiderständer, kostenloses Begrüßungsgetränk, Bettwäsche, Spiegel, die den Gästen dabei helfen, nach einem langen Tag wieder aufzutanken. Das Hotel bietet wundervolle Freizeiteinrichtungen, wie beispielsweise Schwimmbad (außen), Garten, die Ihren Aufenthalt unvergesslich machen werden. Was auch immer Ihr Besuchszweck ist, das Patong Bay Hill Resort & Spa ist eine ausgezeichnete Wahl für Ihren Aufenthalt in Phuket.
Ausstattung / Ausstattung
- Zimmergröße 60 qm.
- Gratis Wifi
- Sicherheitsbox
- Mikrowelle
- Zimmerservice
Ergebnis
4.8/5
Ausgezeichnet
Beyogen auf 1 Rezension
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Patong Bay Hill Resort
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Patong Bay Hill ResortSIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN
4.8 One Bedroom Suite Pool View
Positiv
Negative
- Pool: big and clean
- Bed: good matras and nice Aircon
- Massage shower and good toilet
- Buffet breakfast has a lot of choice
- Beautiful views
- Best outside porch
- International News and Movie Channels
- Fast Internet
- Excellent cleaning every day
- Friendly service from staff
- Coffee/tea cooker
- Fruits as welcome
- Really big room: 60m2
- Curtains: the room is really dark and you don't hear a sound, very good for sleeping
- Many electricity outlets for work stations
- Close to many shops, even a Big C and many small restaurants also open in walking distance.
- They offer to bring you anywhere in Patong area and pick you up from.
- They stock up the fridge for you.
- Not many hangers in the closet (we had 5)
- Room service was good, but the food is not very tasty and there was not much choice (then again: you can order from Grab or Food panda)
- Would be great to have some option to cook, as there is a stove and oven. But it says you are not allowed. Else a toaster would be great.
- The testing and every day checking in for temperature and with the App is rather silly and your best chance for getting Convid19 (but the hotel can not help this, this is more something for the government)
- When you order from Grab or Food panda, you need to pick this up at the gate, they can not deliver to the room. Roomservice can do this for you, but it will cost you an extra 50 Thai Baht.
We loved this hotel, because of the great staff, lovely buffet breakfast and our 35m pool! We also loved our view from our large veranda and spend every morning and evening there. It is a very quiet and peaceful place and the luxury of having enough space for working and your own swimming pool can not be measured in words money. We were pleasantly surpride with the well priced packages for 14 days, this is why we decided to stay there for 14 days. We can recommend this hotel to anyone and will definitely be back one day!
In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels