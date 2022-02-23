BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Bless Hotel & Residence - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2
Bewertung mit
3940 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 23, 2022
The Bless Hotel & Residence - Image 0
The Bless Hotel & Residence - Image 1
The Bless Hotel & Residence - Image 2
The Bless Hotel & Residence - Image 3
The Bless Hotel & Residence - Image 4
The Bless Hotel & Residence - Image 5
+44 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

With much to explore in Bangkok, this hotel’s location is truly convenient - being ideally situated in the popular Sukhumvit area. In the heart of Bangkok, The Bless Hotel & Residence is a mere three minutes away from the Phrom Phong skytrain station and adjacent to the impressive Emporium shopping complex. Each room comes modernly furnished with a full kitchen and a relaxing living room. Guests can enjoy a swim in the outdoor swimming pool or a workout at the fitness center. The Bless Hotel & Residence ensures the utmost comfort when visiting the 'Land of Smiles'.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei The Bless Hotel & Residence , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR The Bless Hotel & Residence
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

10 Sukhumvit Soi 33, North Klongton, Wattana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
Bewertung mit
5421 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
Bewertung mit
4142 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
Bewertung mit
6776 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2
Bewertung mit
2580 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
Bewertung mit
669 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
Bewertung mit
11540 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
Bewertung mit
14 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
Bewertung mit
3449 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU