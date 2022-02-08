和平拉古娜度假村 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
这家酒店最近收到44预订请求。 赶快！
预约请求，把你放在直接联系与和平拉古娜度假村以优先方式，以及和平拉古娜度假村从你会直接收取货款。
Hotel Refund Policy
Please check your mail box, junk mail or spam mail for our reply or confirmation email.
No cancellation 24 hrs prior to arrival. Late cancellation charge of 100% of the total amount.
For any refunds it is subject to transaction fee and currency exchange.
Payment by OMISE payment link system- a secured way of paying online.
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Standard Room - Krabi Airport 36m²
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 浴缸
- 咖啡机
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 小额存款
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
Standard Room - Phuket Airport 36m²
฿18,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿7,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,400 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 浴缸
- 咖啡机
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 未婚夫妇
- 小额存款
- 儿童小额费用
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Room - Krabi Airport 50m²
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 浴缸
- 咖啡机
- 连接房间
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 未婚夫妇
- 小额存款
- 儿童小额费用
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Room - Phuket Airport 50m²
฿21,700 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 浴缸
- 咖啡机
- 连接房间
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 未婚夫妇
- 小额存款
- 儿童小额费用
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Cottage - Phuket Airport 60m²
฿25,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿8,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 浴缸
- 咖啡机
- 连接房间
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 未婚夫妇
- 小额存款
- 儿童小额费用
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Cottage - Krabi Airport 60m²
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 浴缸
- 咖啡机
- 连接房间
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 未婚夫妇
- 小额存款
- 儿童小额费用
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Cottage - Phuket Airport 70m²
฿28,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿-1 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 浴缸
- 咖啡机
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 未婚夫妇
- 小额存款
- 儿童小额费用
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Cottage - Krabi Airport 70m²
฿6,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 浴缸
- 咖啡机
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 未婚夫妇
- 小额存款
- 儿童小额费用
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Private Cottage - Krabi Airport 75m²
฿7,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 浴缸
- 咖啡机
- 连接房间
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 未婚夫妇
- 小额存款
- 儿童小额费用
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Private Cottage - Phuket Airport 75m²
฿31,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿9,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 浴缸
- 咖啡机
- 连接房间
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 未婚夫妇
- 小额存款
- 儿童小额费用
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
Peace Laguna Resort 以提供利用自然和谐的住宿为您的甲米难忘之旅增添光彩。共有 149 间客房和小屋，每间都坐落在宁静的湖泊旁，享有美丽的景色。每间客房均采用优质材料按照最高标准精心打造，包括天然柚木地板和天然织物。酒店内设有三个游泳池、一个儿童区和一间供应泰国和国际美食的全日餐厅。如果没有至少一次潜水之旅，甲米之旅将是不完整的，并且可以在度假村的潜水店安排课程。要继续您在和平拉古娜度假村的预订，请输入您的抵达和离开日期，并填写我们安全的在线表格。
便利设施/功能
- 3 pools with kids pool
- 2 outlets - Rice an Spice and Lagoon Restaurant
- wifi
- Lobby Bar
- Ballroom and meeting rooms
- Maya Spa
- Kids corner and playground
- 24 hrs reception
- 24 hrs security
- Tour and Transfer counter
- Library
如果您是和平拉古娜度假村
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 和平拉古娜度假村查看所有评论