Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. Dit hotel heeft 12 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Patong Bay Hill Resort Patong Bay Hill Resort zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Patong Bay Hill Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX .



We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Patong Bay Hill Resort & Spa, gelegen in de mooie omgeving van Patong, geniet een indrukwekkende positie in het nachtleven, de stranden en het winkelhart van Phuket. De strategische ligging van het hotel, op slechts 2 km van het stadscentrum, zorgt ervoor dat gasten snel en gemakkelijk vele lokale bezienswaardigheden kunnen bereiken. Met zijn gunstige ligging biedt het hotel gemakkelijke toegang tot de must-see bestemmingen van de stad. Profiteer van een schat aan ongeëvenaarde diensten en voorzieningen in dit hotel in Phuket. Gasten kunnen gebruikmaken van hotelfaciliteiten als gratis wifi in alle kamers, 24-uursbeveiliging, dagelijkse schoonmaak, post, taxiservice. Ervaar hier hoogwaardige kamerfaciliteiten tijdens uw verblijf. In enkele gastenkamers zijn plasma tv, kledingrek, gratis welkomstdrankje, beddengoed, spiegel, aanwezig om gasten na een lange dag weer op te laden. Het hotel biedt prachtige recreatieve faciliteiten zoals zwembad (buiten), tuin om uw verblijf onvergetelijk te maken. Wat de reden van uw bezoek ook is, Patong Bay Hill Resort & Spa is een uitstekende keuze voor uw verblijf in Phuket.

Voorzieningen / functies Kamergrootte 60 m².

Gratis wifi

Kluis

Magnetron

Room service

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels