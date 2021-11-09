PHUKET TEST & GO

Baan Yuree Resort & Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.1
note avec
339 avis
Mis à jour le February 27, 2022
Baan Yuree Resort & Spa - Image 0
Baan Yuree Resort & Spa - Image 1
Baan Yuree Resort & Spa - Image 2
Baan Yuree Resort & Spa - Image 3
Baan Yuree Resort & Spa - Image 4
Baan Yuree Resort & Spa - Image 5
+33 Photos
RÉPONSE RAPIDE
3 COMMENTAIRES

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Le Baan Yuree Resort & Spa se trouve sur la plage touristique populaire de Patong. Situé sur une colline, le complexe est à quelques minutes de la plage et juste en face du Cabaret Simon. L'île a beaucoup à offrir, à la fois sur terre et dans l'eau. Le bureau d'excursions du complexe est très efficace pour organiser tous les voyages connexes, des visites de temples au golf en passant par les sorties de plongée et même la voile. De retour au complexe, vous pourrez vous détendre au bord de la piscine sur deux niveaux, siroter un verre au bar de la piscine ou faire quelques brasses dans le jacuzzi. Les chambres sont assez spacieuses et chacune est dotée d'un vaste balcon avec des sièges à l'extérieur. Le Baan Yuree Resort & Spa, de conception thaïlandaise, place les clients au cœur de Phuket, mais loin du bruit qui accompagne une destination si populaire.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
4.8/5
Excellent
Basé sur 3 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
3
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Baan Yuree Resort & Spa , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Baan Yuree Resort & Spa
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

🇷🇺Mariia Kuzmenko

Révisé le 09/11/2021
Arrivé le 07/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positifs
  • perfect service
  • extremely helpful
  • clean room
  • delicious food
  • great location
Négatifs
  • nearest shop is down the hill

Overall it was a great experience, I really recommend this hotel. I had a mistake in my name - and they helped me to fix it ( tho they were not supposed to do this ). Amazing experience.

🇸🇪Par Bjorklund

Révisé le 22/10/2021
Arrivé le 15/10/2021
4.6 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Partial Sea View
Positifs
  • Good quality hotel
  • Friendly staff
  • Nice pool
  • Good breakfast

I choose Baan Yuree Resort because of location and nice view over Patong and the sea. And everything met my expectations. Very friendly and good staff. I also enjoyed the pool, but somebody forget to order more sunshine 😁

🇬🇧Crosby Beynon

Révisé le 03/09/2021
Arrivé le 19/08/2021
4.8 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Partial Sea View
Positifs
  • Warm and hospitable staff
  • Excellent shuttle service
  • Beautiful pool
  • Spacious room with great view over Patong
  • Yummy made to order breakfast
Négatifs
  • Older style bathroom
  • Not many restaurants close to hotel as closed

Overall, I had a lovely and relaxing stay. The staff were so kind and friendly. The breakfast was a set menu of four choices and delicious. They were great at picking me up and dropping me off in Patong area (including my Covid tests). The pool was particularly nice. The rooms were older but spacious and kept well clean. Great qualify for price. I definitely recommend a stay here.

Adresse / Carte

12/1 Sirirat Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Hôtels partenaires

Hôtel Ashlee Hub à Patong
7.8
note avec
1287 Commentaires
De ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
note avec
131 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
note avec
2576 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach
8.4
note avec
886 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
note avec
1 Commentaires
De ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
note avec
2617 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
note avec
1522 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Complexe urbain de Fishermen's Harbour
8
note avec
536 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Green Harbor Hotel & Service Appartement
7.7
note avec
173 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Patong Bay Hill Resort
8.1
note avec
410 Commentaires
De ฿-1
L'ASHLEE Heights Patong Hotel & Suites
7.7
note avec
1541 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Calypso Patong
7.4
note avec
87 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Ramaburin
8.1
note avec
715 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Breezotel
8.6
note avec
667 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Paripas Patong Resort
8.3
note avec
1882 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU