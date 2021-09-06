Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

パトンの美しいエリアに位置するパトンベイヒルリゾート＆スパは、プーケットのナイトライフ、ビーチ、ショッピングの中心地で最高の位置にあります。市内中心部からわずか2kmのホテルの戦略的なロケーションにより、ゲストは多くの地元の名所にすばやく簡単に行くことができます。便利なロケーションにあるこのホテルは、市内の必見の目的地に簡単にアクセスできます。このプーケットのホテルでは、比類のない豊富なサービスとアメニティをご利用ください。全室での無料Wi-Fi、24時間セキュリティ、毎日のハウスキーピング、郵便サービス、タクシーサービスなどのトップクラスの施設をホテルでお楽しみいただけます。ここでの滞在中に高品質の客室設備を体験してください。一部の客室には、テレビLCD /プラズマスクリーン、ハンガーラック、無料のウェルカムドリンク、リネン、ミラーが備わっており、長い一日の後に充電できます。ホテルには、屋外プール、庭園などの素晴らしいレクリエーション施設があり、思い出に残る滞在を楽しめます。訪問の目的が何であれ、パトンベイヒルリゾート＆スパはプーケットでの滞在に最適です。

アメニティ/機能 部屋のサイズ60平方メートル。

無料WiFi

セーフティボックス

電子レンジ

ルームサービス

スコア 4.8 /5 優れた に基づく 1 レビュー 評価 1 優れた 0 とても良い 0 平均 0 貧しい 0 ひどい 🇳🇱 Ingelise Bier に到着しました 21/08/2021 4.8 One Bedroom Suite Pool View ポジティブ Pool: big and clean

Bed: good matras and nice Aircon

Massage shower and good toilet

Buffet breakfast has a lot of choice

Beautiful views

Best outside porch

International News and Movie Channels

Fast Internet

Excellent cleaning every day

Friendly service from staff

Coffee/tea cooker

Fruits as welcome

Really big room: 60m2

Curtains: the room is really dark and you don't hear a sound, very good for sleeping

Many electricity outlets for work stations

Close to many shops, even a Big C and many small restaurants also open in walking distance.

They offer to bring you anywhere in Patong area and pick you up from.

They stock up the fridge for you. ネガ Not many hangers in the closet (we had 5)

Room service was good, but the food is not very tasty and there was not much choice (then again: you can order from Grab or Food panda)

Would be great to have some option to cook, as there is a stove and oven. But it says you are not allowed. Else a toaster would be great.

The testing and every day checking in for temperature and with the App is rather silly and your best chance for getting Convid19 (but the hotel can not help this, this is more something for the government)

When you order from Grab or Food panda, you need to pick this up at the gate, they can not deliver to the room. Roomservice can do this for you, but it will cost you an extra 50 Thai Baht. We loved this hotel, because of the great staff, lovely buffet breakfast and our 35m pool! We also loved our view from our large veranda and spend every morning and evening there. It is a very quiet and peaceful place and the luxury of having enough space for working and your own swimming pool can not be measured in words money. We were pleasantly surpride with the well priced packages for 14 days, this is why we decided to stay there for 14 days. We can recommend this hotel to anyone and will definitely be back one day!