KRABI TEST & GO

和平拉古娜度假村 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.1
通过
3503条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Peace Laguna Resort - Image 0
Peace Laguna Resort - Image 1
Peace Laguna Resort - Image 2
Peace Laguna Resort - Image 3
Peace Laguna Resort - Image 4
Peace Laguna Resort - Image 5
+42 相片
快速反应
REFUND POLICY
100% 订金

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

这家酒店最近收到44预订请求。

预约请求，把你放在直接联系和平拉古娜度假村以优先方式，以及和平拉古娜度假村从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy

Please check your mail box, junk mail or spam mail for our reply or confirmation email. No cancellation 24 hrs prior to arrival. Late cancellation charge of 100% of the total amount. For any refunds it is subject to transaction fee and currency exchange. Payment by OMISE payment link system- a secured way of paying online.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults
Standard Room - Krabi Airport 36
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 咖啡机
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 小额存款
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults
Standard Room - Phuket Airport 36
฿18,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿7,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,400 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 咖啡机
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 小额存款
  • 儿童小额费用
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Room - Krabi Airport 50
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 咖啡机
  • 连接房间
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 小额存款
  • 儿童小额费用
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Room - Phuket Airport 50
฿21,700 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 咖啡机
  • 连接房间
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 小额存款
  • 儿童小额费用
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Cottage - Phuket Airport 60
฿25,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿8,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 咖啡机
  • 连接房间
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 小额存款
  • 儿童小额费用
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Cottage - Krabi Airport 60
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 咖啡机
  • 连接房间
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 小额存款
  • 儿童小额费用
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Cottage - Phuket Airport 70
฿28,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿-1 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 咖啡机
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 小额存款
  • 儿童小额费用
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Cottage - Krabi Airport 70
฿6,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 咖啡机
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 小额存款
  • 儿童小额费用
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Private Cottage - Krabi Airport 75
฿7,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 咖啡机
  • 连接房间
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 小额存款
  • 儿童小额费用
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Private Cottage - Phuket Airport 75
฿31,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿9,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 咖啡机
  • 连接房间
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 小额存款
  • 儿童小额费用
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间

Peace Laguna Resort 以提供利用自然和谐的住宿为您的甲米难忘之旅增添光彩。共有 149 间客房和小屋，每间都坐落在宁静的湖泊旁，享有美丽的景色。每间客房均采用优质材料按照最高标准精心打造，包括天然柚木地板和天然织物。酒店内设有三个游泳池、一个儿童区和一间供应泰国和国际美食的全日餐厅。如果没有至少一次潜水之旅，甲米之旅将是不完整的，并且可以在度假村的潜水店安排课程。要继续您在和平拉古娜度假村的预订，请输入您的抵达和离开日期，并填写我们安全的在线表格。

便利设施/功能

  • 3 pools with kids pool
  • 2 outlets - Rice an Spice and Lagoon Restaurant
  • wifi
  • Lobby Bar
  • Ballroom and meeting rooms
  • Maya Spa
  • Kids corner and playground
  • 24 hrs reception
  • 24 hrs security
  • Tour and Transfer counter
  • Library
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是和平拉古娜度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论,那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 和平拉古娜度假村
查看所有评论

地址/地图

193 Moo 2, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

