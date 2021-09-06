Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Dit hotel heeft 12 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!
Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Patong Bay Hill Resort Patong Bay Hill Resort zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.
Patong Bay Hill Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.
We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.
View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.
Patong Bay Hill Resort & Spa, gelegen in de mooie omgeving van Patong, geniet een indrukwekkende positie in het nachtleven, de stranden en het winkelhart van Phuket. De strategische ligging van het hotel, op slechts 2 km van het stadscentrum, zorgt ervoor dat gasten snel en gemakkelijk vele lokale bezienswaardigheden kunnen bereiken. Met zijn gunstige ligging biedt het hotel gemakkelijke toegang tot de must-see bestemmingen van de stad. Profiteer van een schat aan ongeëvenaarde diensten en voorzieningen in dit hotel in Phuket. Gasten kunnen gebruikmaken van hotelfaciliteiten als gratis wifi in alle kamers, 24-uursbeveiliging, dagelijkse schoonmaak, post, taxiservice. Ervaar hier hoogwaardige kamerfaciliteiten tijdens uw verblijf. In enkele gastenkamers zijn plasma tv, kledingrek, gratis welkomstdrankje, beddengoed, spiegel, aanwezig om gasten na een lange dag weer op te laden. Het hotel biedt prachtige recreatieve faciliteiten zoals zwembad (buiten), tuin om uw verblijf onvergetelijk te maken. Wat de reden van uw bezoek ook is, Patong Bay Hill Resort & Spa is een uitstekende keuze voor uw verblijf in Phuket.
Voorzieningen / functies
- Kamergrootte 60 m².
- Gratis wifi
- Kluis
- Magnetron
- Room service
Score
4.8/5
Uitstekend
Gebaseerd op 1 recensie
Als u te gast was bij Patong Bay Hill Resort
, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Patong Bay Hill ResortZIE ALLE REVIEWS
4.8 One Bedroom Suite Pool View
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Pool: big and clean
- Bed: good matras and nice Aircon
- Massage shower and good toilet
- Buffet breakfast has a lot of choice
- Beautiful views
- Best outside porch
- International News and Movie Channels
- Fast Internet
- Excellent cleaning every day
- Friendly service from staff
- Coffee/tea cooker
- Fruits as welcome
- Really big room: 60m2
- Curtains: the room is really dark and you don't hear a sound, very good for sleeping
- Many electricity outlets for work stations
- Close to many shops, even a Big C and many small restaurants also open in walking distance.
- They offer to bring you anywhere in Patong area and pick you up from.
- They stock up the fridge for you.
- Not many hangers in the closet (we had 5)
- Room service was good, but the food is not very tasty and there was not much choice (then again: you can order from Grab or Food panda)
- Would be great to have some option to cook, as there is a stove and oven. But it says you are not allowed. Else a toaster would be great.
- The testing and every day checking in for temperature and with the App is rather silly and your best chance for getting Convid19 (but the hotel can not help this, this is more something for the government)
- When you order from Grab or Food panda, you need to pick this up at the gate, they can not deliver to the room. Roomservice can do this for you, but it will cost you an extra 50 Thai Baht.
We loved this hotel, because of the great staff, lovely buffet breakfast and our 35m pool! We also loved our view from our large veranda and spend every morning and evening there. It is a very quiet and peaceful place and the luxury of having enough space for working and your own swimming pool can not be measured in words money. We were pleasantly surpride with the well priced packages for 14 days, this is why we decided to stay there for 14 days. We can recommend this hotel to anyone and will definitely be back one day!
Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go