The Bless Hotel & Residence - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2
通过
3940条评论进行评分
更新于 February 23, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

With much to explore in Bangkok, this hotel’s location is truly convenient - being ideally situated in the popular Sukhumvit area. In the heart of Bangkok, The Bless Hotel & Residence is a mere three minutes away from the Phrom Phong skytrain station and adjacent to the impressive Emporium shopping complex. Each room comes modernly furnished with a full kitchen and a relaxing living room. Guests can enjoy a swim in the outdoor swimming pool or a workout at the fitness center. The Bless Hotel & Residence ensures the utmost comfort when visiting the 'Land of Smiles'.

地址/地图

10 Sukhumvit Soi 33, North Klongton, Wattana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

