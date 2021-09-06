Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Курортный спа-отель Patong Bay Hill расположен в прекрасном районе Патонга, в центре ночной жизни, пляжей и торговых центров Пхукета. Всего в 2 км от центра города, стратегическое расположение отеля гарантирует, что гости могут быстро и легко добраться до многих местных достопримечательностей. Благодаря удобному расположению, отель предлагает легкий доступ к наиболее популярным местам города. Воспользуйтесь множеством непревзойденных услуг и удобств этого отеля на Пхукете. Среди множества услуг доступных в отеле, есть бесплатный Wi-Fi в номерах, круглосуточная охрана, ежедневная уборка, почтовые услуги, услуги такси. Наслаждайтесь высококачественными удобствами в номерах во время вашего пребывания здесь. В некоторых номерах есть ЖК-телевизор / плазменный экран, вешалка для одежды, бесплатный приветственный напиток, постельное белье, зеркало, которые помогут гостям восстановить силы после долгого дня. Отель предлагает прекрасные возможности для отдыха, такие как открытый бассейн, сад, чтобы сделать ваше пребывание поистине незабываемым. Независимо от цели вашего визита, Patong Bay Hill Resort & Spa - отличный выбор для пребывания на Пхукете.
Удобства / Особенности
- Размер номера 60 кв.м.
- Бесплатный вай-фай
- Сейф
- СВЧ
- Обслуживание номеров
Счет
4.8/5
Отлично
На основе 1 рассмотрение
Положительные
Отрицательные
- Pool: big and clean
- Bed: good matras and nice Aircon
- Massage shower and good toilet
- Buffet breakfast has a lot of choice
- Beautiful views
- Best outside porch
- International News and Movie Channels
- Fast Internet
- Excellent cleaning every day
- Friendly service from staff
- Coffee/tea cooker
- Fruits as welcome
- Really big room: 60m2
- Curtains: the room is really dark and you don't hear a sound, very good for sleeping
- Many electricity outlets for work stations
- Close to many shops, even a Big C and many small restaurants also open in walking distance.
- They offer to bring you anywhere in Patong area and pick you up from.
- They stock up the fridge for you.
- Not many hangers in the closet (we had 5)
- Room service was good, but the food is not very tasty and there was not much choice (then again: you can order from Grab or Food panda)
- Would be great to have some option to cook, as there is a stove and oven. But it says you are not allowed. Else a toaster would be great.
- The testing and every day checking in for temperature and with the App is rather silly and your best chance for getting Convid19 (but the hotel can not help this, this is more something for the government)
- When you order from Grab or Food panda, you need to pick this up at the gate, they can not deliver to the room. Roomservice can do this for you, but it will cost you an extra 50 Thai Baht.
We loved this hotel, because of the great staff, lovely buffet breakfast and our 35m pool! We also loved our view from our large veranda and spend every morning and evening there. It is a very quiet and peaceful place and the luxury of having enough space for working and your own swimming pool can not be measured in words money. We were pleasantly surpride with the well priced packages for 14 days, this is why we decided to stay there for 14 days. We can recommend this hotel to anyone and will definitely be back one day!
