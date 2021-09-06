Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
ป่าตอง เบย์ ฮิลล์ รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา ได้รับการออกแบบเพื่อรองรับทั้งนักเดินทางเพื่อธุรกิจและการพักผ่อน โดยตั้งอยู่อย่างเหมาะเจาะในป่าตอง ที่ตั้งทางยุทธศาสตร์ของโรงแรมอยู่ห่างจากใจกลางเมืองเพียง 2 กม. ทำให้มั่นใจได้ว่าแขกจะสามารถเข้าถึงจุดที่น่าสนใจในท้องถิ่นได้อย่างรวดเร็วและง่ายดาย ด้วยทำเลที่สะดวกสบาย โรงแรมจึงสามารถเดินทางไปยังจุดหมายปลายทางที่ต้องไปชมให้ได้ของเมืองได้อย่างง่ายดาย โรงแรมภูเก็ตแห่งนี้ มีบริการที่สมบูรณ์แบบและสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกที่จำเป็นอย่างครบครัน ผู้เข้าพักจะเพลิดเพลินกับสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกระดับท็อปคลาส เช่น ฟรี Wi-Fi ทุกห้อง, ระบบความปลอดภัย 24 ชั่วโมง, แม่บ้านทำความสะอาดรายวัน, บริการไปรษณีย์, บริการแท็กซี่ สัมผัสประสบการณ์สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกในห้องพักคุณภาพสูงระหว่างการเข้าพักที่นี่ บางห้องมีโทรทัศน์จอแอลซีดี/จอพลาสม่า ราวแขวนเสื้อผ้า เครื่องดื่มต้อนรับฟรี ผ้าปูที่นอน กระจก ซึ่งจัดเตรียมไว้เพื่อช่วยให้ผู้เข้าพักได้เติมพลังหลังจากวันที่ยาวนาน โรงแรมมีสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกเพื่อการพักผ่อนหย่อนใจที่ยอดเยี่ยม เช่น สระว่ายน้ำกลางแจ้ง สวนหย่อม เพื่อให้การเข้าพักของคุณน่าจดจำอย่างแท้จริง ไม่ว่าจุดมุ่งหมายในการเดินทางของท่านคืออะไร ป่าตอง เบย์ ฮิลล์ รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา คือตัวเลือกที่เหมาะเจาะอย่างยิ่งสำหรับการพักผ่อนในภูเก็ต
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- ขนาดห้อง 60 ตรม.
- ฟรีไวไฟ
- ตู้เซฟ
- ไมโครเวฟ
- รูมเซอร์วิส
คะแนน
4.8/5
ยอดเยี่ยม
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 1 ทบทวน
4.8 One Bedroom Suite Pool View
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Pool: big and clean
- Bed: good matras and nice Aircon
- Massage shower and good toilet
- Buffet breakfast has a lot of choice
- Beautiful views
- Best outside porch
- International News and Movie Channels
- Fast Internet
- Excellent cleaning every day
- Friendly service from staff
- Coffee/tea cooker
- Fruits as welcome
- Really big room: 60m2
- Curtains: the room is really dark and you don't hear a sound, very good for sleeping
- Many electricity outlets for work stations
- Close to many shops, even a Big C and many small restaurants also open in walking distance.
- They offer to bring you anywhere in Patong area and pick you up from.
- They stock up the fridge for you.
- Not many hangers in the closet (we had 5)
- Room service was good, but the food is not very tasty and there was not much choice (then again: you can order from Grab or Food panda)
- Would be great to have some option to cook, as there is a stove and oven. But it says you are not allowed. Else a toaster would be great.
- The testing and every day checking in for temperature and with the App is rather silly and your best chance for getting Convid19 (but the hotel can not help this, this is more something for the government)
- When you order from Grab or Food panda, you need to pick this up at the gate, they can not deliver to the room. Roomservice can do this for you, but it will cost you an extra 50 Thai Baht.
We loved this hotel, because of the great staff, lovely buffet breakfast and our 35m pool! We also loved our view from our large veranda and spend every morning and evening there. It is a very quiet and peaceful place and the luxury of having enough space for working and your own swimming pool can not be measured in words money. We were pleasantly surpride with the well priced packages for 14 days, this is why we decided to stay there for 14 days. We can recommend this hotel to anyone and will definitely be back one day!