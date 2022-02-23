The Bless Hotel & Residence - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Bless Hotel & Residence

Bangkok
8.2
note avec
3940 avis
February 23, 2022
The Bless Hotel & Residence - Image 0
The Bless Hotel & Residence - Image 1
The Bless Hotel & Residence - Image 2
The Bless Hotel & Residence - Image 3
The Bless Hotel & Residence - Image 4
The Bless Hotel & Residence - Image 5
+44 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

With much to explore in Bangkok, this hotel’s location is truly convenient - being ideally situated in the popular Sukhumvit area. In the heart of Bangkok, The Bless Hotel & Residence is a mere three minutes away from the Phrom Phong skytrain station and adjacent to the impressive Emporium shopping complex. Each room comes modernly furnished with a full kitchen and a relaxing living room. Guests can enjoy a swim in the outdoor swimming pool or a workout at the fitness center. The Bless Hotel & Residence ensures the utmost comfort when visiting the 'Land of Smiles'.

Adresse / Carte

10 Sukhumvit Soi 33, North Klongton, Wattana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

