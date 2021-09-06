Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. 이 호텔은 12 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 빠통 베이 힐 리조트 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 빠통 베이 힐 리조트 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Patong Bay Hill Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX .



We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Patong의 아름다운 지역에 위치한 Patong Bay Hill Resort & Spa 숙박시설은 푸켓의 밤문화, 해변, 쇼핑의 중심지에 있습니다. 시내 중심가에서 불과 2km 떨어진 호텔의 전략적 위치 덕분에 많은 지역 명소에 빠르고 쉽게 도달할 수 있습니다. 편리한 위치 덕분에 이 호텔은 도시의 필수 관광 명소로의 쉬운 접근을 제공합니다. 푸켓 호텔의 모든 노력이 손님의 기분을 편한하게 만들기 위해 호텔은 최고의 서비스와 시설을 제공합니다. Wi-Fi (무료/전 객실), 24시간 경비 서비스, 일일 청소 서비스, 우편 서비스, 택시 서비스 같은 최상급의 시설을 호텔에서 즐기실 수 있습니다. 이곳에 머무는 동안 고품질의 객실 시설을 경험해 보십시오. 일부 객실에서 평면 TV, 옷걸이, 무료 웰컴 드링크, 리넨, 거울 등을 제공합니다. 호텔은 실외 수영장, 정원 같은 멋진 레크레이션 시설을 제공하며 잊을 수 없는 추억을 만드실 수 있습니다. 본 숙소(파통 베이 힐 리조트 & 스파)는 푸켓에서 여행을 시작하기에 적합합니다.

어메니티 / 특징 객실 크기 60제곱미터

무료 와이파이

금고

마이크로파

룸 서비스

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기 190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색