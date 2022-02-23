The Bless Hotel & Residence - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

With much to explore in Bangkok, this hotel’s location is truly convenient - being ideally situated in the popular Sukhumvit area. In the heart of Bangkok, The Bless Hotel & Residence is a mere three minutes away from the Phrom Phong skytrain station and adjacent to the impressive Emporium shopping complex. Each room comes modernly furnished with a full kitchen and a relaxing living room. Guests can enjoy a swim in the outdoor swimming pool or a workout at the fitness center. The Bless Hotel & Residence ensures the utmost comfort when visiting the 'Land of Smiles'.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기 190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색