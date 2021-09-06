Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
이 호텔은 12 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!
예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 빠통 베이 힐 리조트 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 빠통 베이 힐 리조트 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.
Patong Bay Hill Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.
We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.
View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.
Patong의 아름다운 지역에 위치한 Patong Bay Hill Resort & Spa 숙박시설은 푸켓의 밤문화, 해변, 쇼핑의 중심지에 있습니다. 시내 중심가에서 불과 2km 떨어진 호텔의 전략적 위치 덕분에 많은 지역 명소에 빠르고 쉽게 도달할 수 있습니다. 편리한 위치 덕분에 이 호텔은 도시의 필수 관광 명소로의 쉬운 접근을 제공합니다. 푸켓 호텔의 모든 노력이 손님의 기분을 편한하게 만들기 위해 호텔은 최고의 서비스와 시설을 제공합니다. Wi-Fi (무료/전 객실), 24시간 경비 서비스, 일일 청소 서비스, 우편 서비스, 택시 서비스 같은 최상급의 시설을 호텔에서 즐기실 수 있습니다. 이곳에 머무는 동안 고품질의 객실 시설을 경험해 보십시오. 일부 객실에서 평면 TV, 옷걸이, 무료 웰컴 드링크, 리넨, 거울 등을 제공합니다. 호텔은 실외 수영장, 정원 같은 멋진 레크레이션 시설을 제공하며 잊을 수 없는 추억을 만드실 수 있습니다. 본 숙소(파통 베이 힐 리조트 & 스파)는 푸켓에서 여행을 시작하기에 적합합니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- 객실 크기 60제곱미터
- 무료 와이파이
- 금고
- 마이크로파
- 룸 서비스
빠통 베이 힐 리조트
의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 빠통 베이 힐 리조트모든 리뷰보기
4.8 One Bedroom Suite Pool View
긍정적
네거티브
- Pool: big and clean
- Bed: good matras and nice Aircon
- Massage shower and good toilet
- Buffet breakfast has a lot of choice
- Beautiful views
- Best outside porch
- International News and Movie Channels
- Fast Internet
- Excellent cleaning every day
- Friendly service from staff
- Coffee/tea cooker
- Fruits as welcome
- Really big room: 60m2
- Curtains: the room is really dark and you don't hear a sound, very good for sleeping
- Many electricity outlets for work stations
- Close to many shops, even a Big C and many small restaurants also open in walking distance.
- They offer to bring you anywhere in Patong area and pick you up from.
- They stock up the fridge for you.
- Not many hangers in the closet (we had 5)
- Room service was good, but the food is not very tasty and there was not much choice (then again: you can order from Grab or Food panda)
- Would be great to have some option to cook, as there is a stove and oven. But it says you are not allowed. Else a toaster would be great.
- The testing and every day checking in for temperature and with the App is rather silly and your best chance for getting Convid19 (but the hotel can not help this, this is more something for the government)
- When you order from Grab or Food panda, you need to pick this up at the gate, they can not deliver to the room. Roomservice can do this for you, but it will cost you an extra 50 Thai Baht.
We loved this hotel, because of the great staff, lovely buffet breakfast and our 35m pool! We also loved our view from our large veranda and spend every morning and evening there. It is a very quiet and peaceful place and the luxury of having enough space for working and your own swimming pool can not be measured in words money. We were pleasantly surpride with the well priced packages for 14 days, this is why we decided to stay there for 14 days. We can recommend this hotel to anyone and will definitely be back one day!