Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Le Baan Yuree Resort & Spa se trouve sur la plage touristique populaire de Patong. Situé sur une colline, le complexe est à quelques minutes de la plage et juste en face du Cabaret Simon. L'île a beaucoup à offrir, à la fois sur terre et dans l'eau. Le bureau d'excursions du complexe est très efficace pour organiser tous les voyages connexes, des visites de temples au golf en passant par les sorties de plongée et même la voile. De retour au complexe, vous pourrez vous détendre au bord de la piscine sur deux niveaux, siroter un verre au bar de la piscine ou faire quelques brasses dans le jacuzzi. Les chambres sont assez spacieuses et chacune est dotée d'un vaste balcon avec des sièges à l'extérieur. Le Baan Yuree Resort & Spa, de conception thaïlandaise, place les clients au cœur de Phuket, mais loin du bruit qui accompagne une destination si populaire.
But
4.8/5
Excellent
Basé sur 3 Commentaires
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- perfect service
- extremely helpful
- clean room
- delicious food
- great location
- nearest shop is down the hill
Overall it was a great experience, I really recommend this hotel. I had a mistake in my name - and they helped me to fix it ( tho they were not supposed to do this ). Amazing experience.
4.6 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Partial Sea View
Positifs
- Good quality hotel
- Friendly staff
- Nice pool
- Good breakfast
I choose Baan Yuree Resort because of location and nice view over Patong and the sea. And everything met my expectations. Very friendly and good staff. I also enjoyed the pool, but somebody forget to order more sunshine 😁
4.8 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Partial Sea View
Positifs
Négatifs
- Warm and hospitable staff
- Excellent shuttle service
- Beautiful pool
- Spacious room with great view over Patong
- Yummy made to order breakfast
- Older style bathroom
- Not many restaurants close to hotel as closed
Overall, I had a lovely and relaxing stay. The staff were so kind and friendly. The breakfast was a set menu of four choices and delicious. They were great at picking me up and dropping me off in Patong area (including my Covid tests). The pool was particularly nice. The rooms were older but spacious and kept well clean. Great qualify for price. I definitely recommend a stay here.
