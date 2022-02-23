BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Bless Hotel & Residence - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2
rating with
3940 reviews
Updated on February 23, 2022
The Bless Hotel & Residence - Image 0
The Bless Hotel & Residence - Image 1
The Bless Hotel & Residence - Image 2
The Bless Hotel & Residence - Image 3
The Bless Hotel & Residence - Image 4
The Bless Hotel & Residence - Image 5
+44 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

With much to explore in Bangkok, this hotel’s location is truly convenient - being ideally situated in the popular Sukhumvit area. In the heart of Bangkok, The Bless Hotel & Residence is a mere three minutes away from the Phrom Phong skytrain station and adjacent to the impressive Emporium shopping complex. Each room comes modernly furnished with a full kitchen and a relaxing living room. Guests can enjoy a swim in the outdoor swimming pool or a workout at the fitness center. The Bless Hotel & Residence ensures the utmost comfort when visiting the 'Land of Smiles'.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at The Bless Hotel & Residence, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR The Bless Hotel & Residence
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

10 Sukhumvit Soi 33, North Klongton, Wattana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
rating with
5421 reviews
From ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
rating with
4142 reviews
From ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
rating with
6776 reviews
From ฿-1
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2
rating with
2580 reviews
From ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
rating with
669 reviews
From ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
rating with
11540 reviews
From ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
rating with
14 reviews
From ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
rating with
3449 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU