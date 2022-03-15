Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Chada Thai Village 距离甲米最好的一些海滩（如帕南湾）仅几步之遥，提供浪漫的氛围，并享有游泳池和宁静花园的如画美景。整个度假村美丽而宽敞的室内设计为客人的假期增添了光彩。甲米国际机场距离酒店 18.5 公里，并提供机场接送服务。泰国风格的建筑，从两到三层楼高不等，将传统风格的精华与现代舒适设施相结合。商务旅客会发现这是一个理想的环境，内设商务中心和会议设施。提供一系列服务，包括保姆、洗衣、客房服务和旅游。现场设施也很丰富，包括健身中心、室外游泳池和水疗中心，提供多种放松方式。当您预订Chada Thai Village酒店时，请输入您选择的日期，并完成我们安全的在线订房表。